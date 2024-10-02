The Yellowjackets cast features an intriguing mix of actors who take turns playing the teenage and adult counterparts of the main characters.

Showtime's popular survival drama series follows the fate of an all-female soccer team when their plane crashes in the Canadian wilderness. The series also picks up 25 years later and follows the adults who survived and are brought back together by a mystery linked to their past.

Yellowjackets premiered on Showtime in November 2021, with a second season arriving in March 2023. While a third season of Yellowjackets is headed toward release, Season 1 of the series recently arrived on Netflix in the U.S.

Yellowjackets: Old & Young Characters Guide

Shauna Shipman - Melanie Lynskey & Sophie Nélisse

One of the main characters in Yellowjackets, teenage Shauna becomes involved in drama with her best friend Jackie (Ella Purnell) after secretly having an affair with her boyfriend, Jeff, causing tension between them in the wilderness.

25 years later, it turns out adult Shauna ended up marrying Jeff, and they now have a teenage daughter of their own. However, Shauna is unsatisfied with her life as a housewife and also struggles with her relationship with her teenage daughter, Callie.

Melanie Lynskey (The Last of Us, The Tattooist of Auschwitz) stars as adult Shauna, while Sophie Nélisse (The Book Thief, 47 Meters Down) plays the teenage version.

Melanie Lynskey

Sophie Nélisse

Taissa Turner - Tawny Cypress & Jasmin Savoy Brown

Jasmin Savoy Brown (who is part of the cast of Scream 6) stars as the young Taissa Turner in Yellowjackets. This ruthlessly determined soccer player experiences strange supernatural callings once stranded in the wilderness.

Tawny Cypress of Unforgettable and Heroes fame stars as adult Taissa, a successful politician running for New Jersey senator.

Tawny Cypress

Jasmin Savoy Brown

Misty Quigley - Christina Ricci & Samantha Hanratty

Teenage Misty is the equipment manager for the girls' soccer team and is often the subject of bullying due to her odd fixations. Still, her knowledge becomes invaluable to the group as they attempt to survive.

In the present timeline, adult Misty works at a nursing home and often enjoys manipulating her patients. She also spends solves online crimes as part of a Citizen Detectives club.

Once the original Wednesday Addams and now a member of Netflix's Wednesday cast, Christina Ricci plays adult Misty, while Samantha Hanratty (Shameless, Salem) plays her teenage counterpart.

Christina Ricci

Samantha Hanratty

Natalie "Nat" Scatorccio - Juliette Lewis & Sophie Thatcher

Known for frequenting drugs and alcohol at school, Nat bonds closely with Travis, the soccer coach's son. Once they are in the wilderness, the two prove proficient in hunting food for the group.

As an adult, Nat is still struggling with drug and alcohol addiction and has been in and out of rehab. She becomes focused on finding out what happened to Travis, who she had a destructive relationship with after they were rescued.

Cape Fear Oscar nominee Juliette Lewis portrays Nat's adult version, and Sophie Thatcher (part of the cast of The Boogeyman) plays her younger counterpart.

Juliette Lewis

Sophie Thatcher

Charlotte "Lottie" Matthews - Simone Kessell & Courtney Eaton

Courtney Eaton (Mad Max: Fury Road) portrays Lottie solo in Season 1 before her adult counterpart is introduced in Season 2, played by Obi-Wan Kenobi star Simone Kessell.

Lottie is one of the first to be impacted by strange forces in the wilderness, particularly after her schizophrenia medication runs dry and she bears witness to disturbing visions.

Simone Kessell

Courtney Eaton

Vanessa "Van" Palmer - Lauren Ambrose & Liv Hewson

Van is the soccer team's goalkeeper and secretly has a relationship with Taissa, which they keep up openly once they become stranded.

In the wilderness, Van is tested by a deadly run-in with wolves. She is also drawn to Lottie's superstitions to help them survive, which is at odds with Taissa's skepticism.

Liv Hewson (Santa Clarita Diet, Bombshell) stars as teenage Van, with Lauren Ambrose (Six Feet Under) arriving to play her adult self in Season 2.

Lauren Ambrose

Liv Hewson

Travis Martinez - Andres Soto & Kevin Alves

The coach's son, Travis, is focused on looking after his younger brother, Javi, after their father dies in the plane crash. He forms a close bond and eventual relationship with Nat, which continues into their adulthood until he is found dead by an apparent suicide.

Kevin Alves, best known for roles in Locke & Key and Shadowhunters, portrays teenage Travis. Andres Soto (Riverdale) portrays adult Kevin.

Kevin Alves

Andres Soto

Kevyn Tan - Alex Wyndham, Charlie Wright & Sean Martin Savoy

Alex Wyndham (Batman: The Caped Crusader) plays Kevyn, Natalie's best friend in high school before the plane crash. As an adult, Kevyn is a police officer and investigates a suspicious disappearance connected to the group of survivors.

Charlie Wright (Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul) and Sean Martin Savoy (A Maple Valley Christmas) have both played teenage Kevyn.

Alex Wyndham

Charlie Wright

Sean Martin Savoy

Jeff Sadecki - Warren Kole, Jack DePew, & Owen Gates

Jack DePew (The Fosters) and Owen Gates (Firefly Lane) share the role of teenage Jeff in Yellowjackets, who is in a relationship with Jackie but is secretly cheating on her with her best friend, Shauna.

Fast forward to adult Jeff (played by Common Law star Warren Kole), who is now in a rocky marriage to Shauna and owns a furniture store.

Warren Kole

Jack DePew

Owen Gates

Read about everything there is to know about Yellowjackets Season 3. Meanwhile, Yellowjackets Season 1 is streaming on Netflix, while Season 2 is on Paramount+.