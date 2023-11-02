Yellowjackets Season 3: Release, Cast and Everything We Know

Here’s everything we know about Yellowjackets’ upcoming Season 3.

Yellowjackets Season 1 first premiered on Paramount+ on November 14, 2021. The show quickly became a fan favorite as it explored the story of a girls' high school soccer team and their struggle to survive after their plane crashed in the wilderness.

The story was split into two, with half of the show following the younger version of the characters in the past and the other showing the older versions of those who made it back home after the crash.

The series was renewed for Season 3 in December 2022, so more episodes are coming. But when exactly might that be?

Yellowjackets Season 3 Release: When Will It Come Out?

Showtime

Yellowjackets’ Season 3 premiere is still a long way off since little work was completed as part of the prior Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike.

According to IndieWire, the writer’s room for Season 3 was together for a day before the WGA strike hit on May 2. Thankfully, with the strike now resolved, the writer's room was able to open up on October 4 to allow development to restart.

There was a 14-month gap between the Season 1 finale and the Season 2 premiere. This means that with headway now being made on Season 3, fans may be waiting until late 2024 for the new set of episodes.

While fans will need to wait for Season 3 to materialize, Yellowjackets co-creator Ashley Lyle confirmed in June on Twitter (now known as x) that a bonus episode will be released between the second and third seasons; no further details were given about what it may look like.

Who Is Cast in Yellowjackets Season 3?

Showtime

Since little development occurred for Yellowjackets Season 3, next to nothing is known about who exactly is returning beyond what can be speculated.

Since Juliette Lewis’ older sister Natalie died in the Season 2 finale, fans shouldn’t expect her to return—at least, not for anything more than a strange vision or hallucination here or there. Given how Sophie Thatcher’s younger Natalie was promoted within the group’s social hierarchy in the wilderness, she’s likely to play an even bigger role going forward.

As for the rest of the adult cast, Melanie Lynskey’s Shauna, Tawny Cypress’ Taissa, Christina Ricci’s Misty, Lauren Ambrose’s Van, and Simone Kessell’s Lottie will all need to deal with the fallout following Natalie's death. Needless to say, there will undoubtedly be plenty of emotions to work through.

Another loose plot thread is Steven Krueger’s Ben Scott, who secretly burned down the girls’ cabin in the finale's closing moments. Now that he’s out on his own like Javi was for so long, what could be next for his character?

It’s hard to imagine that Elijah Wood’s Walter will be gone either, having just blackmailed Detective Matt Saracusa—another character (played by John Reynolds) who is likely to return.

Everyone else who will likely be returning to their roles include:

Sophie Nelisse as Teen Shauna

Jasmin Savoy Brown as Teen Taissa

Sophie Thatcher as Teen Natalie

Samantha Hanratty as Teen Misty

Courtney Eaton as Teen Lottie

Liv Hewson as Teen Van

Kevin Alves as Teen Travis

Alexa Barajas as Teen Mari

Nia Sondaya as Teen Akilah

Nuha Jes Izman as Teen Crystal

Mya Lowe as Teen Gen

Jenne Burgess as Teen Melissa

Warren Kole as Jeff

Sarah Desjardins as Callie Sadecki

Nicole Maines as Lisa

What Will Happen in Yellowjackets Season 3?

Showtime

There is a long list of storylines that Season 3 will almost certainly be tackling.

For one, not only will the present-day cast be reeling from the death of Natalie, but Misty, in particular, will probably have trouble coming to terms with what she did. This could lead to some notable changes in her character as she grapples with her new reality.

There to help her will be Elijah Wood’s Walter. It’s not clear what role he might play going forward, but it’s hard to imagine him sitting on the sidelines.

Perhaps Walter will be given some more interactions with Jeff, who was flabbergasted with his sudden frame job in the Season 2 finale.

Then there’s present-day Van, who is dealing with terminal cancer. Could Season 3 culminate in her tragic death as her ticking clock runs out? Furthermore, how will she play into helping Taissa’s sleepwalking?

As for everyone on the island, their situation went from bad to worse after their cabin turned to ash. Maybe viewers will finally witness the group go full savage mode and find out who the poor soul in the pit is (from Season 1’s premiere).

The biggest topic fans are hoping the show will elaborate on is the supernatural elephant in the room. Season 2 seemed almost to confirm that there is something in the shadows messing with the survivors. Hopefully, more answers are right around the corner.

Yellowjackets is now streaming on Paramount+.