Avengers: Doomsday's marketing just shifted into high gear with a new trailer featuring Robert Downey Jr. at the forefront. Marvel Studios surprised everyone at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 with the announcement of Downey's surprise return to the MCU as Victor von Doom, the Multiverse Saga's big bad, where he also declared that he has a "new mask, same task." Following his stint as Iron Man (where he served as the MCU's anchor in the Infinity Saga), Downey's Doctor Doom is drastically different due to the fact that he is front and center in spearheading his evil plans for the Multiverse, prompting the combined alliance of the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, and the X-Men to prevent him from putting an end to all of reality.

Marketing for Avengers: Doomsday has made it clear that Doctor Doom is the central defining threat of the Multiverse Saga, and the various trailers, posters, and other promotional materials have relied on Doom's lingering presence to build dread before his full-blown appearance in the MCU's Multiversal crossover event.

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios released a brand-new Avengers: Doomsday featurette highlighting Robert Downey Jr.'s return to the MCU, reflecting on his final stint as Iron Man in Avengers: Endgame before talking about his latest role as Doctor Doom.

In the 90-second promo, Downey described Doom as a "master manipulator" in Avengers: Doomsday before teasing that "there [are] levels to the stakes" in this Multiverse Saga capper:

"Any of these movies is only as good as [the] villain. Victor is a master manipulator. And because of that, there [are] levels to the stakes here."

The MCU veteran also offered high praise toward the "long bench of talent" highlighted in Doomsday's massive ensemble of A-listers:

"It's such a long bench of talent. These are people I would do any movie with, 8 days a week. We just really keep trying to earn it with every breath."

Marvel Studios

Downey ended by saying, "It's really hard to explain the love I have for this," reinforcing the significance of the film and the weight he carries in leading a star-studded Marvel cast like never before.

Watch the official Avengers: Doomsday teaser featuring Robert Downey Jr. below:

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on December 18.

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