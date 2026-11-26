Kelsey Grammer's Beast is returning to the MCU after a brief appearance in The Marvels, but his design looks noticeably different in Avengers: Doomsday. Grammer first portrayed the iconic X-Men mutant in 2006's X-Men: The Last Stand, before he reprised the role 8 years later in X-Men: Days of Future Past. Like many of his legacy X-Men co-stars, Grammer has been enlisted for Marvel Studios' major crossover in Avengers: Doomsday, and his design has already seen a shift since his last MCU appearance.

After the Fox X-Men were kept separate from the MCU due to rights issues, Grammer was one of the first X-Men to make an appearance in a canon Marvel Studios project following the merger, making a surprise cameo in the post-credits scene of The Marvels. In the brief sequence, Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau wakes up in another world after using her powers to close a rupture between universes. There, she finds herself being treated by none other than Dr. Henry McCoy, played by Grammer.

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Grammer's return as Beast in the MCU already saw some inherent design changes; one of the big ones being that his character was created digitally, allowing him to perform motion capture rather than undergo hours of makeup.

That process is being kept intact for Avengers: Doomsday, but aside from some promotional art, it's been hard to get a good look at Beast's design in the film.

Entertainment Weekly has released the first full photo of Grammer as Beast in Avengers 5, and his design looks markedly different from his appearance in The Marvels.

Entertainment Weekly

The image shows Beast, bare-chested and slightly graying, revealing a portion of his comic-accurate Doomsday costume. His facial design also makes the character appear much older than he did in The Marvels post-credits scene, prompting a few theories about the reason for this change.

Why Does Beast Look So Different In Avengers: Doomsday?

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One theory is that Beast looks older in Avengers: Doomsday because the movie may actually take place many years after the events of The Marvels, causing Beast to have aged in that time between films.

The MCU timeline seems to have Avengers: Doomsday taking place roughly 3 years after the events of The Marvels, although it's unclear if time runs parallel in Beast's universe and Monica Rambeau may have entered this universe at a different point in time, which means the characters have now aged up by the time Doomsday takes place.

Another option is that the Beast in the post-credits scene of The Marvels is not the same one he plays in Avengers: Doomsday. Thanks to the Multiverse, there are many different variants of the same character that exist throughout the MCU, and it's possible that the universe Monica entered at the end of The Marvels, where her mother, Maria Rambeau, also became a superhero, is not Earth-10005 that features the X-Men fans will see in Avengers: Doomsday.

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As far as fans know, Maria Rambeau actress Lashana Lynch has not been confirmed as part of Avengers: Doomsday's cast (nor has Teyonah Parris), and not picking up on that thread in Avengers: Doomsday when involving the same version of Beast would be strange, so it's possible Marvel chose to relegate these characters to a completely different universe instead to avoid answering those questions just yet.

Beast already looked different from his The Marvels appearance due to his costume, showing up in a more comic-accurate X-Men uniform in Avengers: Doomsday, rather than the lab coat and glasses he wore in The Marvels, which could be another indicator that this is a different variant of the character.

A third option is that Beast's redesign has no in-universe reason at all and is instead the result of more resources devoted to Avengers: Doomsday. For The Marvels, Beast only appears briefly, and Marvel Studios often adds its post-credits sequences late into the production process, so there may have been less time to work on Beast's design in the visual effects department. Meanwhile, for Avengers: Doomsday, the character is expected to be much more involved, which is why his features may appear more refined and detailed than in The Marvels.

Fans will see more of Beast when Avengers: Doomsday releases in cinemas on December 18, 2026. The movie also includes Grammer's X-Men colleagues Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, James Marsden, Rebecca Romijn, and Alan Cumming.