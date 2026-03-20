Dave Filoni Is Just As Surprised as Star Wars Fans That This 'Clone Wars' Character Is Returning In Live-Action

Lucasfilm's new co-CEO, Dave Filoni, confirmed that he is just as surprised as Star Wars fans that this underrated Clone Wars character is set to have a major role in The Mandalorian and Grogu. 2008's Star Wars: The Clone Wars TV movie introduced Rotta the Hutt as Jabba the Hutt's baby son, who was kidnapped as part of a Separatist scheme orchestrated by Count Dooku to frame the Jedi for the crime. Ultimately, Anakin Skywalker and his padawan, Ahsoka Tano, managed to rescue Rotta and deliver him safely back to the Hutt place. While Rotta was initially used as a MacGuffin to drive the plot forward, the character is set to take center stage in The Mandalorian and Grogu.

Dave Filoni and George Lucas created Rotta the Hutt for Clone Wars in the animated space, and it seemed that the character's unexpected jump to live-action even surprised Filoni himself. During an interview with Empire Magazine to promote The Mandalorian and Grogu, Filoni admitted that he "never imagined" that he would be working on a live-action film that includes Rotta:

"I never imagined, working at Lucasfilm, that 20 years later I would be working on a [live-action] film that has Rotta in it."

In the same interview, The Mandalorian and Grogu director Jon Favreau compared the movie's version of Rotta to Adonis Creed in Creed, noting that his journey would lean toward trying to get away from his father's shadow:

"When you’re trying to establish yourself and your name is famous, when you’re Jabba The Hutt’s kid, what does that do? How has that affected his trajectory? I get a kick out of that."

It is quite fascinating that Favreau, not Filoni, was the one who pushed to include Rotta the Hutt in the movie, and it seems this move is a way for him to express his love for the Hutts while honoring his longtime friend's creation in the Star Wars universe.

Jeremy Allen White, the voice actor behind Rotta, also chimed in, noting that Rotta's trajectory will be about "trying to become his own man:"

"Rotta is trying to become his own man and get out of the shadow of the Hutt name."

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Filoni's amusement at Rotta the Hutt's live-action debut in The Mandalorian and Grogu serves as ultimate fan service for one of Star Wars' devoted creative anchors, given that the character's big-screen presence is a full-circle moment that ties back to his animated work that began in The Clone Wars.

Rotta the Hutt's journey in The Mandalorian and Grogu seems poised to become a compelling part of the movie's core storyline, and what makes it more exciting is how Din Djarin and Grogu will be integrated into his growth.

Directed by Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian and Grogu will follow the titular characters as they work for the New Republic in eliminating Imperial Remnants across the galaxy. The movie is set to premiere in theaters on May 22.

Why Rotta the Hutt Is Positioned as Mando & Grogu's Breakout Character

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Rotta the Hutt is best positioned to be the breakout big-screen newcomer of The Mandalorian and Grogu because of the character's unpredictable nature and his deep-cut lore appeal due to his ties to Dave Filoni.

This is on top of the fact that the casting for the Star Wars character is top-tier due to Jeremy Allen White's involvement.

Rotta the Hutt's role in the upcoming Star Wars movie also appears substantial and dynamic, leading to memorable interactions with Din Djarin and Grogu that could be etched in Star Wars history. By giving him a major role, it elevates the character from a mere MacGuffin to someone integral to the film's narrative trajectory.

All in all, the reinvention of Rotta the Hutt serves as a reminder of one of Filoni's greatest wins under the Star Wars umbrella.