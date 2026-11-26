Avengers: Doomsday isn't lacking in star power. Not only are many of the Multiverse Saga's heavy hitters, including Shang-Chi and the New Avengers, moving up to the big leagues, but familiar faces are also back, like Thor, Steve Rogers, and many members of Fox's original X-Men cast. No matter how many names are added to Doomsday's roster, though, social media can't help but hope for more, namely Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man. Well, many people's dreams are getting closer to reality, as a piece of concept art teases a role for Green Goblin's glider from Sam Raimi's trilogy in Doomsday.

Phil Langone

Concept artist Phil Langone, who has worked on several Marvel Studios productions, such as Thunderbolts* and Moon Knight, recently posted some of his Doomsday work on Instagram. The image features the leader of the New Avengers, Yelena Belova, aka Black Widow, flying on the infamous glider that killed Willem Dafoe's villain in Raimi's first Spider-Man movie. There's also a note at the bottom of the art that reads, "A spirit swirls behind Yelena," revealing that the threat she's facing isn't necessarily something she can see.

Langone mentions in the caption of his post that he doesn't know whether the scene he drew made it into the final cut of Doomsday, as it's been almost two years since he was asked to work on it. Whether it is or not, it opens a can of spiders that's going to be very hard to close.

Phil Langone / Green Goblin

There have been rumors floating around for months about Maguire returning for Doomsday. The most popular one claims he has a date with the X-Men in December that will decide the fate of his world, which is on the chopping block because of the incursions. If that comes to pass, it's hard to imagine he will face the mutants alone. After all, a couple of villains, including Green Goblin, owe him their lives, since he helped Peter 1 save them in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Sony Pictures

Maybe Langone's art brings to life an early version of the script where the New Avengers, not the X-Men, traveled to Peter 2's world and put it in danger. Being the crafty spy that she is, Black Widow would've had no problem swiping the dangerous glider from Norman Osborn and using it for a quick escape.

The spirit the art mentions is a different story altogether. Maguire's Spider-Man didn't face off against any ghosts during his run on the big screen. However, he did almost battle his own version of Mysterio, who was rumored to appear in the scrapped Spider-Man 4.

As Jake Gyllenhaal's Quentin Beck proved in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the master of smoke and mirrors can mess with people's heads, such as when he made Tom Holland's hero see Tony Stark's corpse. Making a spirit appear in front of Black Widow would've been child's play for him. And maybe he will get the chance to send one of the X-Men running for the hills and team up with Green Goblin when Doomsday finally hits theaters.

Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man Could Raise a Villain Army in Avengers: Doomsday

Sony Pictures

Marvel Studios continues to push the idea that the MCU's heroes will need to make tough decisions in Avengers: Doomsday. One of them is sure to be deciding which worlds deserve to live and which deserve to die. While some good guys, like Steve Rogers, might stand on the fence, believing that there's a path to victory without picking the needs of the few over the needs of the many, others may be quick to act.

If the X-Men arrive on Peter 2's Earth intent on destroying it, he will have no choice but to defend it. As previously mentioned, Green Goblin owes Spider-Man a debt, so his inserting himself and his glider into the conflict won't be all that surprising. Doc Ock and Sandman are in similar boats because they wouldn't have made it off Earth-616 without their Peter Parker's help.

Given how much of Doomsday's marketing has focused on the fight at the X-Mansion, it's hard to imagine a scenario where the X-Men lose to Spider-Man's forces before the Avengers and Fantastic Four arrive on their doorstep. But if so many iconic Marvel characters have to go out, there's no better way than to prove that, despite their differences, they can band together when their world needs them most and put up a good fight. And who knows, maybe the new universe that comes together after Avengers: Secret Wars will look kindly upon them and bring some of them back for future Spider-Man stories.