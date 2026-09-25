New Clayface Trailer Reveals The Movie's First Connection To HBO’s Lanterns

Clayface's latest trailer confirmed its first connection to HBO's Lanterns with a hidden Easter egg that most fans will have missed. DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has made a point of keeping DCU projects distinct from one another, and the jump from Lanterns to Clayface is a prime example of that. Not only is the DCU jumping mediums from prestige HBO TV to a low-budget movie, but it is also going from a grounded sci-fi mystery to a twisted body horror in a matter of weeks.

DC Studios released the final trailer for Clayface, its next project after Lanterns, which also unveiled a link to the HBO series. The trailer had Tom Rhys Harries' Matt Hagen enduring a face-melting episode aboard a turbulent flight before he leaned forward to reveal a Ferris Air logo on his headrest.

DC Studios

While DC Comics fans will know that Ferris Air (or Ferris Aircraft) is a Coast City-based company specializing in aerospace and aviation technology, it typically doesn't operate a commercial airline, as Clayface reveals. The successful corporation belongs to Carol Ferris, Hal Jordan's love interest, who also becomes the pink-wielding superhero Star Sapphire on the page.

DC Studios

Just one week before Clayface's final trailer, DCU fans were introduced to their Carol Ferris, played by actress Amie MacKenzie, in Lanterns Episode 6. The HBO series made it clear that Ferris is a wealthy, well-known public figure, as Aaron Pierre's John Stewart instantly recognized her before she revealed that she "had a history" with Kyle Chandler's Hal Jordan.

DC Studios

Classically, Ferris Aircraft is more focused on aerospace development in DC Comics, holding government contracts for defense aircraft manufacturing, although Ferris Airlines was established as a commercial airline in the Arrowverse.

The CW

DC Studios is clearly well aware of the importance of the Green Lantern mythos, having placed Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner in Superman, Peacemaker, Lanterns, and soon-to-be Mister Miracle. Next summer, Man of Tomorrow is also doubling up on Green Lanterns with Gardner returning alongside Aaron Pierre's John Stewart, although Kyle Chandler's Hal Jordan may sadly be left behind in Lanterns.

Lanterns will premiere its final two episodes on HBO and HBO Max on Sunday, August 27, and September 4, after which Clayface is next up. The R-rated body horror is coming to theaters just in time for spooky season on Friday, October 23, starring Tom Rhys Harries, Naomi Ackie, Max Minghella, and Eddie Marsan.

How Clayface Connects to James Gunn's Larger DCU Narrative

For the most part, Clayface is expected to be a standalone entry in the DCU, focused mainly on unraveling the shape-shifting monster's origins in a unique body-horror package. After all, as the Batman villain spin-off takes place before most of the DCU, the opportunities for connectivity are far more limited.

Given that Clayface is the DCU's first dive into Gotham, it will come as no surprise that audiences are eager for Batman references and maybe even a cameo. But it seems those viewers are out of luck, as scooper Cryptic HD Quality reported that Clayface contains "nothing specific to Batman," although the Wayne family itself will be referenced, thereby teeing up the next Dark Knight's arrival.

Clayface is more connected to the wider DCU than many will remember, as fans already met the shape-shifter in Creature Commandos Season 1, where he severely injured Rick Flag Sr. It's clear that Frank Grillo's ARGUS chief is one to hold a grudge after he locked John Cena's Peacemaker in his Salvation prison as revenge for his son's murder, and perhaps Matt Hagen will soon be joining him.

Regardless, despite taking place in the DCU, Clayface doesn't seem likely to be hiding any major cameos or direct story connections to the wider world. That said, DC Studios is firmly establishing Clayface as part of the DCU by jam-packing it with Easter eggs for beloved superheroes, from Green Lantern to Batman.