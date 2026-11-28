Former Disney CEO Bob Iger reportedly wasn't exactly a fan of George Lucas' version of the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy, and he made sure the studio didn't follow his direction. Disney's $4.05 billion purchase of Lucasfilm in 2012 forever changed the direction of the Galaxy Far, Far Away (for better or worse, some fans would argue). Since then, the Mouse House has released six new Star Wars movies and built up a major library of live-action Disney+ shows over the past seven years. What wasn't as clear until now is that when Iger worked to buy Lucasfilm, he reportedly had no intention of playing out Lucas' plans for Episodes 7-9.

On Matt Belloni's The Town podcast, The Wall Street Journal's Robbie Whelan joined the show to discuss his new book The House of Mouse: Bob Iger and the War of Succession at Disney. The upcoming unauthorized biography dives into Iger's time as Disney CEO, hoping to give new perspective on his long career with the company.

During the podcast, Belloni brought up an excerpt about when Disney bought Lucasfilm. It turns out that George Lucas actually had treatments for three Star Wars movies that he wanted Disney to make after the acquisition.

Reading from the book, Belloni explained how Iger made sure "that Disney had no legal obligation to actually make the movies," and how another source recalled that Iger "hated the treatments:"

"And then you write in the book that Lucas actually had treatments for three Star Wars movies that he wanted Disney to make after the acquisition. You write this in the book... 'After reading the plot outlines, Iger decided Disney had to buy them, but he made sure to write into the contract that Disney had no legal obligation to actually make the movies. Another person who was involved in the negotiation recalls that Iger hated the treatments and said privately, 'We are not making these movies.'"

Bob Iger

Whelan reflected on how bold Iger had to be to hypothetically say, "This is terrible. We're never making this:"

"Can you imagine just like step back for a minute and imagine you're an executive who's never written a movie, never directed a movie, and you've got, you know, George Lucas sends you a package of scripts, and you look at these, and you say, 'This is terrible. We're never making this.'"

This is not the first time fans have learned about Lucas' plans for Episode 7 and beyond, but it is eye-opening to hear that Disney was never even considering them under Iger.

From what Lucas has shared over the years, his version centered on a young woman named Kira (who later became Daisy Ridley's Rey) seeking out an exiled, disillusioned Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) to train her. It also followed Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher) as she tried to rebuild the New Republic.

An older Darth Maul was set to be the main villain, running things as a crime lord. Alongside him was his apprentice, Darth Talon (a Twi'lek Sith from the non-canon Star Wars: Legacy comics), who would seduce the son of Leia and Han Solo (Harrison Ford) to the dark side. Of course, it's easy to see how there were set building blocks that did make it, in their own ways.

After the Disney acquisition, screenwriter Michael Arndt did actually work directly from Lucas' treatments. When J.J. Abrams and Lawrence Kasdan took over writing duties, they tossed out much of Lucas' outline to make The Force Awakens a more nostalgic, fast-paced adventure. It was also clearly inspired by A New Hope; some fans would argue it was too much.

Clearly, this was also supported and approved by Iger, and likely Kathleen Kennedy.

As millions of audience members remember, Luke was pushed to the very end of the movie, and Maul and Talon were swapped out for the Snoke (Andy Serkis) and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) characters.

Financially, Iger assuredly felt vindicated with how he was utilizing the IP, with The Force Awakens earning $2 billion worldwide.

Kennedy, who left Lucasfilm to begin the year, recently claimed Lucas' story treatments actually never existed. Kennedy recently spoke at Bloomberg Screentime, saying Lucasfilm only had "a couple of paragraphs" from him, recalling that when Lucas named her his successor, he simply pointed to his head and said, "It's all here."

Kennedy also takes much of the heat for Lucasfilm's handling of Star Wars over the past 10+ years. Clearly, Iger also had plenty of say, and in general, Disney's Star Wars era has been filled with hits and misses, with people dodging blame and reaching for credit.

How Bob Iger Shaped Star Wars

Disney

After buying Lucasfilm, Iger, with the literal keys to the kingdom, made Disney Parks a huge part of his Star Wars expansion.

He announced Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge in 2015, and the 14-acre land, set on the planet Batuu, opened at Disneyland and Walt Disney World in 2019. The land was originally locked into the sequel trilogy's timeline, but Disney eventually loosened up to bring in Disney+ favorites like Din Djarin, Grogu, and Ahsoka Tano.

Disneyland then opened Galaxy's Edge to the Original Trilogy era this year, adding icons like Darth Vader, Han, and Leia, reversing course on its previous commitment to sticking to the property's present/future.

While Galaxy's Edge is seen as an overall win, especially the Rise of the Resistance ride, not every Disney experience was a hit.

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser opened at Walt Disney World in March 2022, charging up to $6,000 for a two-night stay in what was essentially a 45-hour live-action roleplay.

Following a mess of issues and complaints, bookings plummeted once the first wave of superfans came through. Disney closed it for good in September 2023, taking an estimated $250 million write-off loss. Yikes.

On the movie side, Disney is currently fighting an uphill battle under new leadership to get audiences excited about Star Wars in theaters again after the Disney+ era led to The Mandalorian and Grogu flopping at the box office.