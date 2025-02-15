After a decent break between seasons, the beloved cast members of Yellowjackets are back in Season 3.

The Showtime series follows a girl's soccer team that crash lands in the Canadian wilderness and resorts to extreme survival measures. Meanwhile, Yellowjackets also takes viewers 25 years into the future to show how the adult survivors deal with their past.

All The Yellowjackets Cast Members and Characters in Season 3

Christina Ricci as Older Misty

Showtime

Wednesday's Christina Ricci is the star behind adult Misty, who has become a reclusive citizen detective in the present timeline.

Last season, Misty and her friends gathered at Lottie's compound to complete the ritual, and she was integral in the plan to poison Lottie. However, her phenobarbital injection went astray and accidentally killed Natalie instead. Heading into Season 3, Misty will no doubt be dealing with that guilt.

Samantha Hanratty as Younger Misty

Showtime

Misty's younger half is played by Samantha Hanratty (Shameless).

Still an outsider on the team, Misty's journey in the wilderness in Season 2 dealt with the murder of her friend Crystal, who came to learn Misty's secret about the plane's black box. However, she then found Crystal's body missing, casting doubt on her fate.

Melanie Lynskey as Older Shauna

Showtime

It's established in the present timeline that Shauna lived on to have a relationship with Jeff (who she saw behind Jackie's back as a teenager), and they have one daughter, Callie.

However, Shauna is not satisfied with her life and starts having an affair (which results in murder), and she is seen dealing with the fallout of that in Season 2. The adult's storylines converged in the finale, with Shauna drawing the Queen of Hearts card in the ritual that marked her for death until their plan to stop Lottie came into play.

Adult Shauna is played by Castle Rock and The Last of Us' Melanie Lynskey.

Sophie Nélisse as Younger Shauna

Showtime

Younger Shauna has been through hell in the wilderness, learning she was pregnant in Season 1 only to lose the baby in Season 2. She also dealt with the death of her friend, Jackie (and then ate her).

Sophie Nélisse from The Book Thief stars as Shauna in the wilderness timeline in Yellowjackets.

Tawny Cypress as Older Taissa

Showtime

In the present timeline, Taissa has come a long way since high school and is campaigning to become a senator in New Jersey. She is married and has a son, but her strange nighttime behavior in Season 1 jeopardized this.

Taissa attempted to resolve this in Season 2, reuniting with her old flame, Van, and traveling to Lottie's compound.

Tawny Cypress of Unforgettable and Heroes fame portrays the adult version of Taissa.

Jasmin Savoy Brown as Younger Taissa

Showtime

Scream star Jasmin Savoy Brown appears in Yellowjackets as the younger iteration of Taissa.

Taissa is a determined (almost ruthless) winner in the past timeline. She has a lot of authority among the group in the wilderness, although she is seen embarking on uncontrollable sleepwalking adventures. In the past, she is also in a relationship with fellow teammate, Van.

Lauren Ambrose as Older Van

Showtime

Lauren Ambrose (Servant, Caddo Lake) was introduced in Season 2 of Yellowjackets as adult Van.

In the present timeline, it's revealed Van has been living a quiet life as a video store owner. After being roped back into the group's adventure at Lottie's compound, Season 2 ended with Van revealing she has terminal cancer.

Liv Hewson as Younger Van

Showtime

In the wilderness timeline, Van is played by Santa Clarita Diet's Liv Hewson. Van's defining moment in the wilderness occurred in Season 1 when she survived a wolf mauling. She also believes in Lottie's superstitions, which drives a wedge between her and Taissa.

Sophie Thatcher as Natalie

Showtime

Sophie Thatcher has seen success outside of playing Natalie on Yellowjackets in horrors like Companion, Heretic, The Boogeyman, and even a brief role in Star Wars' The Book of Boba Fett.

Natalie in Yellowjackets has been through a lot in the wilderness. She began a relationship with Travis and proved herself a proficient hunter in the group. In Season 2, she was initially drawn as the group's next sacrifice, but by the end of the season, she was being proclaimed the Antler Queen.

Courtney Eaton as Younger Lottie

Showtime

Lottie is one of the characters at the heart of the team in Yellowjackets. Since their crash landing, Lottie has started to believe in a supernatural entity overseeing the group, causing divides in the team over those who believe her and those who are skeptics.

In Season 2, Lottie abdicated as the leader and declared Natalie their new queen. Her character is played by Courtney Eaton who has been seen in Parachute and Mad Max: Fury Road.

Simone Kessell as Older Lottie

Showtime

Obi-Wan Kenobi's Simone Kessell was introduced in Season 2 of Yellowjackets as older Lottie.

After some time in a psychiatric hospital, Lottie is shown to have continued to channel her spiritual beliefs, opening a wellness camp. She still has strange visions, which lead to her reuniting the group in Season 2, although they ultimately turn on her and have her re-committed by the season's end.

Steven Krueger as Ben Scott

Showtime

The coach of the Yellowjackets ended up crashing in the wilderness with his team and has had a rough time. Ben's leg had to be amputated after he was injured in the crash, and he's since watched the girls devolve into desperate survivors.

His refusal to partake in the cannibalism of the group puts him at odds with them, and in the Season 2 finale, he's shown finding a new refuge away from the girl's cabin.

Fans may recognize Ben's actor, Steven Krueger, from his roles in The Originals and Roswell, New Mexico.

Warren Kole as Jeff

Showtime

Shauna's husband, Jeff, is played by Warren Kole (Shades of Blue, The Following) in Yellowjackets Season 3.

Jeff learned of his wife's affair and murder in Season 2 of Yellowjackets, which ended up bonding them even closer. Jeff ends up assisting Walter in covering up Kevyn's death, which should help him and his family stay out of the police's investigation.

Kevin Alves as Younger Travis

Showtime

After the plane crashes, Coach Martinez's son, Travis, ends up in the wilderness with the rest of the Yellowjackets cast. Travis has spent much of the season searching for his younger brother, Javi, and has to deal with the grief of losing him after his brother drowns in the lake.

Kevin Alves is known for roles in No Good Deed and Locke & Key and also portrays Travis in Yellowjackets Season 3.

Sarah Desjardins as Callie Sadecki

Showtime

In the present timeline, Jeff and Shauna have an adult daughter, Callie. In Season 2 of Yellowjackets, Callie starts to suspect her mother's involvement in Adam's death and begins investigating. As an act of rebellion, she also starts dating an older man, Matt, who eventually becomes a police officer investigating Adam's case.

Like her mother, Callie proves capable of manipulation and shoots Lottie in the season finale to save Shauna.

Sarah Desjardins portrays Callie and is known for her work on Riverdale, Impulse, and The Night Agent.

Elijah Wood as Walter

Showtime

The Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood debuted in Yellowjackets last season as Misty's love interest and fellow citizen detective Walter.

Walter arrives after his intrigue peaks in Adam's disappearance, which Misty ultimately confides in him about. However, by the end of Season 2, he decides to poison and frame Kevyn, ending the mystery around Adam's case.

Hilary Swank

Hilary Swank

Academy Award winner Hilary Swank joins the cast of Yellowjackets in Season 3, although her character is being kept a secret. While not much is known, it seems likely that she will be a part of the present-day storyline.

Swank won Oscars for Million Dollar Baby and Boys Don't Cry and has also appeared in multiple film and TV roles, such as I Am Mother, P.S. I Love You, and Insomnia.

Joel McHale

Joel McHale

Another guest star joining the Yellowjackets hive in Season 3 is Community and The Bear's Joel McHale. Similar to Swank, McHale's character is a secret for now.

Ashley Sutton

Ashley Sutton

The final new cast member for Yellowjackets Season 3 is Ashley Sutton, whose character is, once again, unknown. Sutton is best known for her recent appearance in Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.

Yellowjackets Season 3's first two episodes are available on Paramount+ with Showtime (see the entire Season 3 release schedule here).