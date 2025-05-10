First Look at Marvel Star's Secret Role In James Gunn's DC Reboot (Photos)

Peacemaker Season 2's trailer revealed the first official look at an important DCU character played by an MCU actor. James Gunn's DC reboot is already confirmed to include 14 Marvel actors, most of whom have worked with Gunn in his past MCU movies. Part of the list consists of Pom Klementieff, Nathan Fillion, Frank Grillo, Jennifer Holland, David Harbour, and James Gunn's brother, Sean Gunn.

Sean Gunn already played dual roles in Creature Commandos, with him bringing Weasel and G.I. Robot to life in the DCU-set animated series. Aside from his animated debut, Gunn is set to make an impact as an iconic DC villain in the DCU as Maxwell Lord in Superman: Legacy.

While Maxwell Lord has been kept out of marketing for Superman: Legacy, Peacemaker Season 2's trailer revealed Sean Gunn's DCU villain, making it the first official look at the character.

At the 0:07 mark of the trailer, Sean Gunn's Maxwell Lord is seen interviewing Peacemaker for a potential spot in his superhero team. He is seen alongside Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner (Green Lantern) and Isabela Merced's Hawkgirl, who are part of the Justice Gang in Superman: Legacy.

Not much is known about why Maxwell Lord is recruiting Peacemaker for his team, but this could be answered by his looming appearance in Superman: Legacy (the DCU movie premieres first in July before Peacemaker Season 2 arrives on Max on August 21, 2025).

Maxwell Lord's prominent appearance in Peacemaker Season 2 suggests he could play a crucial role in the upcoming live-action series. His presence could also connect Peacemaker to the larger DCU.

The trailer can be seen below:

Peacemaker Season 2 brings back John Cena as the titular marksman and anti-hero as he navigates a new world filled with dangerous enemies.

Joining Cena in the DCU live-action series are Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Freddie Stroma as Adrian Chase (aka Vigilante), Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, Steve Agee as John Economos, Tim Meadows as Langston Fleury, and Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr.

Maxwell Lord's Peacemaker Role Teases His Big DCU Presence

While it remains to be seen how big of a role Maxwell Lord has in Peacemaker Season 2, the trailer's confirmation that he is recruiting reformed villains (and potentially other heroes) for his Justice Gang means that the team will play a major part in the DCU moving forward.

In DC Comics, Maxwell Lord was initially an ally of the Justice League before turning heel and fully transforming into a dangerous and calculating villain.

The same trajectory may happen for Sean Gunn's Maxwell Lord in the DCU, meaning that his eventual villainous turn would be heartbreaking for heroes like Hawkgirl and Guy Gardner when it happens down the line.

Although Peacemaker was seemingly not accepted as part of the Justice Gang (based on the trailer), he could prove himself in Season 2, potentially landing him a spot on the team.

If that happens, then Peacemaker could work together with Maxwell Lord, and he could be one of the heroes opposing him when the character's dark turn happens.