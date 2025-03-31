Yellowjackets Season 4 Renewal Gets Hopeful Update from Shauna Actress (Exclusive)

Yellowjackets star Sophie Nélisse is confident that the series will continue into Season 4.

Season 3 of Yellowjackets, which continues to follow a group of teenage girls fighting for their lives in the wilderness (and the survivors two decades later), has introduced many twists and turns. But the show is still a long way from explaining all of its mysteries, leaving plenty of stories to explore in a potential Season 4.

Yellowjackets Star Shares Promising Season 4 Outlook

Paramount+

In an interview with The Direct's Russ Milheim ahead of Yellowjackets Season 3's release, Sophie Nélisse (who plays Teen Shauna in the show) expressed encouragement for the series' renewal chances.

While Nélisse said she "[hadn't] heard anything" about a renewal, she was optimistic about Season 4, saying it would be "crazy if we didn't get one:"

"I haven't heard anything, but I think it would be crazy if we didn't get one. Maybe I'm just being delusional...

The actress pointed to the "strong" Season 3 finale of Yellowjackets (which will air in early April) being one of the reasons for a renewal as it leaves audiences on "such a cliffhanger:"

I mean, the finale of Season 3 is so strong and so powerful and leaves you on such a cliffhanger that there's no way, in my mind, we're not being renewed."

Creators Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson have previously said that they plan for Yellowjackets to have five seasons, but Paramount+ has yet to renew the series for more.

Where Could Yellowjackets Go In Season 4?

Paramount+

Should Yellowjackets Season 4 get the green light, Nélisse shared some ideas on where she'd like the story to go.

The actress said she'd like to see the team "be rescued" and explore what happens when they return to "a normal life after having undergone all of those events:"

"I'm very excited for what's to come in Season 4, although I have, like, no hints. I would like them to be rescued [in Season 4]. Or maybe like, partially, half [of Season 4] is in the wilderness, and then half is them getting back to real life. And I would love to see how they cope with that, having the pressure of family and the media and school, and having to be immersed in like, a normal life after having undergone all of those events."

Nelisse added that an angle she'd be interested in seeing is whether any of the Yellowjackets would "want to stay" and "not want to go back to reality:"

"And I'm also very interested to see what will happen to the dynamics. Will they stay super tight and knitted because of what they've all been through? Or will they immediately all go their separate ways? I'm also curious to see how they get rescued... Will any of them want to stay? Will any of them not want to go back to reality?"

Yellowjackets has shown what happens to the survivors twenty years later via the adult storyline. However, how the girls get rescued from the wilderness and what happens to them immediately after they return home remain unexplored.

Should Yellowjackets get the full five seasons that the creators intend for, it seems likely that at least some of that time will be spent answering what happens to the team in the aftermath of being rescued and will hopefully further bridge the events of the past and present storylines.