Modern-day Shauna has seen her fair share of criminal activity since escaping from the wilderness in Yellowjackets, plenty of which warrants jail time.

The Paramount+ thriller follows the teen survivors of a plane crash and the extreme measures they take to survive. The series also skips forward 25 years to show what the survivors have been up to since their rescue.

Shauna's Criminal History in Yellowjackets

Paramount+

Shauna (played by Sophie Nélisse in the past and Melanie Lynskey in the present) has been at the heart of the drama in both timelines since the series began.

The present timeline sees Shauna living the family life with Jeff (Warren Kole) and her daughter Callie (Sarah Desjardins).

In Season 1, after feeling dissatisfied with her average life, Shauna finds a spark of romance with Adam, a stranger who she meets after they get into a car accident. The two engage in an affair until Shauna begins to suspect Adam as the stranger who has been blackmailing the Yellowjackets survivors.

After confirming that Adam is not who he said he was, Shauna kills him - only to learn that Adam was not the blackmailer, Jeff was. Nevertheless, Shauna pins the blackmail on Adam and convinces the other Yellowjackets to help her cover up the murder, keeping her out of jail.

In Season 2, after thinking they had gotten rid of Adam, the police began investigating his murder. This also catches the attention of Walter (Elijah Wood) a citizen detective from Misty's online group who is intrigued by Adam's mysterious disappearance.

After forming a romantic bond with Walter, Mistly deceives him by admitting to Adam's murder, which eventually manipulates him into helping to cover their tracks.

Walter pins the murder on Kevyn Tan, one of the police officers investigating Adam's disappearance. He manipulates Kevyn's police partner, Matt Saracusa, into covering up the crime, lest Walter pins the murder on him instead.

Will Shauna Go to Jail in Season 3 of Yellowjackets?

Walter's actions in the Yellowjackets Season 2 finale leave Shauna and the others in the clear of Adam's murder for now.

However, Officer Saracusa is still out there and knows that the Yellowjackets are connected to Adam's murder, so this could still come back to bite them if he chooses to call Walter's bluff.

Adam's case took up much of the present-day storyline in Seasons 1 and 2 of Yellowjackets.

Season 3 has been more concerned with the release of Lottie and the fallout from another Yellowjacket's death, plus Shauna's strained relationship with Callie. So, it could be that this becomes the primary story for the remainder of the season, with Adam's storyline put to rest for now.

That being said, actions in Yellowjackets often have consequences, so Shauna may still face jail time eventually.

New episodes of Yellowjackets are released on Paramount+ on Fridays at midnight PT/3 a.m. ET.