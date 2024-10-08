Yellowjackets has its fair share of intriguing deaths, ranging from a plane crash to a stabbing incident.

Yellowjackets is not based on a true story, but the thriller series dives deep into the horrifying truth of living in the wilderness, primarily tackling the dangers of cannibalism.

Every Major Death in Yellowjackets Seasons 1 & 2

Died:

Coach Bill Martinez

Carlos Sanz

Coach Bill Martinez (Carlos Sanz) is the head coach of the girls' soccer team who brutally died in the plane crash to start the Yellowjackets series. He fell out of the aircraft after attempting to save one of the soccer team members, ultimately landing on a tree branch that impaled him.

Aside from Martinez, the other individuals who died in the crash are the two pilots of Flight 2525, Robert and Fred, the flight attendant Janet, and another member of the Yellowjackets team, Rachel Goldman.

Laura Lee

Jane Widdop

Laura Lee (Jane Widdop) is a player for the Yellowjackets who initially survived the plane crash. She is a devoted Christian who tells the team that she believes she is the cause of the plane crash because God was punishing her.

In Yellowjackets Season 1, Episode 8, Laura decides to ask for help by flying a jet that she found in the woods. While her flight was initially a success, Laura's teddy bear caught fire in the passenger seat, which caused the plane to explode.

Jackie Taylor

Ella Purnell

Jackie Taylor (Ella Purnell) is a major character in Yellowjackets whose death is anticlimactic yet sends shockwaves to the rest of the remaining team members.

Jackie met her untimely end in Season 1, Episode 10 of Yellowjackets when she froze to death after sleeping outside in the cold all night. This came after she left her cabin due to an argument with her best friend, Shauna (Sophie Nélisse).

Crystal

Nuha Jes Izman

Crystal (Nuha Jes Izman) was introduced in Yellowjackets Season 2 as a close friend of Misty (Sammy Hanratty).

Crystal and Misty were clearing out the poop bucket when the latter revealed that she discovered the plane's emergency transmitter and destroyed it.

Crystal was shocked to learn the truth, but Misty passed it off as a joke after seeing her reaction. However, Crystal did not believe her which led to Misty threatening her friend that she would kill her.

Crystal then accidentally backed into the cliff and fell to her death, much to Misty's despair.

Shauna’s Baby

Sophie Nélisse

The fate of Shauna's baby was at the center of one of Yellowjackets' mysteries and it was finally resolved in Season 2, Episode 6.

Although the episode showed Shauna going into labor and giving birth to a baby boy, it was revealed that it was all a hallucination and the baby did not survive childbirth and one of the factors is Shauna being malnourished.

Javi

Luciano Leroux

Another shocking death in Yellowjackets Season 2 revolved around Javi Martinez (Luciano Leroux), Coach Bill's son.

Javi died in Season 2, Episode 8 after he initially helped Nat to let her know about his hiding place. The ice then broke under him and he fell into the water, leading to his untimely demise.

While the girls could still save him that day, they watched him freeze to death and later turn into food.

Pit Girl

Pit Girl

Pit Girl was the unnamed survivor from the opening sequence who was seemingly being chased by unknown assailants before falling to her death in a pit of wooden spikes.

The girl's identity is still shrouded in mystery.

Travis Martinez

Andres Soto

Travis Martinez, whose adult version is played by Andres Soto, died after he seemingly hung himself from a crane at his work site. His body was discovered by Misty Quigley (Christina Ricci) and Natalie Scatorccio (Juliette Lewis).

Yellowjackets Season 2, which is streaming on Paramount+ but not on Netflix, revealed the truth behind Travis' death after it was unveiled that he did not commit suicide. Instead, he accidentally killed himself after an argument with Lottie Matthews (Simone Kessell).

Adam Martin

Peter Gadiot

Adam Martin (Peter Gadiot) was a significant character in the present timeline of Yellowjackets Season 1 since he was having an affair with Shauna Shipman.

After Shauna believed that Adam betrayed her by blackmailing her fellow Yellowjackets soccer team members, she stabbed him in the stomach, which led to his death in Season 1, Episode 9.

Gloria DeGenaro

Eve Sigall

Gloria DeGenaro (Eve Sigall) is a minor character in Yellowjackets Season 1, but her death is essential in Misty's overall storyline in the show's debut season.

The early moments of Season 1, Episode 10 revealed that Gloria died due to a stroke. Misty used her death to help Shauna cover up Adam Martin's death by hiding his body in Gloria's coffin.

Jessica Roberts

Rekha Sharma

Jessica Roberts (Rekha Sharma) is a journalist tasked to investigate the Yellowjackets' plane crash who ended up running into conflict with Misty.

Misty held Jessica hostage in the basement because she believed that she was hiding something from her. However, after Adam's death, she let her go, but Jessica died in her car shortly in Season 1, Episode 10 after Misty injected her cigarettes with drugs.

Kevyn Tan

Alex Wyndham

Kevyn Tan (Alex Wyndham) is a detective who was poisoned by Misty's love interest, Walter (Elijah Wood), as part of their grand plan to frame him for Adam Martin's death in the Yellowjackets Season 2 finale.

Natalie

Juliette Lewis

Yellowjackets Season 2's finale shocked everyone when it killed a beloved character like Natalie.

Natalie sacrificed herself when she saved her friend Lisa (Supergirl's Nicole Maines) who was almost killed by a murderous Misty. She was injected with the poison instead, causing her to hallucinate visions of Javi and her younger self while she sat aboard Flight 2525.

Who Is Still Alive in Yellowjackets Season 3?

Shauna Shipman

Melanie Lynskey

Shauna Shipman's story in Yellowjackets Season 3 is expected to continue as the series continues to juggle between the past and present timeline.

A huge focus of Shauna's narrative in the past will revolve around her reaction toward Natalie being named the leader of the cult in the past.

Meanwhile, the ramifications of Shauna killing Adam Martin could still be explored in Season 3 even though Wyatt already murdered the lead detective on the case.

Taissa Turner

Jasmin Savoy Brown

Taissa Turner (whose adult version is played by Jasmin Savoy Brown) is another member of the Yellowjackets who is still alive and well in the present day.

Her political journey to becoming the next state senator of New Jersey is set to take the spotlight while her dark side continues to linger.

Ben Scott

Steven Krueger

Ben Scott (Steven Krueger) served as the assistant coach of the Yellowjackets and the only adult who survived the crash.

The finale of Yellowjackets Season 2 revealed that the girl's cabin (in the past) was on fire and some have theorized that Ben might be the suspect behind it.

Jeff Sadecki

Warren Kole

Jeff Sadecki (Warren Kole) is Shauna's husband in the present day.

The final moments of Season 2 revealed that Jeff and his daughter, Callie, managed to save Shauna from her former teammates after they decided to sacrifice her in the wilderness.

Misty Quigley

Christina Ricci

Misty Quigley is still alive in the present day and she works at a nursing home.

At the end of Season 2, adult Misty was last seen accidentally murdering Natalie after she tried to kill her friend, Lisa.

Lottie Matthews

Courtney Eaton

Similar to Misty and the others, Lottie Matthews was part of the group who decided to sacrifice Shauna to the wilderness in the Season 2 finale before her former friend was saved by Jeff and Callie.

Van Palmer

Liv Hewson

Van Palmer continues to be a major part of Yellowjackets. The last time fans saw Van was telling Lottie, "You'll see," after she told her that the wilderness was pleased with what they did in the Season 2 finale (aka sacrificing Natalie).

Yellowjackets Season 1 is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.