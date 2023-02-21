Pregnant WandaVision Star Shares Her Avengers-Themed Baby Bump (Photos)

One of the leading stars from the MCU's WandaVision celebrated her pregnancy with some exciting Avengers-themed merchandise.

Teyonah Parris is about to have a huge year with her MCU character, bringing Monica Rambeau back to the forefront with her first major Marvel movie appearance in November's The Marvels.

Even though her MCU sequel was delayed until the end of the year, she also has another project set for July with a role in They Cloned Tyrone, as she teams up with Star Wars sequel trilogy star John Boyega.

And by the time that new entry arrives, she'll have one more huge responsibility on her plate as well, which she recently celebrated on social media.

WandaVision Star Celebrates Pregnancy

Marvel

WandaVision star Teyonah Parris took to Instagram to share an update on her pregnancy with a new video of her progress.

In the video, Parris is all smiles as she wears a shirt with the Marvel branding on it, one which reads "growing an Avenger" over her stomach.

Instagram

The shirt sports logos for Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, and Thor as Parris flashes a happy smile, looking forward to meeting the new addition to her family.

Instagram

This comes after first announcing her pregnancy in September 2022, close to the time she dove deeper into helping promote her upcoming MCU role in The Marvels.

Teyonah Parris Ready for Motherhood

Marvel fans have gotten to celebrate a number of heartwarming life moments for the MCU's biggest names over the last couple of years, including pregnancies for both Scarlett Johanson and Zawe Ashton.

Parris now joins that group with her first child on the way delighting Marvel devotees with her reference to the franchise dressing up her baby bump.

Based on the timing of her previous announcement, Parris is moving along well with her pregnancy with this update coming about five months after her initial post revealing the news.

The WandaVision star should be getting close to starting her journey as a mother, marking one of the most special moments in her life as she embraces a new job taking care of her first child.

Add this to her upcoming work in and out of the Marvel universe, and Parris has plenty to look forward to in the coming months.

Parris will be seen next in the MCU in The Marvels, which will now debut on November 10.