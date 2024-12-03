The Direct's Russ Milheim sat down with Based on a True Story's Melissa Fumero where she discussed her character's big twist towards the end of Season 2.

When audiences first met her in the Peacock series, Fumero was Drew, another mom in the park out to make friends like Kaley Cuoco's Ava. Drew also claimed to be a cop, a job that offered her lots of stress.

However, in Season 2 Episode 6, it's revealed that her real name is Olivia. She was never a law enforcement officer––instead, she is Matt's ex-wife, and she's determined to see the Westside Killer locked up.

Sadly, Fumero's time on the series is cut short when Liana Liberato's Tory (who also spoke with The Direct) stabs her in self-defense, leaving her bleeding out on their floor at the beginning of Episode 7.

Olivia and Matt's Unseen Relationship

Peacock

"This Was Like a Bonnie and Clyde Thing."

The Direct: "There's a lot of unrevealed story between Matt and Olivia. Did you two work together at all to maybe try to piece together what your life was like in the past off-screen? Or do you just let that be a mystery and just kind of fill in the blanks as you went?"

Melissa Fumero: A little bit of both? I think we maybe had a little brief chat about it on set, you know. And there were some things I think that [showrunner] Annie Weisman told me, and a lot that I just pieced together... I thought it was so interesting how they wrote that scene, and the little nuggets of information that we get, you know, this was not just like a, oh, they were young and got married and got pregnant, like this was a love story. This was like a Bonnie and Clyde thing. There's a whole dynamic here that exists that even had me questioning, like, Is she mad that he's a serial killer, or Is she mad that he didn't bring her along? It's not totally clear... And how emotional he is when she dies. There's a lot there that I thought was really interesting and really fun to play it that way and make their history kind of rich and layered... I have so many questions. I want to know what their relationship was like.

The Direct: "How long do you think they were together before she found out that he was a serial killer?"

Fumero: I mean, I get the impression that they were together pretty long... definitely at a pretty young [age]. And I think for a while she did, she does have that line about getting him to kill the cop, which sort of feels like maybe was his first kill, maybe, um, but, yeah, I don't know. I mean, I think it's a big mystery... I have no idea if the show plans to do anything with it, but it's definitely intriguing to me, of, yeah, how much she was aware of, or she definitely is part of his, like, beginning evolution.

The Key Differences in Performance Between Drew and Olivia

Peacock

"Who Is This Character Without All the Masks..."

The Direct: "You only got to be Olivia briefly. But what were some of the key differences between those two performances for both of those personas."

Melissa Fumero: I think, as Drew, she's holding a secret. She's kind of wearing a mask. Her intention, at all times, is to fool Ava and to get Ava to trust her. I think then, when I got to be Olivia. It was really just like, All right, well, who is this character without all the masks and without all of the alternative agendas? And so, yeah, it was just like freedom to create this new person who was free of all of that and did not have a secret. And so it was a bit looser and less controlled, I guess, was how I tried to make the distinction between the two.

The Direct: "Were there any fun clues or tics that you kind of planted before that reveal for audiences to maybe potentially go back and notice that the truth is there?"

Fumero: I think if anyone were to go back and watch it again, there's a very specific way in which I question Ava, and in the very specific way in which I hear or listen to her answers or react to certain things that she does that maybe give a little clue... Especially when she's talking about her sister and the sister's boyfriend.

Working With A Collective of Funny People

Peacock

"That Was Probably One of my Fondest Memories of My Whole Time With Them."

The Direct: "Before you bit the dust, you at least got a really fun scene with everyone in the living room. You know, that seemed like so much fun. How great was it to bounce off of so many funny people?"

Melissa Fumero: That was probably one of my fondest memories of my whole time with them. It was the first time I had a scene with all of them. So I was definitely nervous at the beginning of the night, but it was like a later night shoot, and everyone was a little punchy. And so everyone was being really supportive, and also just, like, really funny, and making me laugh in between takes, which I think took the nerves away. Chris Messina was being like an adorable cheerleader for me as I was doing that monologue. It was just a great time. They're a great group of people, and like I said, That's probably my fondest memory from my time with them was shooting that scene that night, and all of us just fucking around and having fun.

The Direct: "How much of that was improv versus written?"

Fumero: I think that sequence is mostly written. Yeah, I don't think we played too much because it was shot really specifically, and there was a lot of coverage to cover with so many actors in one scene. So I can't remember now, but I don't think we ended up ad-libbing too much in that scene.

The Direct: "You died, but it was with a knife in the side, and you didn't seem to ever see it coming. Would it be safe to say that you would have never suspected Tory to be the one to be your end?"

Fumero: No, not at all. Not at all. I don't think she ever thinks that any of them, besides Matt, have that in them. So I think he's the only real threat she's focused on in that scene... I think she sees Tori as not a threat at all. It's like some silly little girl who got fooled by her ex-husband and has been played, and she almost looks down on her. So, she doesn't see that coming at all.

Is Melissa Fumero's Olivia Crazy?

Peacock

"I Would Say She's About As Crazy As Matt Is."

The Direct: "Now, there's a lot of debate in that living room about whether or not Drew was crazy. What would you say on the subject?"

Melissa Fumero: What is crazy even? I think she feels passionate about her reason for doing that and for all her choices and actions. I think she feels very justified and validated in her choices... I would say she's about as crazy as Matt is. I think they're pretty equal in that arena.

Would Fumero Return for More of Olivia in a Season 3?

Peacock

"If They Need Me or Want Me Back, I Will Be There."

The Direct: "Did you ever try to convince the writers to keep you alive longer? You know, I was a little sad to see you bite the dust. I was like, 'Oh, I wanted more of this to play out.'"

Melissa Fumero: I didn't actually, because I was really excited. It was my first death scene, so I was actually really excited to do it.

The Direct: "Olivia is dead, but I can easily see some flashbacks happening in a future season as Matt is kind of dealing with her death because, as you said, or even as you pointed out, it was really affecting him, or at least that's what it looked like. Would you be up for more, and what would you want to see revealed about her character in that scenario?

Fumero: Oh, my gosh, so much. I think, yeah, it'd be really fun to see their earlier relationship, to see their dynamic.... I think she's kind of the only person that really, truly knows who he is. And it'd be kind of fun to see his sort of true, unfiltered version of him, you know, onscreen. I think we've only really ever seen a bit of a veiled version. I think that there's definitely a lot to explore. But you know, it's up to the show, the creators. I had a wonderful experience with all of them, so it'd be a very easy yes on my end. If they need me or want me back, I will be there.

What Melissa Fumero Is Most Proud of About Her Time on Based on a True Story

Peacock

"It's Always Hard to Go Into Essentially Someone Else's House and Insert Yourself Into Their World..."

The Direct: "Now that the season's done, it's all out there, what are you most proud of with how everything turned out?"

Melissa Fumero: It's always hard to go into essentially someone else's house and insert yourself into their world and in their show and do your thing. It's always a bit intimidating... It was much easier on the show because everyone was so lovely and welcoming and went the extra mile to make me feel comfortable, which helped a lot. But yeah, I think I just sort of fearlessly jumped in with them... I just kind of came in really confident, which does not always happen for me. So yeah, I'm just really proud that I felt like I did everything that I wanted to do, and happy with the way it all turned out. I think the second season is so fantastic, and I was just really honored and grateful to be a part of it.

Based on a True Story is now streaming on Peacock.