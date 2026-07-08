Avengers: Doomsday's Full Trailer Rewrites Captain America's MCU History

Marvel Studios is ready to redefine one of the most important chapters in Captain America's story with Avengers: Doomsday. After months of rumors, Chris Evans' return as Steve Rogers was officially confirmed in December 2025, setting up the character's first MCU appearance since Avengers: Endgame. Now, footage shown during Disney and Marvel Studios' CinemaCon 2026 presentation has revealed that the upcoming crossover will revisit (and seemingly rewrite) Steve's MCU history.

The CinemaCon footage Marvel Studios unveiled back in April builds to the moment everyone is still buzzing about. Thor (Chris Hemsworth) is rallying the team ahead of the fight with Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.), when a voice cuts in from off-screen. "Hey, pal."

Thor spins around, stunned, and says, "That's not possible," as Mjolnir tears itself out of his grip and flies straight into Steve's hand, the same way it did back in Avengers: Endgame.

That one shot does a lot of work on Steve's story, as for the last seven years, the assumption has been plain and simple. Steve used his Infinity Stones return trip to slip back in time, build a full life with Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell), and only resurface as an old man to hand Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) the shield at the very end of Endgame.

That was supposed to be the whole story, a perfect ending tucked away from the rest of the timeline. The CinemaCon trailer throws those sacred final moments of peace out the window. This Steve isn't a memory or an old man on a park bench. He's back, he's fighting fit, he's got a black t-shirt on, and he's still worthy enough to call Mjolnir to his hand.

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So which is it? Did Steve actually live a much busier, action-filled life than anyone assumed, one that will loop back around perfectly to when he eventually gives Sam the shield? Or is the Steve running around in Doomsday a Variant entirely, a version of Captain America pulled from a different branch than the one audiences said goodbye to?

Currently, the Variant idea doesn't seem to be likely, though it is possible that multiple Steves could appear in Doomsday and Secret Wars.

His first solo trailer from December 2025 showed Steve packing away his old Captain America suit, which tracks with him being the same man from that Endgame bench, not some different Variant.

These conversations are all happening again ahead of Doomsday, but plenty of fans raised this exact question when Endgame first came out, since changing the past (or traveling to it) creates a new branch rather than altering the future everyone else was living in. Like Scott Lang said in Endgame, "So, Back to the Future's a bunch of bullshit?!"

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Some treated old man Steve showing up to hand Sam the shield as a bit of a plot hole under that logic, since he technically needed to jump back into the proper timeline first to be standing there.

Doomsday may finally close that loop by showing exactly Steve's path from leaving to return the infinity stones, to speaking with Sam that fateful day.

It also raises a new, strange wrinkle to the logic and MCU canon. This Doomsday version of Steve, geared up and reuniting with Thor, may not even know yet that he's going to spend part of his future giving Sam the shield.

But that handoff already happened for the audience (and the in-universe characters) years ago. It's the entire catalyst for why Sam eventually became Captain America and deeply impacted the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Captain America: Brave New World, and even Thunderbolts*.

Unless there's been some universe-jumping already, or a trip to Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and the TV, Steve is walking into Doomsday without any memory of a decision that already shaped years of MCU storytelling.

Also, whatever happened to the old man version of Steve, the one who sat on that bench with Sam at the end of Endgame?

It's not like Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark; he was never confirmed dead, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier even joked that he'd retired to the moon. If this returning Steve is truly back in the present, it may be important to know where that older version went and how his fate could be impacted by the new events.

Even with all these lingering questions, Marvel Studios does appear to have a plan for sorting all of this out before December. Avengers: Endgame Encore hits theaters on September 25, featuring new footage designed to bridge Endgame and Doomsday.

Kevin Feige and the Russo Brothers clearly aren't planning to leave Steve's return totally unexplained, but they do have their work cut out for them to help diehard MCU fans understand exactly how this makes any sense (and shouldn't be causing the unraveling of the spacetime continuum).

Steve Rogers' Role in Doomsday

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Chris Evans appeared in person at CinemaCon alongside Downey Jr. and the Russos rather than being introduced by video, a choice that has many believing his role will be significant.

That has since been corroborated by a rumor that Steve Rogers is, in fact, the main protagonist of Doomsday, facing off against Doomsday's Doctor Doom.

Even with that said, it's Steve that's coming back, not necessarily Captain America. Other reports indicate Steve won't suit back up as Captain America at all, with signs pointing toward a Nomad-style role instead.

Mackie's Sam Wilson, of course, remains the active, mantle-carrying Captain America throughout Doomsday. Filling in the connected tree of heroes are Wyatt Russell's US Agent and Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes.

With Steve's return, similar to the motivations of Thor, the Fantastic Four, and possibly Doom himself, family looks to be the. Steve is reportedly returning as a husband and father, with protecting Peggy and their child driving his choices as much as any fight against Doom does.

These details feed directly into Doctor Doom's own reported backstory changes, where his wife and son are said to have died in the same accident that scarred his face,

This could even trace back to the theory that Steve's time jump at the end of Endgame has been causing Incursions, which Doom is now trying to stop. Despite Steve's possible unawareness, his decision to end his Infinity Saga story may have caused the end of the Multiverse Saga nine years later.

Whatever the specifics, Chris Evans has said he needed a real reason to bring Steve back, and the Russo Brothers have described his story as well worth it when Doomsday hits theaters on December 18.