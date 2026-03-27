James Gunn's Justice League Team Includes 1 Member With No Superpowers

Even in a world shaped by superpowered beings, one key character stands out for having none at all. In Superman, it was revealed that metahumans had existed for at least 300 years in James Gunn's new DCU. These enhanced figures have used their abilities for both heroic and villainous purposes, forming the foundation of the emerging Justice League-style team. Yet among them is their leader, who lacks physical power, but money talks.

In Gunn's growing DCU, Maxwell Lord (played by James' brother Sean Gunn) is the leader of the so-called Justice Gang despite lacking any superpowers.

Lord serves as the founder, financier, and public architect of the Justice Gang through his company, LordTech. Gunn has established that corporations and heroes don't always align, as David Corenswet's Superman is not funded by Lord.

He recruited Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion), Kendra Saunders (Isabela Merced), and Michael Holt (Edi Gathegi), funded their operations, and oversaw the construction of the Hall of Justice in Metropolis.

While he has no superpowers himself, Lord operates as the team's strategic overseer, holding recruitment sessions, as seen in Peacemaker Season 2.

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Furthering Lord's standing within the group, the billionaire stands shoulder-to-shoulder with Green Lantern, Hawkgirl, and Mister Terrific in an image within the Hall of Justice.

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The optics matter: in a universe where metahumans have shaped history for centuries, Lord represents something different, institutional power embedded within the superhero framework.

In practical terms, that positioning of Lord in the photo shows something deliberate: Lord is shaping public perception of the team as much as he is funding it. His interviews, including hate thrown at Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) during his downfall, show that he sees the Justice Gang as both a security initiative and a PR machine.

Looking forward, Lord's function as an overseer could become increasingly pivotal as the DCU builds toward a fully realized Justice League. Historically, in DC lore, Maxwell Lord has often operated in morally ambiguous territory, sometimes even antagonistic.

In Gunn's new iteration, that tension appears seeded early. By controlling funding, recruitment, and strategic direction, Lord effectively holds leverage over powerful individuals. Coming from the Marvel branch, Gunn may be influenced by the success of the MCU's Civil War storytelling, which placed governmental control over the Avengers.

Gunn has already explained that power in the DCU is now split between three competing factions: metahumans, governments, and corporations. He mentioned that corporations like LuthorCorp and LordTech are "equally important," making them major players vying for global dominance.

In Peacemaker, two of the three factions came to a deal: Lex, representing corporations, and Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo), representing the U.S. government. After his arrest in Superman, Lex formed an alliance with Rick Flag Sr. to help establish and strengthen Salvation, a new prison designed specifically to contain powerful metahumans.

This is not good news for the heroes of Earth; in fact, this underlying duo could be the reason a proper Justice League is formed one day.

Maxwell Lord's Justice League Role

When the Justice League proper is eventually introduced into the DCU, Maxwell Lord's position could shift dramatically. If he wants to stay involved, it will likely only be through money, with the heroes having more control over the decision-making.

The true formation of a Justice League will likely represent a break from corporate interests altogether. If the team evolves organically from the current Justice Gang, its members may ultimately reject LordTech's sponsorship and form an autonomous team built on shared principles.

While figures like Guy Gardner, Hawkgirl, and Mister Terrific could remain involved, their moral compasses compared to Superman suggest that additional heroes would be needed to anchor the team.

Namely, Wonder Woman and Batman, neither of whom has debuted in the live-action DCU yet, feel essential to legitimizing a true Justice League.

It remains to be seen whether 2027's Man of Tomorrow formally lays the groundwork for the League before their in-universe arrivals.

Other emerging heroes, such as Supergirl (played by Milly Alcock) and John Stewart (played by Aaron Pierre), could also help shape a future iteration of the team.