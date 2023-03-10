Scream 6 Cast: Every Actor Who Appears In the Movie

Scream 6 is finally hitting theaters, and with it comes a colorful cast of both new and returning characters.

The Scream franchise is entering its 27th year as one of the biggest names in the horror movie game. The sixth entry in the series leaves the small Californian town of Woodsboro seen in the other films, for the hustle and bustle of New York City, adding a whole new metropolitan element to the Ghostface killer equation.

As Scream entered a new era with Scream 5, the franchise is sky-rocketing in popularity yet again, with fan-favorite newcomers set to appear in the sixth film, along with several familiar faces from the Scream saga's storied past.

Scream 6 Confirmed & Reported Actors

1.) Melissa Barrera - Sam Carpenter

Melissa Barerra

After making her series debut in Scream 5 Melissa Barrera's Samantha (Sam) Carpenter is back for the sixth movie. Sam is now residing in New York City, after returning to her hometown of Woodsboro in Scream 5.

Being the biological daughter of the original Ghostface, Billy Loomis, Sam is haunted by her family's legacy. This was most evident when the character found out her boyfriend Richie had taken on the Ghostface persona in Scream 5. But after killing him at the end of that film, Barrera's Sam hopes to have left the bloodthirsty killer in the past, something that surely will not last for long.

2.) Jasmin Savoy Brown - Mindy Meeks-Martin

Jasmin Savoy Brown

Another returning character from the last Scream outing is Mindy Meeks-Martin (played by Jasmin Savoy Brown. The niece of Randy Meeks from the first two Scream films and twin of Chad, Mindy is also reeling from the 25th-anniversary killings seen in the last movie.

Savoy Brown is best known for her work in HBO's The Leftovers and Showtime's recent hit Yellowjackets. And gamers may recognize her as well, having played the Tinkerer in PlayStation's Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

3.) Mason Gooding - Chad Meeks-Martin

Mason Gooding

Masdon Gooding returns for his second Scream film as well following Scream 6, playing the twin brother of Jasmin Savoy Brown's Mindy Meeks-Martin, Chad Meeks-Martin. While Mindy has a lot in common with her horror movie-loving uncle Randy, Chad does not.

Gooding may be known to fans for his work in Olivia Wilde's Booksmart and comes from an acting lineage being the real-life son of Cuba Gooding Jr.

4.) Hayden Panettiere - Kirby Reed

Hayden Panettiere

Having been absent since Scream 4, Hayden Panettiere's Kirby Reed is back in the sixth film. her Scream 4 character is now an FBI agent in New York City investigating a new string of Ghostface killings that have popped up in the big apple.

Panettiere sports an impressive resume including ABC's Heroes, Nashville, I Love You, Beth Cooper, and even Square Enix's Kingdom Hearts video game franchise.

5.) Courtney Cox - Gale Weathers

Courtney Cox

Continuing her streak as the only actor to have appeared in every single Scream film is Courtney Cox (of Friends fame), reprising her role as former video journalist Gale Weathers.

After having used the Ghostface killing to jump-start her career in the first couple of Scream movies, Cox's Gale is now an acclaimed author and talk show host, so far, helping every interaction of the young Scream cast to take down the vicious Ghostface killer.

6.) Jack Champion - Ethan Landry

Jack Champion

Avatar: The Way of Water actor Jack Champion will make his Scream debut with Scream 6. Champion, who played Spyder in James Cameron's sci-fi epic, takes on the role of Ethan Landry in Scream 6.

Not much is known about the new character as of now, but many have speculated Ethan is somehow connected to the Ghostface killer.

7.) Liana Liberato - Quinn Bailey

Liana Liberato

Liana Liberato takes on the role of Quinn Bailey in the thrilling sequel. Quinn is the daughter of Dermot Mulroney's Detective Bailey, as her father investigates a string of mysterious killings in New York City.

Liberato starred alongside Nicolas Cage and Nicole Kidman in Trespass and has won two Daytime Emmys for her work on Hulu's Light as a Feather.

8.) Dermot Mulroney - Detective Bailey

Dermot Mulroney

The man on the case of Scream 6's horrific killings is Detective Bailey (played by Dermot Mulroney). The New York detective springs to action after Ghostface makes his presence known in the Big Apple, helping in the effort to bring this killer to justice.

Dermot Mulroney starred in romantic comedies My Best Friend's Wedding and The Wedding Date. And has made appearances as a character actor in films like David Fincher's Zodiac.

9.) Devyn Nekoda - Anika Kayoko

Devyn Nekoda

Joining the young cast alongside the likes of Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera is Devyn Nekoda.

The Ginny & Georgia star plays Anika Kayoko in the film, with not much currently known about the role.

10.) Jenna Ortega - Tara Carpenter

Jenna Ortega

Possibly the actor whose star has risen the most since her franchise debut in Scream 5, Jenna Ortega is back as Tara Carpenter in this latest slasher epic. Ortega's Tara is the younger sister of Melissa Barrera Sam, having also experienced the 25th-anniversary killings seen in the last Scream film.

Ortega has earned her club card as a modern "Scream Queen", having shown up in a number of blood-curdling projects as of late, including Ti West's 2022 horror blockbuster X. Plus, the actress has become a bit of a viral sensation, having appeared in the Golden Globe-nominated Addams Family spin-off, Wednesday, on Netflix.

11.) Tony Revolori - Jason Carvey

Tony Revolori

MCU star Tony Revolori takes on the part of Jason Carvey in Scream 6. With his name being a nod to Friday the 13th killer Jason Vorhees, Revolori's Jason will likely be a member of the group of teens taking on the Ghostface killer.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home actor comes fresh off some super-powered work at Marvel Studios, playing Flash Thompsom opposite Tom Holland's Peter Parker.

12.) Josh Segarra - Danny Brackett

Josh Segarra

Another Marvel Studios alum popping up in the film is She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's Josh Segarra. Fans will recognize Segarra for his work as Pug in Disney+ costumed legal comedy from 2022.

This time around, he plays Danny Brackett, whose last name is a reference to Halloween franchise mainstay Leigh Brackett.

13.) Samara Weaving - Laura Crane

Samara Weaving

Laura Crane is played by Samara Weaving. In another homage to the horror films of yore, Weaving's character's surname is taken from Alfred Hitchcocks' Physcho.

Weaving's work includes roles as Heather in Ash vs the Evil Dead as well as Bee in Netflix's The Babysitter.

14.) Henry Czerny - Dr. Christopher Stone

Henry Czerny

Henry Czerny pops up in Scream 6 as Dr. Christopher Stone. Dr. Stone is Sam Carpenter's therapist and is tasked with helping the teen unpack the truly terrible happening she witnessed in Scream 5.

Czerny is no stranger to franchise entertainment, being best known for his role in the Mission Impossible movies as Eugene Kittridge.

15.) Thomas Cadrot - Brooks

Thomas Cadrot

Not much is known about Thomas Cadrot's Brooks; however, he is one of the leading candidates to be the one behind the Ghostface mask this time around.

This is Cadrot's first major motion picture, having made a name for himself in Hallmark Christmas films like Merry Liddle Christmas.

16.) Andre Anthony - Frankie

Andre Anthony

Another new character in the franchise is Andre Anthony's Frankie. It's unknown who is picking up the Ghostface baton in Scream 6, but Frankie feels as good a candidate as any.

Andre Anthony is also relatively unknown, with this being his major theatrical debut.

17.) Roger L. Jackson - Ghostface

Roger L. Jackson

And of course, no Scream film would be complete without the voice of its iconic killer. While many people have worn the Ghostface mask, Roger L. Jackson has always been there to provide the voice.

Jackson's voice uttering "Do you like scary movies?" over the phone to Drew Berrymore's Casey Becker is what got the franchise started back in 1996, and surely that same bone-chilling tenor will continue to creep audiences out the world over for many Scream films to come.

Scream 6 hits theaters worldwide on Friday, March 10.