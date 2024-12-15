Netflix’s No Good Deed 2024 Ending Explained: Here’s Who Really Killed Jacob

No Good Deed's ending shocked fans after it featured a twist no one saw coming.

The main mystery of the new Netflix comedy series revolves around the lingering truth about what happened to Jacob Morgan, Paul and Lydia's son, whose horrible death is tied to the precious home that they have been trying to sell.

Throughout the season, No Good Deed has kept fans guessing what truly happened to Jacob and why the fateful night of his death tore the Morgan family apart.

The dark comedy series even made viewers believe that one of Jacob's parents killed him. It is then made clear that Jacob died inside the same Los Angeles dream house that three families are vying to buy.

No Good Deed Twist Ending: Who Killed Jacob?

Wyatt Aubrey

In Episode 7, No Good Deed finally pulls back the curtain on what happened to Jacob, ultimately revealing that his sister, Emily, accidentally shot him because she thought that he was a burglar.

This is why Paul and Lydia have been shady since they decided to cover up the entire thing (with the help of Paul's ex-convict brother, Mikey) so that Emily would not end up in prison.

For three years, the Morgans believed that Emily's accidental shot killed Jacob.

However, in a twist within a twist (similar to how Netflix's The Madness unpacked its head-spinning twists in its plot), the finale unveiled Emily's innocence since the autopsy report for Jacob stated that the bullet that killed him came from a .40 caliber pistol; the gun Emily used was a 9 mm.

District attorney Leslie (a prospective home buyer) informs Lydia that her celebrity neighbor, J.D., owns a .40 caliber pistol. Jacob's parents then believe that J.D. is the culprit, especially after discovering that his wife, Margo, had an affair with Jacob. Margo is portrayed on-screen by Linda Cardellini, who recently jumped ship from the MCU to the DCU after becoming part of the voice cast of Creature Commandos.

Still, they are wrong because Lydia later realizes that the actual shooter is Margo herself.

The flashbacks in Episode 8 unveil that Jacob was stealing jewelry from his neighbors to please Margo and continue their affair. However, after she decides to end things with him, Jacob steals the items back, but Margo catches him.

In a desperate attempt to save face after Jacob threatened that he would expose their affair to everyone, Margo chased Jacob, and she shot him at the same time Emily pulled the trigger.

Did Margo Get Caught?

Linda Cardellini

Margo got away with the crime for three years since the Morgans believed that Emily was the suspect.

No Good Deed also revealed that killing Jacob was just the tip of the iceberg in Margo's crimes.

It turned out that Margo was just an alias, and her real name was Luann. She was a con artist and manipulator who used her connections and skills to outwit her rich celebrity husband and wait out the terms of their prenup so that she could walk away wealthy.

Her husband, though, managed to turn the tables on her by exposing who she was and burning down the mansion, which was the only thing that she could claim from the prenup. She was eventually arrested six months later for her crimes.

Peacock's Based on a True Story Season 2 had a similar mind-bending twist involving Melissa Fumero's Drew, who also used a fake alias for her gain.

No Good Deed Ending: What Happened to Paul, Lydia, & Everyone Else?

No Good Deed features a happy ending for all characters not named Margo (or Luann).

After helping Paul and Lydia solve the case of what happened to their son, they happily accept Leslie and Sarah's offer and become the sole owners of the Los Angeles dream house.

Although they lost their opportunity to purchase the dream house, Dennis and Carla (played by Teyonah Parris, who previously shared her Avengers-themed baby bump) are still a happy couple since they are building their own home while starting a family in J.D.'s old lot that was previously burnt down.

Dennis is still hiding a secret since he has yet to tell Carla: He cashed in the $5 million check that her billionaire father sent them as a gift for his grandson.

Meanwhile, J.D. decides to restart his acting career and leads a Western TV series called Teton Territory.

Paul and Lydia, the longtime married couple, support Emily's thriving musical career as she performs alongside her mother in what appears to be a bar in downtown Los Angeles.

All episodes of No Good Deed are streaming on Netflix.