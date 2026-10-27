Avengers: Doomsday Will Merge 3 Major MCU Teams, According to New Promo

Avengers: Doomsday will officially give birth to a more unified version of Earth's Mightiest Heroes just in time for the impending arrival of Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom. Marketing for Doomsday has emphasized a looming Multiversal collision among three distinct universes, with Doom unleashing his evil plans across all realities. The Fantastic Four from Earth-828 and the X-Men from another universe are the two teams already confirmed for that equation. On Earth-616, however, the status quo remains unsettled due to the complicated ending of Thunderbolts*, which introduced the New Avengers to the general public. The movie's post-credits scene established Yelena Belova's team as the New Avengers occupying the Watchtower (formerly the Avengers Tower), directly clashing with Sam Wilson's efforts to rebuild the original Avengers name and roster after Captain America: Brave New World.

This situation left Earth-616 with competing claims on the title of Earth's Mightiest Heroes, leaving everyone confused about which teams to acknowledge. This is on top of Wakanda's independent power and complicated alliance with Namor and his underwater kingdom of Talokan.

Marvel Studios confirmed what lies ahead for Earth-616's Avengers by reinforcing the need to merge these three major MCU teams into one. The most recent "3 Teams Will Stand As One" promo revealed that the Avengers will combine all Earth-616 teams into a single team. This means that Sam Wilson's Avengers, Yelena's New Avengers, and Shuri and Namor's Wakandan-Talokan alliance will operate as a single unit.

Marvel Studios

This unification is already apparent in the ongoing promotional push for Avengers: Doomsday, as official promo art places Shuri alongside Sam and Thor under the Avengers logo rather than on a separate Wakandan card like previous materials did. This shift also aligns with Thor's speech in the official Avengers: Doomsday trailer, where he urged everyone to "team up and stand together" and to put aside their petty squabbles.

Marvel Studios

The timing also makes sense, and it gives hope that the united front would be more than enough to make a proper stand against Doctor Doom. This is far different from Avengers: Infinity War, where the Avengers are fractured in the battle against Thanos due to the fallout from the game-changing events of Captain America: Civil War.

Interestingly, in August 2026, a batch of international Avengers: Doomsday posters that surfaced in Japan revealed four distinct designs specifically for the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, the X-Men, and the Wakandans.

While this promo treated Wakandans as a separate and distinct group, this official promo proves otherwise, and it's possible that this is an intentional move to make it clear to viewers that the Earth-616 heroes are on a united front, and it also reflects the endgame Marvel Studios is selling for the upcoming MCU crossover.

Watch the official Avengers: Doomsday promo below:

Avengers: Doomsday is set to arrive in U.S. theaters on December 18.

Why Uniting the Earth-616 Heroes Into the 'Avengers' Matters In Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel Studios

Uniting the fractured Earth-616 heroes into a single "Avengers" is what Avengers: Doomsday sorely needs to avoid confusion among the general public. This shift effectively resolves the post-Avengers: Endgame identity crisis, allows Sam Wilson to embrace his leadership duties, and creates a coherent home-world force capable of trying to dismantle Doctor Doom and his forces if they arrive on Earth-616.

The division among Earth-616 heroes is clearly something Doomsday has to overcome right from the get-go. The conflict within the inner circle would be a ticking time bomb waiting to explode if it were not resolved, and thankfully, Thor's speech seems to have done the trick because everyone seems to agree to set aside their issues because reality itself is truly ending right before their eyes.

While Thor was the catalyst for resolving the status quo, Sam Wilson, as the new Captain America, is best positioned to earn the mantle through leadership, and he will do so by leading a broader roster that includes former rivals, strong allies in Wakanda and Talokan, and returning veterans. This version of a unified Avengers makes his team a genuine successor to what came before rather than being treated as a smaller side team.

The unification also positions the Avengers as the main connective tissue between the MCU's established world and the incoming Fantastic Four and X-Men core teams. If anything, it transforms the heroes of Earth-616 into a team capable of standing and putting up a solid front when realities eventually collide under Doom's actions.