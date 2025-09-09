Ahead of Robert Downey Jr.'s return to the MCU as Doctor Doom, Marvel shared a new look at the Emperor Doom version of the villain. Downey is just over a year away from giving the MCU its first take on Doctor Doom, who will be the central villain in the next two Avengers movies. With this character about to take the spotlight in the MCU, it only makes sense that Marvel is putting forth its best effort to highlight the Latverian antagonist.

Hasbro shared the first look at a new Marvel Legends figure depicting Emperor Doom from Marvel Comics. Complete with a long red cape flowing from his back and his classic silver mask on his face, Doom dons his usual green top and a combination of silver pants and boots.

This figurine can be manipulated into various positions and comes with multiple options for Doom's hands. These include a set of fists and a set of open hands with the fingers bent, and green blasts of energy can be attached for extra effect.

Doom's mask does not appear to be removable, lining up with an essential part of his character's arc in most comics.

Most commonly, Doom wears this mask to cover up the horrible facial scarring he got after a college experiment gone wrong, hiding his deformities from the world.

This comes simultaneously with Doom starring in his own Marvel Comics run titled One World Under Doom, which started its release run in February 2025. The next issue will be released on Wednesday, September 10, and new issues are expected to conclude with releases in January 2026.

This series is set six months after Doom becomes the new Sorcerer Supreme, emerging from hiding and declaring himself the emperor of the entire world.

With world leaders seeming all too willing to bow before him, the Avengers have to team up to stop him, although some question whether this is the right move.

This comic run will end almost a year before Robert Downey Jr. debuts in the MCU as Victor von Doom in Avengers: Doomsday. As of writing, he is also about six weeks removed from appearing in the mid-credits scene from The Fantastic Four: First Steps, in which he interacted with the young Franklin Richards after removing his mask.

As this comic run continues, Marvel Studios is deep into production on Avengers: Doomsday. 27 actors are confirmed for this movie's cast, with the story pitting generations of heroes against Downey's take on Victor von Doom. Avengers: Doomsday will debut in theaters on December 18, 2026.

Will Doctor Doom Comic Have Any Effect on Avengers: Doomsday?

While this comic run for Doom makes him even more powerful than usual, there is no way to predict whether his powerset from this run will be translated into the MCU. However, Marvel's top brass already teased Doom as the most iconic villain in MCU history, setting the stage for him to be a true force of nature.

Doom will most likely bring most of the powers fans know and fear from his comic history, including his genius-level intellect, arcane magic, and mastery of advanced technology. While there will surely be a few sorcerers involved in this story (hopefully including Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange), no signs indicate whether Doom will have those same mystical abilities.

Filming is expected to continue through the rest of 2025, so fans may not get more concrete details about Doomsday's plot until later this year or early 2026.

However, with Doom already being highlighted in merch and advertising over the last few months, all eyes will be on Marvel until it delivers a first look at Downey's villain or his plans for the MCU.