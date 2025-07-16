Yellowjackets was recently renewed for a fourth season, and star Christina Ricci outlined when the cast is likely to start filming. Ricci stars as Misty in Yellowjackets, one of the adult survivors of the traumatic plane crash that stranded its central girls' soccer team in the wilderness for months. Season 4 is highly anticipated after the Season 3 finale left things in an interesting place in both the past and present timelines.

Yellowjackets was renewed in May 2025, just a few weeks after the conclusion of Season 3. Ricci revealed that an official production start date had not been set for Yellowjackets Season 4, but she gave a ballpark estimate of when they might return to Canada for filming.

During an interview with The Direct for her upcoming film Guns Up, Christina Ricci shared that Yellowjackets Season 4 will likely not start filming "until January [2026]." The actress added that the show's renewal came too recently for things to have moved along on the new season, commenting that she doesn't think the "[writers] room has started yet."

"I don't think we're going to start filming until January. I think it was only [renewed] four weeks ago, maybe a month ago. It was pretty recently, yeah. And so I don't even think the room has started yet."

A January start for Yellowjackets would be a break in tradition as the series, which films in and around Vancouver, Canada, has typically begun production in late Spring or Summer.

When Will Yellowjackets Season 4 Release After Filming Starts In Early 2026?

Showtime

With Ricci's estimate that Yellowjackets Season 4 will begin filming in or around January 2026, this sheds some light on when fans can see the new season on their screens.

Filming of past Yellowjackets seasons typically lasted around six months. Following this projection, Yellowjackets Season 4 can expect to wrap around mid-year, likely sometime in the summer.

The good news is that Yellowjackets seasons typically have a quick turnaround following their production wrap. Seasons 1 and 2 debuted just over a month after their respective filming periods ended. Season 3 took slightly longer, with shooting wrapped in October 2024 before the series began airing three months later in February 2025.

There's no telling whether Yellowjackets Season 4 will adopt a similar pipeline to past seasons, but if this is the case, fans can expect to see new episodes before the end of 2026, likely in the last quarter of the year.

Yellowjackets Season 4 has plenty of questions to clear up when it returns (and some cast members have ideas of what they'd like to see happen), such as whether the group will be rescued now that Natalie has made contact with the radio.

The end of Season 3 also raised the stakes for the survivors in the present timeline, with Melissa killing Van, and Lottie's murderer finally revealed.

Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson (Narcos), Yellowjackets is a psychological mystery thriller that began in 2021 on Showtime and Paramount+. The series splits focus between past and present timelines to show the events of the fateful plane crash and the trauma the adult survivors carry decades later. Along with Ricci, Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, Warren Kole, Sophie Nelisse, Samantha Hanratty, and Sophie Thatcher are some of the stars that form Yellowjackets' large ensemble.