Yellowjackets Season 3 Gets Big Announcement: When Will It Release?

A new production announcement may hint at when Yellowjackets Season 3 will be released.

It has been more than a year since Showtime's survival thriller series was heard from by fans, but more is on the way.

A third season of the critically acclaimed show was greenlit back in December 2022, with production getting started in March 2024 in Vancouver, Canada.

Yellowjackets Season 3 Filming Announcement

Showtime

Yellowjackets Season 3's release could be coming sooner than later if a production listing for the series is any indication.

According to an announcement from Creative BC (a British Columbia, Canada-based society that provides funding for Hollywood productions in the province), Yellowjackets Season 3 should wrap up filming in on October 24 of this year.

This will come after more than five months of filming, having started back in mid-May.

While the Yellowjackets listing on the Creative BC website does not include a specific release date, knowing when the series should finish filming could paint a picture of where the show will come out.

It has long been flaunted that Yellowjackets Season 3 will not come out until 20-25 at the earliest (per Deadline).

However, this production listing may hint it is coming quite early in 2025.

Season 2 of the Showtime series had a quick turnaround from its end of filming to its eventual release, coming out a mere month and a half after its production wrap date.

Season 1 was a similar story, completing filming in September 2021 before its debut in November of that same year.

Seeing as Season 3 has already been said to be waiting until at least 2025, this expedited wrap-to-release window will likely be side-stepped, but one can assume it will not be by much.

Given just how fast the show's creative team has proven it can work, the Yellowjackets Season 3 release date can be expected to fall somewhere in either January or February 2025.

Will Yellowjackets Season 3 Be the Last?

In its two-season run so far, Yellowjackets has found a decent-sized, but passionate fanbase, but some have worried its upcoming third season could be its last.

After a critically acclaimed first batch of episodes, Yellowjackets stumbled in its second season not faring nearly as well in its sophomore effort.

Nothing beyond Season 3 has been announced as of yet, but that is not to say it cannot happen.

According to the show's co-creator Ashley Lyle, they have had "five seasons" planned from the very beginning and they believe they are "still on track for that" (via Entertainment Weekly):

"The original plan was about five seasons, and we feel like we're still on track for tha. There's always room for things. We don't really see this as being more than a five-season show. I think that there are shows that can go forever, but I think that when you're telling such a deeply serialized story and it's about these characters' lives, you want to reach a satisfying conclusion and not just drag things out forever. This isn't really one of those setup shows where it can go anywhere. So far, we've been really on track. Season 2 is largely what we always planned, but you do make a lot of discoveries along the way and so it's always a little bit surprising."

Those plans may have changed since Lyle gave this quote in March 2023, but it may not be their call.

This will ultimately come down to Showtime and whether the network wants to move forward with Yellowjackets after Season 3.

Despite critical missteps in Season 2, the series continued to thrive in viewership and stands as the second-most streamed series in Showtime's history behind Dexter: New Blood.

Should Season 3 continue this trend, then the series will almost surely get given the go-ahead for even more.

Yellowjackets is now streaming on Showtime.