No Good Deed's plot is full of twists and turns that kept fans guessing until the last episode of its eight-episode run on Netflix.

The latest dark comedy series unpacks the secret that the Morgans have been hiding for years as the sale of their Los Angeles dream home takes the spotlight and catches the attention of three families vying for the right to buy it.

No Good Deed premiered on Netflix on December 12.

No Good Deed Plot & Ending Explained

Lisa Kudrow & Ray Romano

No Good Deed is headlined by a star-studded cast of actors as it focuses on Paul and Lydia Morgan's quest to sell their 1920s Spanish-style villa in Los Angeles.

Three families are in the running to purchase the Morgans' home.

These are Leslie and Sarah (a district attorney and a nurse trying their luck with IVF to start a family), a struggling writer Dennis and his pregnant wife Carla, and a celebrity past his prime JD who is trying to please his beautiful and greedy wife Margo.

Paul wants to get rid of the house as soon as possible since the death of his son, Jacob, still haunts him because it happened inside the house. Meanwhile, Lydia has reservations because she is still attached to the house where her kids grew up.

As the season progresses, a good chunk of issues within the families are slowly unearthed while the dark secret that the Morgans are trying to hide comes to light.

Mikey's Return Kicks Off The Story

Denis Leary

Amid the ongoing sale of the Morgans' family home, Paul's estranged brother, Mikey, returns to his life after getting out of prison.

Mikey blackmails Paul into paying him $80,000 since he owes him that much after covering up a death in the family that happened years ago.

The problem is Paul and Lydia are short on cash, and this is the reason why they are selling the house in the first place.

Still, Mikey is adamant, and he threatens to expose what his brother and his wife are hiding if they don't give him the cash.

As a result, Lydia sells her piano to pay Mikey because she simply wants to get it over with and start fresh.

However, Paul confesses that he left the gun that can be used as evidence inside the piano, which is why he has to make a sizeable donation to the one who bought it to get the weapon back.

Lydia, however, tries to reason with Mikey to let it all go, but she ends up smacking him in the head and she thinks she killed him.

Despite the couple's efforts in trying to hide Mikey's body, it is later revealed that he is still alive and the $80,000 is actually for his son, Nate, who is trying to buy a house for his fiancé.

Is Carla Rich in No Good Deed?

Teyonah Parris & O-T Fagbenle

Carla and Dennis (played by MCU stars Teyonah Parris and O-T Fagbenle) are preparing for their baby's arrival, which is why they are desperate to buy the Morgans' dream home.

Conflict arises, though, due to Dennis' controlling mother who wants to pay for the house herself since she wants to live with them. It also doesn't help that Dennis is a mama's boy willing to do whatever his mother wants him to.

As a result, Carla has had enough and she buys a new house outside of their neighborhood instead to get rid of Dennis' mother. She manages to do so because she confesses to Dennis that her father is a billionaire.

After Dennis finds out that the father that he has known all his life is not his real biological dad, he initially resents his mom for not telling him the truth, but Carla later convinces him to forgive her.

He ends up forgiving his mother, but he also asks a favor from Carla to talk to her dad and let him know that he is going to be a grandfather.

Carla's dad ends up sending a $5 million cheque to them as a gift to his grandson, but Dennis doesn't tell the truth to her.

Instead, he uses the money for his benefit by funding his second and third novels. He also dismisses the texts of Carla's dad who only wants to see his grandson.

It seems that Dennis is not much of a good person, but given Carla's cleverness, it is only a matter of time before he gets exposed.

What Secret is the Morgans Hiding?

Lisa Kudrow

After the issue with Mikey gets resolved, No Good Deed takes a slow-burn approach to unveil what truly happened to Jacob during that fateful night.

While the series made it look like the parents have something to do with their son's death, it is later revealed that Emily, Paul and Lydia's daughter, accidentally shot her brother who was wearing a burglar outfit upon entering the house.

This is why they called Mikey in to cover up the murder since they have been trying to protect Emily all this time.

However, Emily's guilt for thinking that she killed her brother has hounded her over the years, and this causes her to be estranged from her parents.

Is Margo Evil? Her True Intentions to JD Explained

Linda Cardellini

Margo Starling, JD's wife, wants nothing but to maintain her lavish lifestyle, but the problem is that her husband is out of acting gigs for a while, meaning that they are about to be broke sooner rather than later.

However, she doesn't truly love JD, and she is even having an affair with a woman named Gwen at the beginning of No Good Deed.

As the plot thickens, it turns out that Margo is a con artist trying to exhaust all options to get the most out of his prenup with JD, and her real name is Luann.

Margo is the true villain of the story, and the series showcases her descent into madness.

It turns out that Margo and Jacob had a steamy affair in the past, and Jacob has been stealing jewelry in the neighborhood to give them as a gift to her.

Despite that, Margo insists to Jacob that what they have is not real, and this causes Jacob to break into JD's house to steal back the jewelry while also threatening her that he will expose their affair.

Margo chases Jacob out of her home, and she fires a gun at him at the same time Emily pulls the trigger.

It is later unveiled that Margo's gun was the one that killed Jacob, but she got away with it because she deduced that the Morgans think that Emily did it.

Who Bought the House in No Good Deed?

Poppy Liu & Abbi Jacobson

No Good Deed's ending reveals that Leslie and Sarah end up with the house, and the couple is the ideal one to have it due to their assist in solving the Morgans' dilemma.

It is revealed that Leslie is the one who cracked the case after Jacob's autopsy report showed that he was killed by a .40 caliber gun and not the .9 millimeter gun that Emily fired that night.

This revelation has led to a rollercoaster of twists and turns that made Lydia realize that Margo is the true killer.

The series juggles several endings for the characters. Aside from Leslie and Sarah's happy ending as they are finally expecting a baby boy, Margo gets arrested by Nate Morgan (Mikey's son played by Yellowjackets cast member Kevin Alves) while JD restarts his acting career.

Carla is happy designing her new home, and she is at peace with the idea that Dennis' mom is moving in with them. However, she is still not aware of what Dennis did to the cheque that her dad sent.

Paul and Lydia reconnect with their daughter, Emily, and they support her newfound passion for music while also moving on from Jacob's death.

All episodes of No Good Deed are now streaming on Netflix.

