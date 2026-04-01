Steve Rogers actor Chris Evans just confirmed his return in Avengers: Secret Wars, which brings some major implications for Doomsday. Steve Rogers will have a very different role to his previous Avengers appearances this time around as his days as Captain America are far behind him. Instead, Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson will carry the Star Spangled Shield, while Rogers will be pulled out of his 20th-century retirement with Hayley Atwell's Peggy Carter and their son to join the fight for the Multiverse against Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom.

@comicconmomsi took to Instagram excitedly to share a personalized video message from Chris Evans that her husband managed to get her for their 20th wedding anniversary. While the MCU superstar kept quiet on any Avengers: Doomsday spoilers, Evans teased that he is "in the next one," confirming that he will be back to shoot Secret Wars in the coming months:

"I can tell you that I start work on the next one in a couple of months. So I'm in the next one, there's that."

Scooper Cryptic HD Quality piled on to the news, hinting that "some of those who had bigger roles in Doomsday will have smaller ones in [Secret Wars]." As Steve Rogers will be among the Avengers 5's main characters, the insider seems to imply that his role in the 2027 follow-up will be comparatively minor.

In coming back for Doomsday, Evans matched Samuel L. Jackson's record for the most Marvel Studios appearances, but he will soon break that threshold to hold the title of the king of the MCU with his 16th role in Secret Wars.

Evans' Secret Wars confirmation marks a 180-degree turn from last year, when the OG Avenger shot his scenes for Doomsday in complete secret, although fans managed to piece together clues to figure out that his return was imminent.

Marvel Studios finally confirmed his return with Doomsday's debut official teaser, but there may be more to that first look than nostalgia-infused marketing. The studio is reportedly set to retcon Endgame's dramatic conclusion in a big way, with Rogers reentering the fold from Earth-828, not just Earth-616's history.

Avengers: Secret Wars' cast is growing rapidly as it prepares to start production in the coming months ahead of its December 17, 2027, release. There's no doubt that Marvel Studios will be keeping its cards closer to its chest than ever during filming to preserve the secrets of Doomsday's shock ending.

Chris Evans' Avengers: Secret Wars Return Just Spoiled Doomsday In a Big Way

Marvel Studios

Chris Evans hasn't been seen in the MCU for almost seven years, but he will be more pivotal than ever in Avengers: Doomsday. Recent reports indicate that Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom has a vendetta against Steve Rogers, as his leap into the past after Avengers: Endgame triggered an Incursion with devastating ramifications for the MCU's next fatal foe and his family.

Despite Rogers landing directly in Victor von Doom's crosshairs, news of his Secret Wars return appears to spoil that he will survive Doomsday. Granted, it always seemed unlikely that the former Captain America would fall victim to Doom, given the uproar that would spawn from bringing Rogers back just to kill him off.

Based on their uniquely entangled history in the MCU, many have suggested that Rogers could be the one to defeat Doom - a decision that would anger those eager to see Victor's famous rivalry with Reed Richards play out. That said, if Rogers' role in Secret Wars is, in fact, less significant than Doomsday, the chances skyrocket that another hero like Mr. Fantastic or Spider-Man will finish the job.