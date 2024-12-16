Where Was 'No Good Deed' Netflix Filmed? Stunning Locations Revealed

The No Good Deed series used several real-world locations for filming.

Now streaming on Netflix, the new dark comedy from Dead To Me creator Liz Feldman centers on a California house as three families do everything they can (potentially crossing some lines while doing so) to purchase the home.

The series began streaming on Thursday, December 12, and stars A-listers like Linda Cardellini, Lisa Kudrow, and Ray Romano.

Where Was No Good Deed Filmed?

Taking place entirely in sunny California, No Good Deed did not go for the entirety of its filming schedule.

The series was largely shot in Los Angeles, California, with a few moments taking place elsewhere on the sun-soaked streets and sandy beaches of Southern California.

Los Feliz, Los Angeles

No Good Deed

At the center of No Good Deed is a Los Angeles home that three families are all vying for the right to purchase (read more about No Good Deed spoilers here). That terracotta-shingled home is a real place in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles.

The Los Feliz house became a centerpiece of the series, appearing in almost every episode of the series with its unique ivy-covered entryway and its Mediterranean-inspired architectural flourishes.

Something unique about the Los Feliz home was that it served as both the interior and exterior filming location for the hot-in-demand address. Often, these sorts of on-screen homes feature a real exterior shooting locale before shooting all the interiors on a hand-made soundstage set.

207 Olvera Street, Los Angeles

No Good Deed

As seen in the No Good Deeds trailer, the series took a trip to downtown LA for a look at 207 Olvera Street.

Olvera Street is a core centerpiece of Los Angeles' historic center, serving as the main street of the city following the Conquest of California and through the Spanish and Mexican eras.

The Olvera Street scenes also spotlight Los Angeles City Hall (a short drive from Olvera Street).

Angel's Point at Elysian Park

No Good Deed

As seen in Episode 5 of the series, Angel's Point at Elysian Park is featured as a main setting for one particular moment in No Good Deed.

Elysian Park is one of Los Angeles' largest outdoor spaces, located in the LA neighborhood of the same name. Angel's Point is a particularly popular landmark hidden within the park that overlooks Dodgers Stadium and the downtown skyline.

Lisa Kudrow's Lydia and Ray Romano's Paul share a picnic in the park in Episode 5 as they grapple with being the owners of the most in-demand home in LA.

Wilmington, California

No Good Deed

No Good Deed headed south for some of its production as well, filming in Wilmington, California, a southern neighborhood in the greater Los Angeles area.

Known for its seaside location and harbor, Wilmington has become a center of industry in the LA area, featuring a large oil field as well as being one of the city's ocean-based shipping centers.

The South LA community pops up in Episodes 6 and 7 of the series, as Luke Wilson's JD Campbell (Paul and Lydia's celebrity neighbor) finds himself taking in the salty ocean breeze in one of the neighborhood's many marinas.

One Good Deed is now streaming on Netflix.