Here's When Yellowjackets Season 3 Is Now Expected to Come Out

Due to a recent update from one of Yellowjackets' cast members, fans at least have a rough idea of when to expect Season 3 to premiere.

Yellowjackets is a Showtime series that follows a girls' high school soccer team after their plane crashes in the desolate wilderness of northern Canada.

The show was recently introduced to a new audience when it was added to the Netflix streaming library. However, subscribers were only treated to Season 1, leaving many to question when Yellowjackets Season 2 may drop on Netflix.

Its recent surge in popularity also left fans wondering if Yellowjackets is based on a true story since its concept is so believable and grounded in reality.

Showtime

Yellowjackets Season 3 was confirmed to be on the way when Showtime renewed the series in December 2022 following the release of Season 2.

Since then, the development of Yellowjackets Season 3 has gone through a few speedbumps, with the most notable being the Hollywood writers' and actors' strikes since they directly delayed the production and release of Season 3.

After the strikes were resolved, things began to smooth out when it was revealed by Deadline in January 2024 that Season 3 would be released sometime in 2025.

Filming officially began in May, and updates became more scarce as cameras continued to roll.

However, Variety revealed on September 27 that Hillary Swank would be joining the cast of Season 3.

Fans familiar with the show's format know that Yellowjackets includes different actors for young and old versions of many characters, so it is possible that Swank's character could turn out to be some sort of doctor or therapist that the survivors visit after they are rescued.

The most recent update for Season 3, however, surfaced on October 1 when Yellowjackets star Melanie Lynskey (Shauna) shared a photo via Instagram of many of the Season 3 cast members while detailing in the caption that she "hosted a very fun nearly-the-end-of-the-season dinner" for everyone:

"I hosted a very fun nearly-the-end-of-the-season dinner for our entire cast (and a few friends and family, before wild speculation starts!) Oh my gosh it was one of the most special nights of my life- my heart was so filled with love and joy."

Lynskey revealing that Season 3's production is close to being finished indicates that it will not be long before the upcoming installment goes into post-production and is then released.

It is worth noting that Lynskey's official confirmation regarding the end of filming lines up with a past report that Yellowjackets Season 3 would wrap up production sometime in October.

When Will Yellowjackets Season 3 Be Released?

Yellowjackets released its previous two seasons incredibly quickly after each finished filming, meaning that Season 3 could premiere sooner than fans think.

For example, Season 1 of the show began shooting on May 3, 2021 and lasted until October of that year. It then premiered just one month later on November 14, 2021.

Filming for Season 2 started in August 2022, and lasted until the 1990's cast members got done shooting in February 2023. Then, like Season 1, Season 2 premiered just a month later on March 26, 2023.

Fans may see how quickly the past two seasons of Yellowjackets were released after they finished filming and think that Season 3 may be the same, especially since Season 3 is following an almost identical filming pattern to Season 1 (shooting from May to October).

However, it was announced that Yellowjackets Season 3 wouldn't be released until 2025, so fans will have to wait a bit longer between the end of filming and Season 3's premiere date than they did with prior installments.

The good news, though, is that Season 3 will most likely premiere sometime in early 2025, and it is possible that it could even be released around the beginning of the year.

Yellowjackets is available to stream on Paramount+ with a package including Showtime, and Season 1 is available to stream on Netflix.