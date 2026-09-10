Marvel Studios Will Officially Revisit Iron Man’s Death In 2 Major Ways Before Doomsday

Marvel Studios will officially give a new perspective on the death of Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark as it gets revisited in two 2026 MCU projects before Avengers: Doomsday. Downey's Iron Man served as the true anchor of the Infinity Saga, giving the MCU's opening chapter a human, emotional spine that chronicled his progression from an isolated ego to a willingness to sacrifice himself for the world. That sacrifice happened in 2019's Avengers: Endgame when he used the Infinity Stones to snap Thanos and his allies out of existence. This death marks the end of the Infinity Saga, but his loss continues to reverberate across the Multiverse Saga.

Ahead of Robert Downey Jr.'s MCU return as Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday, Marvel Studios will revisit Tony Stark's death in two major ways, giving fans fresh insight into his demise and allowing them to experience it all over again on the big screen.

Avengers: Endgame Encore returns to theaters worldwide on September 25. The film's comeback to the big screen will feature an additional four minutes of never-before-seen footage that will help connect Endgame to Avengers: Doomsday. Infinity Vision and IMAX screenings will also feature a post-credits scene offering an exclusive look at Doomsday.

Avengers: Endgame Encore is not only seen as a celebration of the film's milestone but also as a chance for new and returning fans to revisit Tony Stark's death on the big screen.

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Endgame Encore isn't the only MCU project that will push Tony Stark's death to the forefront. On October 14, VisionQuest will premiere on Disney+, and this Paul Bettany-led series is confirmed to tackle Stark's demise from a fresh perspective that the movies didn't really explore.

Speaking in the latest issue of SFX Magazine (via Gamesradar), VisionQuest showrunner Terry Matalas confirmed that the Disney+ series will explore the fallout of Iron Man's death through the perspective of FRIDAY, the AI who was inside the Iron Man suit when Tony's vitals flatlined:

"It brought all these really interesting questions that we get to bring to the surface here when we bring them all together. Like, FRIDAY was there when Tony Stark died. What’s that like for an AI, to not be able to protect the one they’re programmed to protect? I guess the [bigger] question is, are they corporeal? Or, are they digital? Are they avatars? Can they be corporeal? Do some characters want to be corporeal? Some definitely do not. But that's a question that the pilot will very quickly answer."

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VisionQuest's exploration of Tony Stark's death marks the second major time in 2026 that the MCU will revisit this character's demise before Avengers: Doomsday's December 18 premiere, following Avengers: Endgame Encore.

Avengers: Endgame showed the human cost of Stark's death, whereas VisionQuest will unexpectedly tackle the machine cost by digging deep into FRIDAY's thought process as it navigates the death of its creator.

How VisionQuest & Avengers: Endgame Encore Give Iron Man's Death New Meaning

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Avengers: Endgame: Encore serves as a reminder to audiences of the pain of seeing Tony Stark's death again on the big screen. This is a necessary viewing experience, so seeing Robert Downey Jr.'s face again as Doctor Doom would be much more impactful. It also reassures fans that the MCU's Tony Stark is gone and that the sacrifice still impacted the Infinity Saga and the Multiverse Saga.

In VisionQuest, almost every major artificial intelligence (AI) featured in the Disney+ series is created by Tony Stark or a consequence of his ego. It is not only FRIDAY that will explore the ramifications of Tony Stark's death; JARVIS, Dum-E, EDITH, and even Ultron will also have to talk about what happened to their creator, leading to interesting perspectives and conversations.

While an AI cannot grieve in the human sense, it still failed to protect its creator, and FRIDAY definitely has a compelling discussion about its own helplessness during that pivotal snap in Avengers: Endgame. With their creator gone, FRIDAY, JARVIS, Dum-E, EDITH, and the others need to live with his absence, using Paul Bettany's Vision as their new anchor as they move forward without Stark.

All in all, these two projects serve as a solid reminder of what Tony Stark's death cost ahead of Robert Downey Jr.'s comeback as a more vicious and dangerous villain in Doctor Doom.