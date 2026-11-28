The term "homework" has become infamous among MCU fans, describing the ever-growing list of films and series required to keep pace with the franchise. While many shows are critical to understanding upcoming releases, others have little impact on the broader narrative or are simply skippable due to their quality.

This divide has only widened as Marvel Studios moves deeper into the Multiverse Saga. Disney+ released more than a dozen MCU TV shows since WandaVision kicked off the streaming era in early 2021, and the gap between the shows that genuinely set up future stories and the ones that are not essential viewing has become quite obvious. Some of those series still feel essential ahead of Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. Others can be left aside without much consequence.

Marvel Studios' Least Essential MCU TV Shows

Secret Invasion

Marvel Television

Secret Invasion arrived in the summer of 2023 as Marvel Studios' first crossover event series, with Samuel L. Jackson back as Nick Fury for the first time as the lead of his own project. The six-episode show was meant to be a grounded spy thriller about a Skrull faction infiltrating Earth's most powerful institutions, led by Kingsley Ben-Adir's Gravik. It was also reported to cost roughly $212 million, making it one of the most expensive MCU shows ever produced.

The reception was brutal. Critics and fans alike found the pacing sluggish, the stakes oddly muted for a story about a hidden alien invasion, and the finale especially weak. Secret Invasion ended up with the lowest Rotten Tomatoes score of any Marvel Studios MCU series at the time, and that reputation has not improved since.

More importantly, the show barely moves the MCU forward. Its biggest job was setting up Nick Fury's return to the SABER space station and his role in The Marvels, which arrived later that same year. The Marvels then ignored the show's most personal storyline by leaving out Fury's Skrull wife Varra entirely. The Skrull-Rhodey twist that closed Secret Invasion has not been followed up on either, and the planned Armor Wars spinoff meant to continue that plot stalled with no director or release date attached. For all the money spent, Secret Invasion left the franchise pretty much where it found it.

Echo

Marvel Television

Echo dropped on Disney+ and Hulu in January 2024 as Marvel's first TV-MA, rated series, a five-episode spinoff focused on Maya Lopez after her debut in Hawkeye. Alaqua Cox returned in the title role, with Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk and Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock both appearing in supporting capacities. The street-level tone was a deliberate move toward a darker, more standalone style, and the show was praised by some for its representation of Indigenous characters and culture.

Beyond that, Echo carries very little importance in the wider MCU. The series ends with Maya leaving Fisk's orbit after a confrontation rooted in her father's death, and she has not appeared in any MCU project since. The one piece of the show that did matter long term was the post-credits scene, which sets up Fisk's run for Mayor of New York City and feeds directly into Daredevil: Born Again.

Even that connection is thinner than it looks. Daredevil: Born Again refers to Maya's shooting of Fisk in passing through Vanessa's dialogue, but Maya herself does not turn up in the season, and the bulk of Echo's plot, including its mystical elements, has not been picked up by anything else. Anyone heading into Born Again isn’t really missing much if they don’t watch Echo.

Moon Knight

Marvel Television

Moon Knight brought Oscar Isaac into the MCU in March 2022 as Marc Spector, a mercenary serving the Egyptian moon god Khonshu while juggling dissociative identity disorder. The six-episode Disney+ series was a creative swing, leaning into horror, mythology, and a London setting that pulled the show out of the usual New York or upstate hero hubs. Critically, it landed well, with an 86% Rotten Tomatoes score and strong reviews for Isaac's performance across multiple personalities.

Where Moon Knight falls down on essential viewing is its near-total lack of crossover. Executive producer Grant Curtis has openly said the writers' room set aside connective tissue to the wider MCU in favor of telling the best possible character story, and this choice becomes pretty obvious when you watch the show.

The series places itself after Hawkeye on Disney+'s official MCU timeline, but a viewer would never know it from watching. There are no Avengers references, no SHIELD presence, no nods to the Blip's aftermath beyond a single throwaway line, and only a handful of small Easter eggs like a brief mention of Madripoor.

Marc Spector and his alters have not crossed over into any other MCU project since the show ended. Oscar Isaac did return to voice an animated Moon Knight in What If…?, but that variant exists in a separate reality and does not affect Earth-616.

What If…?

Marvel Animation

What If…? ran for three seasons on Disney+ between 2021 and 2024, with its eight-episode final season wrapping up just before Christmas of that year. The animated anthology, narrated by Jeffrey Wright as Uatu the Watcher, took beloved MCU characters and dropped them into alternate realities, from Peggy Carter's Captain Carter to a zombified Avengers to Storm wielding Mjolnir. By design, the series exists across the multiverse rather than within the main MCU timeline.

Despite running through three seasons, What If…? had almost no measurable impact on the films and live-action shows in the MCU. The Guardians of the Multiverse, the team Uatu assembled in Season 1, never crossed over into anything else. Captain Carter showed up briefly in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as part of the Illuminati, but she was killed off in the same scene. Beyond this one cameo, the wider live-action MCU has not built on the animated series in any meaningful way.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Marvel Television

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier arrived on Disney+ in March 2021, the second MCU show of the streaming era and the one tasked with handling the Captain America transition after Steve Rogers passed the shield to Sam Wilson at the end of Avengers: Endgame. Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan led the six-episode series, which dug into race, legacy, and the cost of the title through Sam's relationship with Isaiah Bradley and his battle with the Flag Smashers. The show ended with Sam fully embracing the mantle and unveiling his new Captain America suit.

Then Captain America: Brave New World arrived in February 2025 and effectively ran the same arc again. The Anthony Mackie-led film picks up a few years later, with Sam still wrestling, in a softer way, with whether he is worthy of the shield. By the climax, after a battle with Harrison Ford's Red Hulk and Tim Blake Nelson's Leader, Sam reaches the same conclusion he already reached at the end of the Disney+ series. He doesn't need the Super Soldier Serum, and he is the right Captain America for the moment. The internal journey is essentially a repeat.