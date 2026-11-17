Kelsey Grammer's Beast made his first official appearance in a promotional image for Avengers: Doomsday, which revealed his movie design. Grammer is one of over half a dozen X-Men confirmed to appear in Doomsday, giving most of them their first appearance in a Marvel movie in over a decade and their first under Marvel Studios' watch. However, a few of them have not yet appeared in officially released footage, as the film is in its final weeks before hitting theaters.

The new issue of Empire Magazine includes the first official image of Kelsey Grammer's Beast as part of his return to the MCU in Avengers: Doomsday. The magazine shows a look at the late Sir Patrick Stewart as Professor X, sitting in his classic wheelchair in what appears to be the X-Mansion.

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Standing behind his wheelchair is Kelsey Grammer's Beast, as his left hand rests on the back of the chair. He is also shirtless and wears a pair of long, dark pants, showing off the classic blue, furry skin he is known for in past Marvel media and in the comics.

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This looks almost identical to the way Beast looked when he returned to action in the mid-credits scene from The Marvels, which marked the first appearance by Grammer's version of Beast since a cameo in 2014's X-Men: Days of Future Past. However, in that scene, he also donned a long white lab coat while explaining what was happening to Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau.

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While this version of Beast goes shirtless (different than Grammer's debut in 2006's X-Men: The Last Stand), he dons a pair of dark blue pants with a bright yellow belt, complete with the X-Men's logo as the buckle.

Sideshow Collectibles

He also comes with a thick mane of blue hair and an equally thick beard, complete with the mutton chops he is known to use in Marvel Comics and prior X-Men media.

Sideshow Collectibles

This is far from the first promotional material for Beast, as Funko has also shared merchandise like Funko Pops! depicting imagery of the classic X-Men in action before his long-awaited return to the MCU.

Funko

Marvel has also released comics leading up to Doomsday's December 18 release, with each cover featuring a unique combination of heroes. Grammer's Beast is seen alongside Shuri's Black Panther (Letitia Wright), Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Cyclops (James Marsden), and the Thing/Ben Grimm (Ebon Moss-Bachrach).

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While Beast is also known as one of the smartest heroes in Marvel lore, he is expected to be one of Doomday's strongest heroes from a physical perspective as well. He should also get more chances to show off his skills in combat, after only taking part in the final battle of X-Men: The Last Stand.

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Marvel has also released other posters for Avengers: Doomsday, showing animated imagery of the movie's main characters. The one featuring Beast teams him up with Channing Tatum's Gambit and James Marsden's Cyclops as he jumps into battle.

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Other imagery highlights Beast next to characters from the Avengers team, such as Ant-Man and Captain America, who he has never interacted with in a movie before.

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How Beast Will Be Utilized in Avengers: Doomsday

Looking at Doomsday's roster, Beast could be one of the most important characters in the plot. Notably, he is one of only a few characters who are already aware of the multiverse's existence, as shown in the post-credits scene from The Marvels (which featured him alongside Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau and Lashana Lynch's Maria Rambeau).

Many expect this version of Beast to be the same one that shows up in Doomsday, meaning he is likely to explain this phenomenon to the rest of his fellow X-Men either before or after their meeting with the Avengers. This is sure to lead to him interacting with some of the other most brilliant minds in this movie, including Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards.

Doomsday will also give Beast his most substantial reunion with the X-Men in two decades, as the last time he played a big role in a Marvel movie was in X-Men: The Last Stand. While plot details for this film's characters are still being kept under wraps, Beast is sure to have plenty of cheer-worthy moments to celebrate alongside the mutants, Avengers, Fantastic Four, and more.