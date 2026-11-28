According to Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni did not mandate that one specific Star Wars: The Clone Wars character be included in The Mandalorian & Grogu. Star Wars came back to theaters for the first time since 2019 with The Mandalorian & Grogu this year, including a few big nods to the franchise's long run of animated series from the last couple of decades. Considering Filoni played a huge role in those animated shows, many have wondered how much influence he had on storylines being included in this new film.

The Mandalorian & Grogu director/writer Jon Favreau addressed reports that Lucasfilm president Dave Filoni forced him to feature Rotta the Hutt in the movie. Quoted in Lucasfilm's The Mandalorian & Grogu Art Book, Filoni noted that the idea to bring Rotta back was completely Favreau's, making it clear that he gave Favreau full reign to utilize the character. Noting that he is "supportive of [his] friends and their creativity," he credited the director for understanding the story and characters in this universe so well:

"That's one hundred percent Jon. There was never a meeting where I said, 'Hey Jon, should we put Rotta in this?' It's his idea. And I'm, 'Knock yourself out.' I'm supportive of my friends and their creativity, and Jon just has a knack. He understands story and character so well that I don't doubt him. I’m like, 'Well, let’s see where it goes. What do you want to do with Rotta?' And it turned out, It was a lot."

Favreau also commented on the matter, discussing how people thought that "because Rotta came from one of Dave's projects," he would have told Favreau to include the character. In reality, it was "quite the opposite, as Favreau liked the idea of "exploring marginal characters" in his movies:

"People think because Rotta came from one of Dave's projects, that he’s the one telling me to use him. And it was quite the opposite. I though [Rotta] would be really fun. I like exploring marginal character because little is known of them, yet they have deep roots. And you have tremendous freedom, creatively. And I also love taking a character that one may have been dismissive of, because they were so peripheral. And then you build them up to be an important character at the center of the show. I remember when we picked an Ugnaught to be Kuill. [Ugnaughts] were peg warmers (action figures that don’t sell, remaining on the display pegs that they hang from). We love finding the peg warmers and elevating them to a lead role and a greater dimension."

Notably, Rotta the Hutt first appeared in the animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars movie from 2008, although he was only a baby in that film. After making a cameo appearance in Season 3, he was not seen again until he was brought into live-action this year.

The Mandalorian & Grogu brought the character into live-action through Jeremy Allen White's performance, as he was shown to be a muscular gladiator fighting in the arena pit on Shakari. Here, he hoped to distance himself from his father, Jabba the Hutt, and build his own life away from Jabba's criminal empire.

Animated Shows' Impact on Future Star Wars Projects

Lucasfilm

While Star Wars' slate is slim going into 2027 and beyond (next year starting off with a re-release of Episode IV), characters from shows like The Clone Wars and Rebels will play a big role in the immediate future.

Notably, the franchise will return to Ahsoka Tano's solo story in Ahsoka Season 2, which begins airing on Disney+ on January 20, 2027. Ahsoka herself played a major role in the animated series alongside Anakin Skywalker, before rejoining the story in Star Wars Rebels a few years later.

Rumors have also pointed to Filoni developing his own Mandoverse movies, although there have been no tangible updates on that story in some time. Should it end up happening, this would be a great place to bring back other major characters from the Disney+ sphere, particularly after Zeb Orellios moved from the Rebels show to the live-action side of Star Wars.

Overall, Star Wars' immediate future includes Ahsoka and the release of Star Wars: Starfighter in May 2027. While reports have teased development on a new chapter of the Skywalker Saga (Episode X), Lucasfilm is still keeping much of its upcoming story under wraps.