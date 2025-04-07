Hannah's murderous decision in Yellowjackets Season 3, Episode 9 has changed the outlook for the teen survivors.

While the adults in the present have been dealing with a string of suspicious murders, the teenagers in the wilderness timeline have managed to survive the winter, dealt with Coach Ben's betrayal, and been caught up in vicious power dynamics within the group.

Who Is Hannah In Yellowjackets Season 3?

One of the biggest surprises of Yellowjackets Season 3 so far has been the arrival of the scientists in the wilderness.

After questioning a strange screaming noise that had been occurring in the wilderness all season, the Yellowjackets finally learned that the noise belonged to a rare type of frog, which scientists Edwin (Nelson Franklin) and Hannah (Ashley Sutton) were researching.

The duo was being led through the wilds of Canada by their guide, Kodiak (Joel McHale), and stumbled upon the Yellowjackets camp during their research mission. Edwin was quickly murdered by Lottie (Courtney Eaton), who maintained that the wilderness did not want them there.

Following this, Hannah and Kodi fled the camp, and Hannah took an opportunity to hide and record a goodbye mission for her 10-year-old daughter on her DAT recorder.

The duo doesn't get far, and Hannah and Kodiak then become prisoners of the camp as the girls question them about the outside world. Eventually, Kodi promises he can lead them to a rescue point, finally freeing them from their year-long stint in the wilderness.

However, this caused much division in the camp, as Shauna (Sophie Nelisse), Lottie, and Taissa (Jasmin Savoy Brown) decided against being rescued, believing it wasn't what the wilderness wanted them to do and that the captives would only reveal the group's murderous actions to the outside world.

Why Did Hannah Kill Kodiak In Episode 9?

In Episode 9 of Season 3 of Yellowjackets (titled 'How the Story Ends'), the division in the camp escalates as Shauna, Tai, and Lottie prevent the other team members from leaving. The trio are concerned that Kodiak and Hannah will reveal the group's murderous actions to the outside world, which would have huge consequences.

Still bent on getting out of the wilderness, Natalie (Sophie Thatcher) and some of the other team members defy Shauna and decide to enact their own plan. They give Kodi and Hannah a knife to free themselves in the middle of the night and then lead them to rescue.

The plan goes astray after Shauna catches Kodiak and Hannah before they can escape the camp and holds them at gunpoint, demanding to know who gave them the knife.

In the heat of the moment, Hannah betrays Kodiak, claiming he gave her the knife. Kodi calls her a liar. Yellowjackets then gets its second death of the episode as Hannah retaliates by turning and stabbing Kodi in the eye.

She then turns back to Shauna and pleads with her: "Please, I want to be part of this."

It's clear that Hannah's murder of Kodi is a tactical ploy to be accepted by the Yellowjackets.

By murdering Kodi, Hannah succeeds in keeping him quiet about the real perpetrators of the plan, saves herself from being punished for trying to escape, and also proves herself to Shauna by showing she can kill in order to survive.

Whether Hannah's plan to be accepted succeeds is a question that will have to wait until the Yellowjackets Season 3 finale.

Is Hannah Pit Girl?

A prominent theory among Yellowjackets fans is that Hannah goes on to become the mysterious "pit girl" from Season 1.

In the series premiere, Pit Girl is a faceless character who is chased and falls to her death in a pit of spikes.

Over the years, there's been much speculation over the identity of pit girl and which of the Yellowjackets team members it could be. But with Hannah's entry into the story, many fans believe she could match the build of the character who is chased and killed by the cannibalistic teens in the series opener.

The Pit Girl sequence takes during winter in the show, which means even if Hannah is Pit Girl she may still have a few episodes of survival ahead of her.

However, Episode 9's ending showed that winter is beginning again in the wilderness, which means the Yellowjackets Season 3 finale could bring the series full circle by containing the pit girl sequence.

Alternatively, it may be a question that is answered if Yellowjackets gets a Season 4.