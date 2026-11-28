Shauna (Melanie Lynskey) and Melissa's (Hilary Swank) feud continues into Season 4 of Yellowjackets, and it's all tied to a very important event in Season 3. The Paramount+ thriller series is back for its fourth and final season, bringing to a close the story of the Yellowjackets women's soccer team that crash-landed in the wilderness and the things they did to survive. The adult survivors are now living with that trauma, and their shared secrets are causing new chaos in the present timeline.

Season 3 of Yellowjackets led to the deaths of even more adult survivors and set Shauna on a warpath to ensure their secrets stayed buried.

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After learning that Melissa had faked her death and was living out a new life, having married the daughter of Hannah, a researcher the girls met and abused in the wilderness decades ago, Shauna began to suspect that Melissa had been the one responsible for all her troubles in the season.

Shauna and Melissa had a history as teens, starting a brief romance in the wilderness before Shauna went full Antler Queen and tried to keep the girls from escaping. At one point, she even shot a rifle at Melissa for defying her authority, further deepening their hatred for one another.

In the present, Shauna confronted Melissa and shared her suspicions that she was the one responsible for Lottie's death and for locking Shauna in the freezer earlier in the season. Melissa denied any involvement, which turned out to be the truth, as it was Shauna's daughter, Callie, who pushed Lottie to her death, and Misty admitted to locking Shauna in the freezer.

That didn't stop Shauna from going after Melissa, though. Eventually, they got into a scuffle that resulted in Shauna biting a piece of Melissa's flesh and trying to force her to eat it. The situation descended into chaos as Melissa fled, and Shauna was joined by Misty, Tai, and Van to pursue and capture her.

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After Melissa tried to escape their clutches by poisoning the house with carbon monoxide, Van rescued Tai and Shauna from the gas, but when it came to Melissa, Van hesitated, and Melissa took this opportunity to strike and stab her in the gut, killing her. Before she died, Melissa revealed she killed Van hoping to please the wilderness, asking, "Isn't this what it wants?"

Shauna Needs to Shut Melissa Down in Yellowjackets Season 4

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Melissa's murder of Van is one of the primary reasons the adults are chasing her when Season 4 of Yellowjackets begins. While characters like Taissa, who was still in love with Van, are out for revenge in Season 4, for Shauna, her grudge against Melissa is far more complicated.

Melissa killing Van proved to Shauna that she was still a threat, and despite having been in hiding for so long, she still possesses the killer instinct that made her a Yellowjackets survivor.

Shauna's primary motivation since she's been home has been to keep secret what really happened in the wilderness, particularly because many of the horrific actions that took place circle back to her. She was responsible for Jackie, Coach Ben, and Mari's deaths, and helped to instill some of the controversial survival techniques they took part in, including the hunts.

For young Shauna, despite her brief relationship with Melissa, Melissa eventually became a threat to her authority after Melissa publicly challenged her. Now, in the present timeline, she has to do the same, as Melissa's return threatens the stability that Shauna has built and could upend her life if she decides to reveal the Yellowjackets' secrets.

Shauna often resorts to killing in these situations, but in Season 4, Melissa put in some failsafes to ensure her safety. After escaping the adult Yellowjackets, Melissa returned home and went on the run with her wife, Alex, admitting to Alex her real identity and connection to her mother (although she still lied, saying she had never met her mother).

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Melissa uproots her family and moves in right next door to Shauna, using this as a tactic to ensure that, if anything were ever to happen to her, the public would know she lives near Shauna, casting suspicion on her old friend.

Melissa then invites the media over for her first public interview to reveal she faked her death. While on TV, Melissa references her hopes to rekindle her friendship with the other survivors, which Shauna interprets as a threat because now she can't resort to murder to get rid of her because she's in the public eye.

Melissa ensured her survival by going public with her story, but Shauna still needs to keep her quiet if she doesn't want their past secrets discovered, so she'll have to resort to subtler methods to get what she wants. However, Melissa isn't the only threat Shauna is contending with this season, as the other survivors plot to put a stop to her bloody tirade.