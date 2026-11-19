Avengers: Doomsday's final trailer is coming later than expected, as Marvel Studios still hasn't finished it. 3 months after Doomsday's last Special Look was released online in August, demand for the third and final trailer has recently reached new heights. The immense anticipation comes in the final month before Avengers 5's release on Friday, December 18 (Wednesday, December 16 in some territories). Recently, fans grew more convinced that Doomsday's third trailer is imminent thanks to a cryptic tease from Disney Chief Brand Officer Asad Ayaz.

According to a post on X from insider Cryptic HD Quality, another trailer for Avengers: Doomsday is “done,” but it hasn’t been released yet because Marvel is “still dubbing” it. The process refers to when the trailer’s dialogue is replaced with other languages for different territories, which usually takes place after the English version is complete and in the final stages before release.

Ayaz teased that Doomsday's next trailer was near by responding with his trademark "what" to a post specifically declaring that it would be released this week (November 16-22). The original info came from Cryptic HD Quality's Trailer Track, who noted November 16 and 18 as days to watch, yet both dates have come and gone with no Doomsday trailer or confirmation of its release date.

In a subsequent post about the trailer, Cryptic HD Quality apologized for their role in "contributing to the recent misinformation" about the trailer's release. The trailer tracker also addressed rumors that Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool and a version of Spider-Man (likely Tobey Maguire) would appear in the sneak peek. Unfortunately, Cryptic HD Quality revealed that it "seems they aren’t" in the trailer, indicating that Marvel is keeping their inclusion a surprise:

"I apologize for contributing to the recent misinformation about the Doomsday trailer. I appreciate the trust you guys place in me and will do better next time. Since then i've heard some things. Info going around that Deadpool and Spidey are in it. Seems they aren't ¯\(ツ)/¯."

Unverified information from scooper Amit Chaudhari, who was proven accurate before, contradicted Cryptic HD Quality, saying that the trailer "is dubbed" and has already been "sent for classification" (age rating).

When Will Avengers: Doomsday's Final Trailer Actually Release?

Marvel Studios

There is still time for Marvel Studios to release Avengers: Doomsday's final trailer this week, but the studio could also have delayed it until next week. Dropping a trailer imminently may be an unwise move for the MCU blockbuster, as it would be competing in an internet that is enamored with the LONG-awaited release of Rockstar Games' latest and greatest gaming sensation, Grand Theft Auto VI.

As Doomsday is only four weeks away, fans can rest easy knowing that the final trailer is imminent, especially if it has already begun or completed dubbing. The glorious moment will likely be accompanied by a true theatrical poster for the movie, following the release of 11 team-up character posters this week.

Those who have kept up closely with the MCU zeitgeist (or are familiar with 2015's Secret Wars storyline that Marvel Studios is adapting) already have a general gist of Doomsday's story of Incursions, a collapsing Multiverse, and Doom's plans.

So far, the trailers have only vaguely alluded to specific story details, but that will likely change with Doomsday's imminent final trailer. If Marvel Studios repeats a similar model to Avengers: Infinity War, the next sneak peek will dive further into Doomsday's narrative, beyond just showcasing CGI spectacles and familiar faces.

Sadly, if Cryptic HD Quality is to be believed, Deadpool and Spider-Man won't be among the familiar faces highlighted in Doomsday's third trailer, even as their role in the opening remains Avengers 5's worst-kept secret. It seems leaks and rumors haven't hampered Marvel Studios' commitment to preserving that moment for theaters, just like Sadie Sink's Jean Grey's role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.