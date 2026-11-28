Avatar: Seven Havens was released earlier in 2026 to rave reviews from fans of Avatar: The Last Airbender, although one common nitpick has been the show's animation style. When Avatar: The Last Airbender was released in 2005, it was an instant hit. Now, more than 20 years later, the animated series has spawned an entire franchise of sequel series and even an animated movie.

Like Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra, Avatar: Seven Havens uses classic 2D animation, drawing inspiration from Japanese anime and Western cartoons. While Seven Havens continues in the same style as its predecessors, some viewers have voiced concern that the visuals feel like a step down from Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra, with a lower frame rate and more flatness to the animation.

Avatar: Seven Havens' executive producer, Ethan Spaulding, addressed some of fans' questions and criticisms in a Reddit AMA, revealing the team's intentions regarding the visual style and sharing insights into the show's budget.

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Spaulding said that "there is always a change in look and style" between Avatar shows, adding that with Avatar: Seven Havens they wanted a "more obvious anime style." The producer, who also worked on Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra, said "we were going for a more fantasy-based look," adding that they felt this style suited the new post-apocalyptic world they were playing in:

"With all of the Avatar properties there is always a change in look and style, Seven Havens was always imagined as having a more obvious anime style to its characters. We were going for a more fantasy based look and it being a Post Cataclysmic world this aesthetic choice seemed a good fit."

Spaulding continued in a different response, saying their decision was to "lean into 'limited animation' as anime does," while saving "fuller animation" for select scenes.

"The decision was to lean into ‘limited animation’ as anime does and have fuller animation when the scenes really called for it, and yes time and budget is always a consideration in a tv series."

Many of fans' concerns emerged following the release of Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender, which also came out in 2026, and featured a stunning hybrid 2D/3D animation style. However, Avatar Aang was an animated feature film (once intended for theaters) with an alleged $80 million budget, and animated TV series rarely receive the same level of expense.

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Spaulding addressed the show's budgetary constraints in other comments, saying the "bigger tentpole finale episodes" received more budget, explaining why their animation might seem smoother. He reassured fans that "the animation keeps getting better and better as the series progresses."

"The Bigger tentpole finale episodes do get a bigger budget and also it is natural as a new series progresses, that the animation gets better and better as animators become more familiar with animating the designs." "The animation keeps getting better and better as the series progresses"

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Avatar: Seven Havens released on Paramount+ on October 9, 2026. The series, set 225 years after The Legend of Korra, follows twins Pavi and Nisha as they emerge as the Avatar at a time when society despises the mythical figure. The voice cast includes Saheli Khan, Aishu Devan, and Major Curda, with Sehaj Sethi, Michael Dante DiMartino, and Bryan Konietzko also serving as producers.

Avatar: Seven Havens Will Continue to Evolve

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While fans have some valid concerns about Avatar: Seven Havens' animation, there are several factors that go into its animation that make this shift in visual style understandable.

For one, Avatar: Seven Havens is the first Avatar show released by the new Avatar Studios, co-run by original series creators Konietzko and DiMartino. It also uses animation from the French studio La Chouette Compagnie rather than from Studio Mir or JM Animation, which worked on The Legend of Korra and Avatar: The Last Airbender, a decision that would naturally cause a stylistic divergence.

This shift can be seen as a benefit for Avatar: Seven Havens, particularly as the series takes place in a striking new chapter of this world, centuries after the previous shows, making a different animation style help this landscape feel unique. The series' budget constraints can also make it difficult to spend more time refining the animation.

On that note, Avatar: Seven Havens is moving at a clip, with Seasons 2 and 3 of the series already announced for release in 2027. Hopefully, this fast pace won't cause the animation to suffer, but as Spaulding mentioned, it can take some time for new artists to understand the show's style and for production workflows to be established.

So it stands to reason that future seasons of Avatar: Seven Havens will only get smoother and more polished animation as the team gains more experience with the characters and world.