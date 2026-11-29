Wednesday is finally fixing its Jenna Ortega problem ahead of its third season on Netflix (and it's an ideal solution). Wednesday has always been defined by Ortega's talents and incredible portrayal of the titular Addams Family member. The actress's deadpan delivery, physical commitment, and protective ownership of the character are what made the show's gothic mythology and Nevermore mysteries land so effectively for audiences. Wednesday's star-driven approach worked so well that it turned the series into a phenomenon, but it also meant that nearly every major story, investigation, and emotional beat required Ortega's Wednesday to deliver. If anything, Ortega is the show, carrying almost every aspect of it.

While this may be a "good" problem, this approach isn't sustainable heading into its third season. Over-reliance on Jenna Ortega's high-profile status won't cut it, but thankfully Season 3 arrives on Netflix with built-in opportunities to address that dependency. Wednesday Season 3's fix is not shrinking the role of Ortega's Wednesday; instead, the solution is to give the series other rooms she can leave so others may shine.

Netflix

Wednesday Season 3 is officially abandoning Jenna Ortega's Wednesday formula by allowing the season to spend a substantial stretch in Paris instead of Nevermore, as Wednesday, Uncle Fester, and Thing search for Enid, who remains stuck in Alpha Werewolf form. This situation is the perfect opportunity to create a newfound three-person dynamic with a clear division of labor.

Wednesday remains the mission driver and problem-solver, Uncle Fester supplies his usual chaos and comic energy, and Enid functions as the emotional destination of the search. This overall structure doesn't diminish Ortega; it just stops treating her as the only character whose presence anchors the scene. Uncle Fester and Enid get substantial shared screen time while the Nevermore and broader Addams Family storylines continue elsewhere. This setup serves as a natural way to distribute the load in a focused narrative without inventing artificial side stories.

Wednesday Season 3's major story change also provides a perfect reason to solve its Jenna Ortega problem. In August 2026, Ortega confirmed that Season 3 advances the characters to senior year at Nevermore. This confirmation is more than just a calendar update, as a senior-year time jump allows for further expansion of the other characters at the school while Wednesday is busy sorting out her Enid problem as she goes to Paris to find and reunite with her best friend.

Netflix

Wednesday's absence at Nevermore forces the show to confront how the school can stay relevant when Wednesday isn't running the show. This shift gives the returning students, such as Agnes DeMille, Pugsley Addams, Bianca Barclay, and Eugene Ottinger, the growth they need, as they are expected to bulk up the Nevermore scenes. They will be given the chance to bulk up their own arcs instead of functioning primarily as Wednesday's foils or sidekicks.

In particular, Agnes DeMille (played by breakout star Evie Templeton), who was introduced as Wednesday's self-appointed superfan and partner in mischief in Season 2, is well-positioned to operate with more agency. Wednesday's absence at Nevermore allows Agnes to take charge and fill in the vacuum left by her mentor while she deals with shenanigans in Paris.

Netflix

The senior-year framing also adds stakes for the supporting cast, as they will have to deal with the long-term realities of graduation, future plans, and what comes after Nevermore. Doing this allows the school to stop feeling like a permanent gothic playground and to treat it instead as a place with an expiration date, making the supporting ensemble more essential than decorative.

Perhaps the biggest structural fix in Wednesday Season 3 that addresses the show's Jenna Ortega problem is the deeper investment in the Addams family itself. The expansion of The Addams Family allows the show to give the titular family a chance to shine as it delves deeper into the on-screen arrival of Eva Green's Aunt Ophelia Frump, Morticia's long-missing sister who wants Wednesday dead for some reason.

Netflix

Green's casting, combined with her established history with Wednesday producer Tim Burton, gives the show a major new gothic presence who can generate conflict and screen time independent of Ortega's character.

Joanna Lumley's Hester Frump has also been promoted to series regular in Season 3, meaning she will have more sustained scenes with Morticia and more family history and secrets to unpack in the show's expected eight-episode run. The generational tension between Morticia and Hester was one of the standout side stories in Season 2, and seeing more of this to unravel is already a win for the upcoming season.

This is on top of the existing Addams Family core dynamic focused on Morticia, Gomez, Pugsley, Fester, and Thing that fueled the entertaining sequences of the first two seasons. The family drama can carry Wednesday Season 3 even when Ortega's Wednesday is elsewhere, dealing with her own arc.

All in all, it's worth noting that none of this removes Wednesday as the center. It stops treating the rest of the cast and world as optional. These opportunities allow the series to survive and possibly thrive without requiring Ortega to be in nearly every sequence.