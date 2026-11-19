The expectations for Rockstar Games' latest release, Grand Theft Auto VI, aka GTA 6, were sky-high. Since the last installment in the franchise came out well over a decade ago, players have had plenty of time to cook up ideas for features and concepts they wanted to see in the next one. But nobody could've predicted the arrival of Mandy, a character the GTA fanbase has fallen in love with literally overnight. And now the actress behind her voice and motion-capture performance is stepping out of the shadows to enjoy her moment in the Vice City sun.

Rockstar Games

Mandy shows up relatively early in GTA 6's story, during the "Pipework" mission. Jason's boss, Brian, is looking to collect on some debts and sends the playable character to Mandy's house to collect rent. Mandy is happy to see Jason when he arrives, but she's not willing to cough up the money right away because her sink isn't working. Not wanting to head back to Brian empty-handed, Jason goes inside the house and fixes the issue while also dealing with Mandy's frequent advances.

Rockstar Games

For better or worse, Mandy is a woman who knows what she wants. But Jason just isn't interested in pursuing anything with her because he's waiting for his beloved Lucia to get out of jail. The "Pipework" mission wraps up quickly after Jason shoots Mandy down. Still, its impact lingers in later chapters because it signals Rockstar's intention to make GTA 6's non-playable characters as interesting as the playable ones. The company doesn't deserve all the credit, though, because Lexie Shoaibi's performance as Mandy sells the whole thing.

Instagram

After GTA 6's official release, Shoaibi took to Instagram to reveal her role in the game and offer a challenge to players.

"Okay, now that Grand Theft Auto 6 is finally out, I can share with you guys a secret, which is that I'm in it. I play Mandy; I do her voice-over, and I do her motion capture, and she's a lot of fun. So, if you play the game, let me know if you find me."

Instagram

A single performer doing the voice-over and motion capture work for a character isn't guaranteed, so Rockstar's comfort with Shoaibi doing both is a testament to her skill. And GTA 6 isn't the only project she's lent her talents to, as she popped up in a few places before helping bring Mandy to life.

Mandy in GTA 6 Is Lexie Shoaibi's Breakout Role

As every actor will be happy to explain, getting started in the entertainment industry takes a lot of hard work. Shoaibi cut her teeth in short films, including 2016's Paradise by the Dashboard Light and 2021's Atom, while also managing her modeling career and appearing in an episode of the CBS legal drama The Good Fight, a spin-off of The Good Wife.

Shoaibi's first major voice acting role came in Disney's Hamster & Gretel, where she played the evil Dr. MedusaSaurus and provided additional voices.

Instagram

All of those productions likely taught Shoaibi great lessons about the business and how to handle one's place in it. However, none of them opened the doors that GTA 6 is sure to. The game has been out for over a day, and Mandy is still all the internet wants to talk about.

It isn't in Rockstar's nature to cater completely to its fanbase; it always has surprises up its sleeve to unleash. When it comes to Mandy, though, the powers that be will probably have to wave the white flag and find a way to include her in a future DLC or the highly anticipated online mode confirmed to already be in the works.