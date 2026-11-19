New Avengers: Doomsday footage is on the way as the film inches closer to its December 18 release date. The upcoming look comes amid rumors of a final trailer arriving soon, with Marvel even releasing a new Robert Downey Jr. promo that fans initially mistook for that long-awaited trailer. Doomsday is arguably the most exciting movie in the Multiverse Saga, uniting heroes from across the multiverse to fight Doctor Doom, one of the most powerful villains in comic book history.

On November 19, Disney announced that new footage from the upcoming Marvel Studios epic Avengers: Doomsday will air during The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular, which broadcasts Monday, November 30, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu and Disney+. The reveal came tucked inside Disney's announcement of the holiday special's musical lineup.

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Along with the Marvel footage, the broadcast will spotlight limited-time offerings coming to Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure to celebrate the film. The sneak peek arrives 18 days before Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters, marking the first major fresh look at the movie since a preview aired during Game 1 of the World Series in late October.

The sneak peek also marks a fitting culmination of a stellar marketing campaign that began exactly one year before release. The first teaser played exclusively in theaters with Avatar: Fire and Ash arriving on December 19, 2025, before arriving online on December 23. That footage officially confirmed the return of Chris Evans as Steve Rogers, shown pulling up to the home he shares with Peggy Carter and cradling a baby.

The announcement comes amid reports that circulated in the Marvel community claiming the Doomsday final trailer would arrive on either Monday, November 16, or Wednesday, November 18, both targets that did not materialize. Disney's chief marketing and brand officer, Asad Ayaz, did seemingly tease that a trailer was imminent, though, replying to a post about the rumor. Whether the November 30 sneak peek turns out to be that final trailer remains to be seen, but this close to release, it would certainly be a fitting stage for it.