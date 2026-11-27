Superman 2 is months away, arriving on July 9, 2027, but director James Gunn has already teased the vision for his Justice League roster. The Superman sequel has long felt like a pseudo-Justice League film, ever since the bulk of its cast was revealed. Beyond David Corenswet's Superman, major heroes from across the very young universe are set to feature. Man of Tomorrow even hands Brainiac, the alien android from the planet Colu, his big-screen debut, with Lars Eidinger playing one of Superman's most powerful foes and a threat the Justice League itself has fought on several occasions. Whilst all could be set to change with Jeremy Latcham soon to replace Gunn as the head of DC Studios, the Man of Tomorrow has indicated what the Justice League will look like prior to any creative alterations made after his tenure.

James Gunn, in a conversation on Threads, the social media platform he is most active on these days, hinted at the version of the Justice League from the comics that could influence Man of Tomorrow's take on the group. The DC Studios co-CEO revealed his admiration for Justice League International while defending his take on Maxwell Lord, played by his brother Sean Gunn. Reacting to a fan describing the character as "evil," Gunn clarified that the DCU was "not a Xerox" of DC Comics, describing it as an alternate universe:

"Who said he was evil? The DCU is not a Xerox of DC Comics. It's an alternate universe. But as a hint, I'm a huge fan of the deeply flawed but hardly malevolent Max as originally created by DeMatteis, Giffen, and Maguire, not the less nuanced evil dude he was retconned into. The original Max as presented in JLI was one of my favorite characters."

Pressed on which comics informed his Maxwell Lord, he revealed, "All the early JLI stuff." He then posted the cover of the Justice League International Omnibus Vol. 1 by Kevin Maguire, underlining how much influence Justice League International already has on the DCU.

For those unfamiliar, Justice League International launched in 1987, written by Keith Giffen and J.M. DeMatteis and drawn by Kevin Maguire, debuting as simply Justice League before being rebranded with issue #7. The run reimagined the Justice League as a dysfunctional family of second-string heroes funded and managed by Maxwell Lord, a slick businessman who bankrolled the team.

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That setup should sound familiar, because Superman introduced the Justice Gang, a corporate-backed hero team funded by Sean Gunn's Lord. James Gunn also confirmed last year that "there is no Justice League in this world… not yet"; however, everything from Creature Commandos onward has appeared to be building toward the real thing. If the Justice Gang is already drawing from Justice League International, the actual League is likely to take inspiration from that era as well.

That is, if Jeremy Latcham allows it. The fate of DC's future storylines is still up in the air amidst regime changes, so there is a chance that Gunn's vision of the Justice League could be completely overruled. However, there is still a chance that the new DC Studios CEO could allow for some of what Gunn had in mind to remain the status quo, given the two have had a positive relationship in the past.

With that in mind, between the events of Superman, Supergirl, Creature Commandos, and Lanterns, and the roster of the JLI run itself, Gunn might have already given away his full lineup without fans realizing.

What the DCU's Justice League Roster Could Look Like If Gunn Gets His Way

Superman

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There obviously can't be a Justice League without Big Blue. David Corenswet was introduced as the reboot universe's Superman in the titular 2025 film, and his arc is building toward making him a core member of the Justice League. This world's version of the Man of Steel is already facing his biggest threat yet in Man of Tomorrow. Superman dealing with Brainiac in only his second movie hints at an even bigger threat to come, one he will need more powerful heroes than the Justice Gang to fight beside him.

Supergirl

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Milly Alcock's Kara Zor-El headlined Supergirl this past summer and returns in Man of Tomorrow. Peter Safran called the character "a major part of what we're doing" back in May, and even after the film struggled at the box office, he doubled down, framing it as one component of a broader, long-term strategy the studio remains confident in. After the events of Supergirl, Kara has embraced heroism, deciding to operate on Earth full-time. When her cousin eventually joins the Justice League, she would be compelled to follow suit.

John Stewart

HBO Max

John Stewart was announced for Man of Tomorrow even before his debut series, Lanterns, began its eight-episode run, which came as a surprise to many fans. After the events of that series, John has been established as Earth's Green Lantern and is likely to play a sizable role in Superman 2.

For a generation of general audiences who grew up on the Justice League animated series, Stewart is the definitive Green Lantern, and he has always been a key member of the team.

Hawkgirl

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Isabela Merced's Kendra Saunders fought alongside Superman in Superman as part of the Justice Gang, and she is back for Man of Tomorrow. When the Justice League gets formed, one would imagine the Justice Gang's most central heroes, like Hawkgirl, would get invited to the table. The winged warrior has been a Justice League mainstay in the comics and animation for decades, so a seat at the table would hardly be a stretch.

Mr. Terrific

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Edi Gathegi's Michael Holt was phenomenal in Superman and returns for the sequel. His T-Spheres and genius-level intellect make him a perfect potential addition to the Justice League. Every superhero team needs a tech genius, and Terrific could take that slot, especially since the DCU's Batman doesn't look like he will be introduced anytime soon.

Guy Gardner

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Nathan Fillion's Green Lantern is the connective tissue of the entire DCU. He debuted in Superman, appeared in Peacemaker Season 2, showed up in Lanterns, and will return in Man of Tomorrow. He will even turn up in the DCU's most pivotal animation, with DC Studios confirming that Fillion voices Guy in Tom King's upcoming Mister Miracle series.

Guy Gardner was the loudmouth heart of the JLI comics, famous for getting knocked out by Batman with one punch. If Gunn loves early JLI, Guy as a founding member would fit right in.

Mister Miracle

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Scott Free was a core JLI member in the comics, alongside his wife Big Barda and his manager Oberon. DC Studios greenlit an adult animated Mister Miracle series in June 2025, with Tom King showrunning and adapting his own Eisner-winning comic, and Gunn has since confirmed the show is set firmly in the DCU with major implications for the wider universe.

Just days ago, the studio confirmed Josh Hutcherson and Mackenzie Davis as the voices of Scott and Barda in the eight-episode series. The show is also poised to introduce the DCU's Darkseid, arguably DC's most iconic villain, with the story centered on Scott's cruel adoptive father hunting the Anti-Life Equation. If the Justice League battles Darkseid at some point, Scott Free duking it out with his adoptive father as a member of a formidable hero group sounds plausible.

Captain Atom

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Captain Atom served as an early JLI mainstay and later led Justice League Europe in the comics. The DCU is reported to give the character his debut in Season 2 of Creature Commandos, where the Nathaniel Adam version is expected to recur, giving the new universe even stronger Justice League ties.

With Creature Commandos Season 2 only dated for 2027 so far, he is one potential League member who won't appear in Superman 2 either way. A future Justice League movie will likely hand him his live-action debut.

Booster Gold

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Booster Gold was one half of the JLI's most iconic duo as Ted Kord's best friend and partner in get-rich-quick schemes. DC Studios announced a Booster Gold series back in January 2023 as part of the original Chapter One: Gods and Monsters slate. Its status has wobbled since.

David Jenkins was tapped to write the pilot in 2025 and delivered the script this past June, only to confirm weeks later that his version was not moving forward. Gunn has insisted the project remains in development, with the studio reportedly revamping it under a new creative team.

Blue Beetle

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Ted Kord was the JLI's Blue Beetle, but the DCU already has Jaime Reyes, whom Gunn has long described as the franchise's first DCU character. Xolo Maridueña is confirmed to return in Man of Tomorrow, and his animated Blue Beetle series remains, per Gunn, "still very much in development." Maridueña's Reyes could easily substitute for the Ted Kord version. After all, Gunn taking inspiration from the JLI run doesn't mean a one-to-one adaptation.

Maxima

DC Comics

Adria Arjona joined Man of Tomorrow in April, with trades reporting she is playing Maxima, the warrior queen of Almerac, though DC Studios has yet to confirm the role. Created by Roger Stern and George Pérez in 1989's Action Comics #645, Maxima arrived on Earth obsessed with making Superman her mate, then evolved into a genuine Justice League International member during the early '90s. She could appear in Man of Tomorrow with villainous tendencies before becoming a full-blown hero in a future Justice League film.

Flash

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The Flash is an iconic member of the Justice League, and it is hard to imagine the DCU forming the team without one. The comics have featured different iterations of the character, beginning with Jay Garrick and continuing with the more popular Barry Allen and Wally West versions. Garrick was a member of the JLI at one point, but the DCU's take on the team, if that's where it's going, would likely adapt the Barry Allen or Wally West version instead.

DC Studios' upcoming HBO Max series The People v. Gorilla Grodd could end up laying the foundation for the Scarlet Speedster's introduction. The mockumentary, announced in August and fronted by Skyler Gisondo's Jimmy Olsen with Jimmy Tatro as Grodd, centers on one of Barry Allen's greatest foes, so if the DCU is already introducing his biggest villains, Barry is the safest bet for its Flash.