Avatar Studios Unveils New Look At Next Earthbending Avatar Pavi & What’s Next For Seven Havens

Fans have been given a new look at the next lead Avatar in the upcoming sequel series, Avatar: Seven Havens. The animated Avatar franchise began in 2005 with three seasons of Avatar: The Last Airbender, followed by a sequel series in 2012 - Avatar: The Legend of Korra. Now, Avatar Studios is embarking on its third official animated sequel series, which will take place after The Legend of Korra with a new Avatar at the helm.

After initial announcements failed to shed much light on the new character at the head of Avatar: Seven Havens, it was eventually confirmed to be focused on a new Earthbending character, Pavi, who learns she is the successor to Avatar Korra. In the year or so since Avatar: Seven Havens was announced, there's been little information to go off of, but a new post from one of the series' creatives has provided a fresh look at Avatar Pavi and a hint of when more news will come.

Sara Kipin, Avatar: Seven Havens' character designer, shared new artwork of Avatar Pavi on their Instagram page. This is only the second official look at Avatar Pavi, and it shows a close-up look at the character's design.

Sara Kipin

Avatar Pavi is a young brown-skinned girl with dark hair and green eyes. She is also an amputee and is missing her left leg, which is replaced by a wooden prosthetic. Her costume color palette is a mix of earthy greens and browns, which reflects her Earthbending heritage.

The design doesn't reveal anything new about Pavi that wasn't already confirmed by the first official image that was released in 2025, but Kipin's post hinted that there may be news about Avatar: Seven Havens soon, at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) later in July:

"Hello, Avatar Pavi! Made this little print in preparation for SDCC. Every day that goes by brings everyone closer to meeting her! I’m so excited"

Avatar Studios

The first official imagery also revealed some of the supporting characters joining Pavi on her journey in Avatar: Seven Havens, including Jae, an airbender and mentor of Pavi's, and Geet, her cat-monkey companion.

Avatar Studios

Avatar: Seven Havens will focus not just on Avatar Pavi but also her long-lost Earthbending twin, and follows the pair as they uncover their origins in order to save the Seven Havens from collapse. While the Avatar, a chosen individual who masters all four elements, has typically been a savior, in the world of Avatar: Seven Havens–which has been described as "a world shattered by a devastating catalyst,"–Pavi's role as the Avatar marks her as the "destroyer" of humanity.

New Avatar: Sevens Havens News Is Coming Very Soon

It's been almost a year since Avatar fans received their first official look at Avatar: Seven Havens, and in the year since, there's been little to chew on. But with San Diego Comic-Con approaching fast once again, it seems like the wait for fresh news may be over.

San Diego Comic-Con has not confirmed an appearance by Avatar just yet, but this convention is where the first official imagery of Avatar: Seven Havens was revealed during the 20th Anniversary Panel for Avatar: The Last Airbender in 2025, so it makes sense that SDCC would once again be the home for more Avatar news.

Hopefully, this year, Avatar Studios will have more to show from Avatar: Seven Havens after another 12 months of work on the sequel series. Fans could be in for more announcements regarding the characters, voice cast, and story, or the studio may even have a teaser or trailer prepared to show. A release date has also not been confirmed for the two-season series, so Avatar Studios may have further updates on that front too.

The interest in Avatar: The Last Airbender has not slowed down in the 20 years since its original debut. Netflix is mid-way through its release of a live-action adaptation of the beloved animated series, and Avatar Studios is also preparing to release a direct Avatar: The Last Airbender sequel, Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender, later in 2026.