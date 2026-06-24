Avengers: Endgame Gets An Official New Title For Special Re-Release That Contains New Footage And Post Credit Scene

First reported in late 2025 and officially confirmed at CinemaCon 2026, Avengers: Endgame is heading back to theaters this September with an expanded re-release. The theatrical event will feature bonus content designed to connect directly to the next chapter of the MCU saga, with Chris Evans' return as Steve Rogers serving as a key piece of that larger story. Now, a new report has revealed fresh details about the release, including an updated title that further emphasizes its ties to Avengers: Doomsday.

According to a new report from Deadline, Marvel Studios' upcoming theatrical return of Avengers: Endgame will officially be titled Avengers: Endgame Encore, a slight but significant change that helps differentiate the wide release from the version fans have been able to watch on Disney+ or elsewhere for the last seven years.

While the title itself is not a dramatic departure from the original, the Encore branding helps returning viewers understand that this is more than a simple re-release; it is an enhanced theatrical event setting up Doomsday.

Marvel Studios

That difference is reinforced by Disney's confirmation that Avengers: Endgame Encore will feature a custom introduction, previously unseen footage, and a special end tag exclusive to Infinity Vision and IMAX screenings.

Infinity Vision isn't a new Premium Large Format (PLF); rather, it's a certification. It simply verifies that a theater meets strict standards for screen, sound, and projection quality. This was mainly a response by Disney after accepting the IMAX loss for Doomsday, at the hands of Dune: Part Three.

The strategy is somewhat similar to Sony's Spider-Man: No Way Home – The More Fun Stuff Version, which returned to theaters just eight months after its original run with additional scenes and marketed itself as a different experience.

By adding new content and giving the release its own small subtitle, Marvel Studios is hoping to more effectively promote Endgame Encore as a must-see event this fall.

That said, it does remain unclear how exactly Endgame Encore will bridge the gap between the Infinity Saga and Avengers: Doomsday. Marvel Studios has teased the connections between Avengers 4 and 5, but the roster of heroes involved paints a less clear picture.

Many of the major players confirmed for Doomsday, including the Thunderbolts, the Fantastic Four, and the returning X-Men from Fox's defunct universe, had no involvement in the events of Endgame.

However, several key Doomsday characters are returning from Endgame. Thor, Ant-Man, Sam Wilson, Bucky Barnes, M'Baku, and Shuri all helped beat Thanos. And thanks to the Avengers' time heist, the 2012 version of Loki escaped with the Tesseract before becoming the God of Stories at the end of Loki Season 2.

Because of that, the most widely accepted idea is that the new footage will further explain the long-term consequences of the Avengers' manipulation of time. The additional scenes could reveal that the Avengers unknowingly set larger events into motion, prior to understanding the true scope of the multiverse.

Rather than treating Doomsday as a completely separate crisis, Endgame Encore could set up the multiversal collapse as an unintended consequence of the heroes' greatest triumph.

In that sense, Endgame's perfect ending may not have been the conclusion fans believed it was, and they'll need to see Doomsday to get the full story.

If that is indeed the direction Marvel Studios is taking, one character stands out as the most logical connective tissue between the two films: Steve Rogers.

How Steve Rogers Connects Endgame with Doomsday

Marvel Studios

After thinking he was gone for good, Chris Evans' return as Steve Rogers is likely the clearest bridge between Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Doomsday. For years, MCU fans viewed Steve's final moments in Endgame as the definitive conclusion to one of the cinematic universe's most important characters.

Now, flash forward to his confirmed role in Doomsday, and Evans has repeatedly indicated that revisiting Steve would only happen if the story justified it, which it apparently does, helmed by Joe and Anthony Russo.

It does give Marvel Studios the opportunity to tie up any loose threads related to Steve's ending. At the time, a lot of people wondered how the old Steve returned to give Sam the shield, because in theory, he had traveled to an alternate timeline to be with Peggy. Given the nature of the multiverse, this will seemingly be answered later this year, and what was once a possible loophole, now might be a problem that needs to be solved in Doomsday.

In many ways, Endgame Encore may ultimately serve as the beginning of Steve's final chapter rather than the conclusion of his previous one. He's not done at Doomsday either. Evans will be back a year later in Secret Wars, where the hero will hopefully get another satisfying conclusion.