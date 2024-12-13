Netflix's No Good Deed showcases a star-studded lineup headlined by Emmy-award-winning actors Lisa Kudrow and Ray Romano.

Created by Liz Feldman (Dead to Me), No Good Deed chronicles the story of three families who are trying to outbid and outsmart one another as they try to buy the same Los Angeles house. Little do they know, the house has terrible secrets that could change their lives forever.

No Good Deed premiered on Netflix on December 12.

No Good Deed Cast Guide: Every Main Actor Who Appears

Ray Romano - Paul Morgan

Ray Romano

Ray Romano leads the cast of No Good Deed as Paul Morgan, one of the owners of the most sought-after Los Feliz home that the three families are trying to buy.

Paul is eager to sell the house, and he is willing to do whatever it takes to get rid of it because of a dark past that has been hounding his marriage.

When his brother returns after being freed from prison, his life changes in an instant and he scrambles to look for ways to eliminate him before his shocking secret is exposed.

Romano is best known for playing Raymond "Ray" Barone in Everybody Loves Raymond. The actor also has credits in Ice Age, Men of a Certain Age, and The Big Sick.

Lisa Kudrow - Lydia Morgan

Lisa Kudrow

Lisa Kudrow plays Paul's wife, Lydia, in No Good Deed.

While her husband has been eager for a while to sell their house, Lydia is still hesitant to give it up because she still wants to honor the memory of their late son who apparently died inside their home.

Lydia is also conflicted after finding out that Paul's brother, the ex-convict, has feelings for her, making things far more complicated.

Kudrow's most recognizable role is playing Phoebe in all 10 seasons of Friends.

The actress also appeared in The Morning Show, The Comeback, and Time Bandits.

Linda Cardellini - Margo Starling

Linda Cardellini

Linda Cardellini joins the cast of No Good Deed as Margo Starling.

Margo is the charismatic trophy wife of Paul and Lydia's famous neighbor who is in a secret affair with a woman. She wants to buy the Los Feliz home to have a fresh start with her newfound love and leave her husband altogether.

Cardellini played two roles in MCU, namely Clint Barton's wife Laura, and as the voice of Lylla the Otter in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

The actress also has credits in Scooby-Doo, Nutcrackers, and The Curse of La Llorona.

Luke Wilson - JD Campbell

Luke Wilson

Luke Wilson plays Paul and Lydia's celebrity neighbor, JD Campbell.

After having no acting gigs for a while, JD is desperate for money since he wants to preserve his wife's luxurious lifestyle.

As a result, he wants to sell his high-tech mansion and settle for the Los Feliz home since he believes that it would make his wife happy.

Wilson is part of the voice cast of 2023's Merry Little Batman. The actor is also known for his roles in Stargirl, The Best Man, and Miranda's Victim.

O-T Fagbenle - Dennis

O-T Fagbenle

O-T Fagbenle brings Dennis to life in No Good Deed.

Dennis is a struggling writer who is trying to make ends meet, especially now that he and his wife are expecting a baby.

He is a mama's boy who will always do anything to please his mother, and this causes a rift in his marriage.

Fagbenle recently starred as part of the cast of Loot Season 2 on Apple TV+. The actor also has credits in Black Widow, Secret Invasion, and The Handmaid's Tale.

Teyonah Parris - Carla

Teyonah Parris

Teyonah Parris plays Carla, Dennis' pregnant wife who is in a constant clash with her mother-in-law who appears to be controlling their marriage. She is also a successful architect.

Carla wants a life where they are not being controlled. She goes behind her husband's back to search for a new home, may it be the Los Feliz home or anything else.

Parris is best known for playing Monica Rambeau in WandaVision and The Marvels, Brianna Cartwright in Candyman, and Coco in Dear White People.

Anna Maria Horsford - Denise

Anna Maria Horsford

Anna Maria Horsford stars as Denise, Dennis' control freak mother who doesn't like Carla as her son's wife.

Horsford is best known for playing Thelma Frye in 110 episodes of Amen.

The seasoned actress' other major credits include Minority Report, Friday After Next, and Ghost Tape.

Abbi Jacobson - Leslie Fisher

Abbi Jacobson

Leslie Fisher (played by Abbi Jacobson) is a district attorney who has been targeting the Los Feliz home for a while now.

She initially wants to start a family with her wife, but she later realizes that she doesn't want to have a kid anymore after learning about what happened to Paul and Lydia's son.

As a lawyer, she later snoops around in the Morgan family home since she notices that they appear to be hiding a dark secret.

Jacobson's notable credits include Interior Chinatown, Disenchantment, and A League of Their Own.

Poppy Liu - Sarah

Poppy Liu

Poppy Liu's Sarah is Leslie's soulful wife who went behind her back to start taking progesterone to get pregnant via IVF.

Unlike Leslie who doesn't want kids, Sarah wants nothing but to have a baby and start a family.

Liu recently appeared as part of the cast of Hacks Season 3.

She can also be seen in Dead Ringers, The Afterparty, Sunnyside, and Disney+'s American Born Chinese.

Denis Leary - Mikey

Denis Leary

Denis Leary plays Mikey, Paul's brother and an ex-convict who returns to blackmail him.

It turns out that he helped cover Paul and Lydia's horrible secret in the past, and he comes back to ask them for money to compensate for his time in jail.

Spider-Man fans may recognize Leary for his role as Captain Stacy in 2012's The Amazing Spider-Man movie starring Andrew Garfield.

Leary can also be seen in Animal Kingdom, Law & Order: Organized Crime, and The Moodys.

Matt Rogers - Greg

Matt Rogers

Matt Rogers stars as Greg, the enigmatic realtor assigned to negotiate on behalf of the clients of Paul and Lydia's Los Feliz home.

Rogers is a comedian who starred in Fire Island, Shrill, and I Love That For You.

Kate Moennig - Gwen

Kate Moennig

Kate Moennig appears as Gwen, Margo's mistress and a property investor who can't seem to be trusted by her peers.

Moennig appeared in The L Word: Generation Q, Ray Donovan, and Grown-ish.

Linda Lavin - Phyllis

Linda Lavin

Linda Lavin joins the cast as Phyllis, Paul and Lydia's overbearing neighbor who always makes it a point to record any suspicious activities in the neighborhood.

Lavin is part of the incredible cast of guest stars of Elsbeth Season 1, Episode 2.

The actress can also be seen in Alice, B Positive, and The Back-up Plan.

Wyatt Aubrey - Jacob Morgan

Wyatt Aubrey

Wyatt Aubrey portrays Jacob Morgan, Paul and Lydia's late son who died due to unknown circumstances.

Aubrey's other major credit is playing Dash Alonzo in Generation.

Kevin Alves - Nate Morgan

Kevin Alves

Kevin Alves stars as Nate Morgan, Mikey's estranged son who is now a straight-edge cop.

Alves is a mainstay of the cast of Yellowjackets where he plays the younger version of Travis Martinez. The actor is also known for his work on Locke & Key and Shadowhunters

Chloe East - Emily Morgan

Chloe East

Chloe East's Emily Morgan is Paul and Lydia's daughter who is estranged from the family after her brother's tragic death.

East recently appeared as Sister Paxton in Heretic, Lex in Tanning Zone, and Ari Page in Popular Theory.

All episodes of No Good Deed are now streaming on Netflix.