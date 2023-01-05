Marvel Tells You the Best MCU Movies to Watch With Official New Guide

Marvel Studios released a new guide on how to pick which MCU movie to watch on Disney+ after Phase 4 came to an end.

The MCU has grown to incredible new heights with Phase 4 in 2021 and 2022 with 16 new live-action projects in theaters and on Disney+. This slate adds to the 23 theatrical films that made up the Infinity Saga between 2008 and 2019, all while MCU fans wait for another incredible round of content to join the franchise in Phase 5.

Now, with a break in content as 2022 transitions into 2023, one of Marvel's social media pages has taken the opportunity to help fans choose which MCU movie would best fit their viewing needs with a fun new chart.

Marvel Releases New MCU Watch Guide

To celebrate Boxing Day in the United Kingdom, Marvel's UK & Ireland Instagram page released a unique "What to Watch" movie guide which helps fans pick an MCU movie to enjoy based on a number of categories.

The first slide starts off simple by picking a theme for the movie, providing "dangerous," "nostalgic," and "adventurous" as options:

Marvel

The options then move into the "hero" category, offering five of the original six Avengers as potential choices minus Hawkeye. Fans also get to pick between Earth-based heroes like Bucky Barnes and Nick Fury or cosmic characters like Captain Marvel and Star-Lord:

Marvel

With every great hero comes a great villain, which serves as the third category in this graphic. The list largely features individual characters like Thanos, Loki, and Killmonger, but a group like Hydra also takes its place as one of the biggest villainous organizations in the MCU:

Marvel

The final result of this guide ends in a choice of eight different MCU movies, which are listed below from top to bottom:

Marvel

The full graphic can be seen below:

Marvel

A Look Back at MCU History on Disney+

While this guide only winds up covering eight MCU movies, some of the franchise's biggest highlights from between 2012 and 2021 make the cut for curious viewers. Every Avengers movie other than Avengers: Age of Ultron is included, and it also features three of the best-reviewed and most beloved solo movies in MCU history: Black Panther, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Captain America 2.

Another highlight comes with Simu Liu's first solo Shang-Chi movie, a choice that is almost certain to become more important to the MCU with each passing year. That film's director, Destin Daniel Cretton, is already in line to direct Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, and it's becoming more evident that Liu will be one of the MCU's focal points over the course of the Multiverse Saga as he makes more appearances.

While this fun guide should help to keep MCU fans entertained through the new year, thankfully, only a few weeks remain until the MCU returns with Phase 5.

All of the entries in this guide are available to stream on Disney+.