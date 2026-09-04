Avengers: Endgame Encore Will Release 5 Different Versions In Theaters

In anticipation of Avengers: Doomday's release on December 18, Marvel Studios will re-release Avengers: Endgame in theaters on September 25 under the title Avengers Endgame: Encore. Director Joe Russo declared this re-release "critically important" for fans to watch in the lead-up to Doomsday, as it will include new footage, a unique opening, and an additional post-credits scene directly linking both movies.

As of writing, there will be five versions of Avengers Endgame: Encore, each releasing in theaters and offering a unique experience for fans, though not all will include every new addition. While Marvel Studios hasn't announced how long Avengers Endgame: Encore will remain in theaters, it can be assumed that it will be at least for one week, similar to other limited re-releases like James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water.

All 5 Ways Fans Can Watch Avengers Endgame: Encore

Standard

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The standard experience comes with no hassle with 3D glasses, any extra expenses, or other gimmicks, and will be available globally to everyone. However, while Avengers Endgame: Encore will still include new footage and a unique opening, it will not have the new post-credits scene directly linked to Avengers: Doomsday, which will be exclusive to Infinity Vision-certified screens and IMAX audiences.

For anyone uninterested in the post-credits scene and merely wishes to experience the end of the Infinity Saga again before the penultimate end of the Multiverse Saga, this would be the best and cheapest option for any fan. With four additional minutes being added to Avengers Endgame: Encore and the average MCU post-credits scene lasting no more than two minutes at most, standard audiences will still have new footage to enjoy.

Infinity Vision

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While not itself a format, Infinity Vision was announced at CinemaCon this year as a certification program designed to identify Premium Large Format (PLF) theaters that will offer the optimal viewing experience for Avengers Endgame: Encore and Avengers: Doomsday. There are currently 75 Infinity Vision-certified PLFs in the United States and 300 internationally.

For a theater to become Infinity Vision-certified, it must be outfitted with the largest available screens featuring an IMAX-matching field of view, high-contrast laser projection, and fully immersive premium audio formats. However, since this isn't a format but a qualification, if other formats are shown in Infinity Vision-certified theaters, such as ScreenX and 4DX, they will include the new post-credits scene.

IMAX

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While Warner Bros. and Legendary secured an exclusivity deal with IMAX for Dune: Part Three, shutting out Avengers: Doomsday from IMAX theaters in the United States for three weeks, Avengers Endgame: Encore won't have that same issue. Fans all over the globe will be free to enjoy the re-release on any available IMAX screens for a limited time.

For a fully immersive, distraction-free experience, this option would be best for fans, especially since it includes the new post-credits scene. It's also a chance for anyone who missed seeing Avengers: Endgame in IMAX when it first came out.

ScreenX

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ScreenX is a format designed to enrich the audience's experience by projecting the film onto the left and right walls of a theater, creating a 270-degree panoramic viewing experience. The idea is that one's entire peripheral vision would be filled with the movie, giving audiences an even more immersive experience.

However, since Avengers: Endgame was not shot with ScreenX in mind, scenes will be artificially extended in post-production with CGI or archival footage, which may vary in quality. Regardless, as long as it's in an Infinity Vision-certified theater, fans will have the full experience of this re-release.

4DX

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Essentially a stationary rollercoaster ride, 4DX provides audiences with seats that can move dynamically on three axes and vibrate to match what is happening on screen. It also includes an environmental simulation, with a nozzle at the back of the chair that sprays mist, fog, or even synthetic fragrances into the audience. However, if you would prefer to stay dry, there is an option on the seat to toggle the spray feature off.

If any of these extra formats don't interest you or you happen to miss this re-release entirely, do not fret, as there are plans for Avengers Endgame: Encore to be added to Disney+ after release, no doubt including all the new Endgame footage. However, it's uncertain if it would also have the new post-credits scene teeing up Avengers: Doomday, so that's an added incentive to not miss a chance to experience or re-experience the end of the Infinity Saga in theaters.