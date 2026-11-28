James Marsden's long-awaited return as Scott Summers in Avengers: Doomsday marks a new chapter for one of Marvel's longest-serving live-action superheroes. Marsden first played Cyclops, the optic blast-causing mutant leader in 2000's X-Men, which premiered eight years before the Marvel Cinematic Universe began. Nearly three decades later, his appearance in Marvel Studios' upcoming Avengers movie will mark his MCU debut.

Throughout the Avengers: Doomsday promotional campaign, Marvel Studios has placed a considerable amount of emphasis on the returning X-Men, who also include the late Patrick Stewart's Professor X, Ian McKellen's Magneto, and Rebecca Romijn's Mystique. Throughout the marketing push, Marsden's Cyclops has been front and center. Now, a new piece of international promotional material marks another milestone in the actor's 26-year history with the Marvel character.

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios has unveiled new international character posters for Avengers: Doomsday featuring many of the movie's characters, including Marsden's Cyclops. The poster marks the first time the studio has given the character his own dedicated poster. The character image arrives just three weeks before the fifth Avengers film releases in theaters worldwide.

The poster shows Cyclops screaming as he fires an optic blast in his comic-accurate blue-and-yellow suit, complete with his familiar yellow harness, utility belt, metallic visor, and the circular red-and-black X-Men emblem on his chest. Other features on the poster include green energy effects and flying debris, as well as the film's logo.

Marvel Studios

The imagery seems consistent with a memorable sequence from Avengers: Doomsday's third teaser trailer, which showed Cyclops kneeling and firing a powerful optic blast as a towering Sentinel walks in the background.

Cyclops' Poster Appearances Across the Fox X-Men Films

20th Century Fox

While this is Marsden's first solo character poster from Marvel Studios, the actor appeared in several promotional materials for Fox's X-Men franchise. The Paradise star was included on theatrical posters for 2003's X2: X-Men United and 2006's X-Men: The Last Stand, including ensemble posters alongside his co-stars Halle Berry, Hugh Jackman, and Rebecca Romijn.

20th Century Fox

His solo poster for X-Men: The Last Stand featured the X-Men leader, wearing an all-black leather suit, firing an optic blast while standing on San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge, the site of the film's climactic battle. Cyclops, who died off-screen early in the movie, didn't play a role in the fight, but his death was later reversed in 2014's X-Men: Days of Future Past.

The international poster is not Marsden's first appearance on an official Avengers: Doomsday poster. On November 18, Marvel Studios released a series of character posters featuring pairings of heroes from across the Multiverse, including Marsden's Cyclops alongside the Avengers' leader, Anthony Mackie's Captain America. Collectively, the individual posters formed a larger mural featuring many of the film's main characters, with Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom at its center.

Marvel Studios

Avengers: Doomsday will unite the Avengers, Fantastic Four, Wakandans, New Avengers, and several members of Fox's original X-Men team against Doctor Doom as incursions threaten to destroy their worlds. In addition to Stewart, McKellen, and Romijn, Alan Cumming and Kelsey Grammer will appear as Nightcrawler and Beast, respectively. The Russo Brothers-directed movie will also mark Marsden's first appearance as Scott Summers since his brief cameo at the end of X-Men: Days of Future Past.

Will Avengers: Doomsday Finally Do Cyclops Justice?

Marvel Studios

Cyclops' prominence in Avengers: Doomsday's marketing suggests Marvel Studios recognizes his importance as a character, as well as what he means to Marvel fans. The team leader getting multiple opportunities to shine in posters and trailers is a far cry from his treatment in the Fox-era films. Those movies largely prioritized Jackman's Wolverine and relegated Cyclops to a supporting role, sidelining him for much of X2 before killing him off early in X-Men: The Last Stand.

Marvel Studios

By contrast, Avengers: Doomsday's final trailer highlights Cyclops in a standout moment, in which he delivers the iconic rallying cry, "To me, my X-Men," followed by several members of the Avengers, X-Men, and Fantastic Four assembling around him. The buzzy moment suggests that Scott's leadership will be important in the upcoming movie, and may extend beyond his team of mutants.

Marvel Studios

Marsden's recent comments about his comic-accurate costume, and his excitement about finally bringing the character's classic aesthetic to the big screen, suggest that the actor is happy with the role Cyclops plays in the film.

Marvel Studios

The combination of a clearly recognizable costume, signature dialogue, and dedicated promotional materials is a departure from the character's treatment in previous live-action adaptations. And while prominence in posters and trailers doesn't necessarily guarantee substantial screen time, it does suggest that Marvel Studios has no intention to shortchange the character yet again.

Marvel Comics

The world will get to see how much – or how little – Marsden's Cyclops factors into the film's story when Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on Dec. 18, 2026.