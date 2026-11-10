'Avengers: Doomsday' Officially Namedrops Thanos & Galactus While Confirming That They're Significantly Less Powerful Than Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom In New Character Synopsis

A new Avengers: Doomsday synopsis has name-dropped Thanos and Galactus, two world-ending threats that terrorized the MCU's Infinity and Multiverse Sagas. The mention comes as a surprise, as both villains are long gone after Avengers: Endgame and The Fantastic Four: First Steps, a sign that their presence still lingers in the minds of the heroes who took them on in battle. The heroes have a lot more to worry about than their past encounters with these two, though, as Doomsday introduces a more formidable threat in Robert Downey Jr.'s Victor von Doom.

A character description from Marvel's upcoming book From Endgame to Doomsday: A Marvel Studios Visual Dictionary: Avengers, Allies, and Foes surfaced online, name-dropping Thanos and Galactus. The passage spotlights Letitia Wright's Shuri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach's Ben Grimm, teasing their team-up and major roles in Doomsday as they face "a force far greater than even Thanos or Galactus," a clear reference to Doctor Doom:

"Neither Shuri nor Ben Grimm ever expected to become their planet's defenders. As the new Black Panther, Shuri draws on her extraordinary fighting skills, her unparalleled intellect, and her unique ability to unite those around her to stand head-on against the rising threat. Ben is a skilled pilot, using his talents to explore the stars. Both are thrust into a spotlight they never asked for, yet accept their new responsibilities as protectors of their homes. Now they must stand together to confront a force far greater than even Thanos or Galactus."

This marks the latest story tease to come out of the book, which functions as a way for Marvel to build excitement for the Robert Downey Jr.-led blockbuster. Its general synopsis, which surfaced earlier, revealed that "courageous teams from three universes," referring to the Avengers, the New Avengers, the Wakandans, the Fantastic Four, and the X-Men, will unite against "a new existential threat" that will shape "the future of the Multiverse."

The visual dictionary catalogs every MCU event from Avengers: Endgame onward, with profiles on the original Avengers, the Thunderbolts, and the Fantastic Four. The Thanos and Galactus mention serves to remind fans how notorious the pair were while painting a clearer picture of how massive a threat Doom poses. Thanos wiped out half of all life with the snap of a finger in Avengers: Infinity War, while Galactus threatened to devour Earth-828 to satisfy his cosmic hunger.

If Robert Downey Jr.'s Doom is much more dangerous than these two, then the multiverse is indeed in trouble. A good number of heroes in Doomsday have had the displeasure of crossing paths with either villain and know far too well what it means to face a world-ending threat. Below is a ranking of the Doomsday heroes who have dealt with the duo, and how significant those encounters were.

Every Avengers: Doomsday Hero Who Already Faced Thanos & Galactus

Thor, Who Lost His Brother Before Beheading Thanos

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Thor watched Thanos kill Heimdall and Loki aboard the Asgardian refugee ship in Infinity War, later buried Stormbreaker in the Titan's chest, and decapitated him in Endgame before battling the 2014 version of the villain in the final battle.

Loki, Murdered by Thanos in Infinity War's Opening

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Thanos snapped Loki's neck in front of Thor after a failed sneak attack, declaring "No resurrections this time," and the Loki now bound for Doomsday even watched that death play back on file at the TVA.

Steve Rogers, Who Fought Thanos With Mjolnir

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Steve Rogers held back Thanos' gauntlet with his bare hands in the Battle of Wakanda, then proved himself worthy of Mjolnir and led the Avengers' final charge against the Mad Titan in Endgame.

Invisible Woman, Who Died Stopping Galactus

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Sue Storm drained every ounce of her power to force Galactus toward the portal in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, a push that saved her son and her world but killed her, until baby Franklin brought her back to life.

Mister Fantastic, Who Refused Galactus' Deal for Franklin

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Reed Richards flat-out rejected Galactus' offer to spare Earth in exchange for his son, then masterminded the plan that lured the Devourer of Worlds to the teleporter and snatched Franklin back from the giant's grasp.

Human Torch, Who Blinded Galactus and Turned His Herald Against Him

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Johnny Storm set Galactus on fire during the final battle and came within seconds of sacrificing himself to finish the job, after earlier convincing the Silver Surfer to turn on her master by playing recordings of the dying worlds she helped destroy.

The Thing, Who Fought Galactus Hand-to-Hand in New York

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Ben Grimm threw everything he had at Galactus in the streets of New York and helped pilot the Excelsior through a black hole to escape the Silver Surfer, on brand for a hero the Doomsday book describes as a skilled pilot.

Bucky Barnes, the Snap's First On-Screen Victim

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Bucky Barnes became the first hero shown turning to dust after Thanos' Snap, fading away in front of Steve Rogers in Wakanda before returning through a portal to fight the Titan's army in Endgame.

Sam Wilson, the Man Who Delivered Endgame's Most Iconic Line

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Sam Wilson was also a victim of the Snap in Wakanda, but he made one of the MCU's most beloved returns when his voice came through Steve's comms with "On your left," kicking off the portal sequence and the final fight against Thanos.

Ant-Man, a Major Contributor in Thanos' Defeat

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Scott Lang wasn't a victim of Thanos' snap but was trapped in the Quantum Realm, then emerged five years later and pitched the time-travel plan that undid it, fighting Thanos' forces as Giant-Man in the Endgame battle.

M'Baku, Leading the Jabari Tribe Against Thanos

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M'Baku led the Jabari into Wakanda's fight against Thanos' Outriders in Infinity War and answered the call again in Endgame, though he hardly crossed paths with the Mad Titan himself.