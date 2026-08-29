Avengers: Doomsday Releases Its First-Ever X-Men Poster

Marvel Studios released brand-new international posters for Avengers: Doomsday, including its first-ever X-Men poster. The 2026 MCU crossover event will finally bring the actors from the Fox's X-Men era into the MCU as their world becomes one of the three colliding Earths, joining Earth-616 (the main MCU) and Earth-828 (the Fantastic Four's home). Marvel is using the original 2000s cast as the classic X-Men of a separate reality, bringing back Patrick Stewart's Charles Xavier, Ian McKellen's Magneto, James Marsden's Cyclops, Kelsey Grammer's Beast, Alan Cumming's Nightcrawler, and Rebecca Romijn's Mystique while adding Channing Tatum's Gambit. Marvel made sure to emphasize X-Men's importance in Doomsday by including them prominently in marketing materials, such as in the trailer and key art for the film.

Brand-new Avengers: Doomsday posters (via Avengers Updates) featuring the logos of the different teams of heroes who will go up against Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom have been spotted in a major theater chain in Japan. The main MCU teams featured in the Doomsday collection include the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, Wakandans, and the X-Men.

Marvel

The most prominent one featured in the collection of Japanese posters is the first-ever X-Men poster from Avengers: Doomsday (set to premiere on December 18), highlighting the X logo in a stained-glass aesthetic consistent with the original Avengers logo that was featured in the original teaser.

Marvel Studios

The real purpose of this X-Men poster is more than just give the iconic X logo a new logo; instead, it is designed to elevate the X-Men as more than just mere cameos in the coming conflict. It erases any notion that they are there to be massacred by Doctor Doom outright or to act as nostalgia drops. By giving them the same stained-glass treatments as the other contending teams, the X-Men received equal billing, indicating that most of them will live until the final confrontation against Doom.

Similar to the X-Men, the Fantastic Four's logo also received the same stained-glass treatment in the official Avengers: Doomsday. This move is a no-brainer, considering the deep ties and rivalry of Victor von Doom with Reed Richards and Sue Storm.

Marvel Studios

The Wakandans also have their own stained-glass Black Panther logo poster. This is not a random choice for Marvel Studios' marketing, as it is consistent with the inclusion of a Wakanda-focused trailer in the first wave of teasers for Doomsday. It means that the Wakandans are an important piece in Doomsday's storytelling puzzle because they appear to be spearheading the charge in defending Earth-616 while the other heroes (Avengers and the Fantastic Four) are on X-Men's world.

Marvel Studios

The Avengers' stained-glass logo poster sets the standard among the rest. With it being front and center, the MCU's Earth's Mightiest Heroes remain the foundational team of the looming conflict against Doctor Doom. As the main anchors of the story, the Avengers losing would collapse the whole alliance.

Marvel Studios

Andy Park's official Avengers: Doomsday concept art unveiled the best look yet at the major redesigns of the X-Men featured in the film, revealing the seven main mutants who will join the fight against Doom. Cyclops serves as the leader of the team while Gambit, Mystique, and Nightcrawler act as enforcers. Magneto and Charles Xavier, meanwhile, serve as the remaining anchors of the team.

Marvel Studios

Not much is known about the X-Men's intentions in Avengers: Doomsday, but the trailers strongly implied that this version of the team are broken, exhausted, battle-hardened, and have seen so much death and destruction in the past.

Marvel Studios

This would explain why they are defensive and are wary about the arrival of the Avengers and the Fantastic Four on their Earth, believing that the heroes are bound to destroy them and their world.

Marvel Studios

Some have theorized that this version of the X-Men have already experienced many incursions, which explains why female mutants like Jean Grey, Rogue, and Storm are not present anymore in this timeline. The defensive strategy is not merely a misunderstanding of heroics; instead, it is the only strategy the X-Men knows that is effective to keep their world intact.

Marvel Studios

The arrival of Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday changes everything for the X-Men because this MCU villain is not someone who they can just drive off their world or someone they can reason with unlike the Fantastic Four and the Avengers.

Marvel Studios

While the Avengers and the Fantastic Four and the X-Men are confirmed to clash in Avengers: Doomsday, Doom is the only villainous force who would unite them, turning a rivalry into a reluctant partnership for the fate of the Multiverse.

Why the X-Men Is the Most Important Team in Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel Studios

The X-Men is perhaps the most important team in Avengers: Doomsday because they are the only team who knows what difficult decisions to make to end the impending conflict. While it may not be heroic, it is necessary to save all of reality itself.

In the film, the Avengers still think like Avengers as they arrive to help and reason with the X-Men. Meanwhile, the Fantastic Four still think like scientists and explorers, mapping out a plan to save their respective worlds through experiments and scientific solutions. Outside of these two heroic teams, the X-Men is different as they are the ones who have likely witnessed countless deaths and those who have watched other universes die either directly or indirectly caused by them.

Avengers: Doomsday's plot clearly asks whether self-preservation is still heroism when every Earth is running out of time, raising the stakes for everyone (including Doom himself). In most versions of the team, the X-Men are the moral center. However, Doomsday completely reshapes the team by making them the obstacle.

While the X-Men, Avengers, and the Fantastic Four would likely agree on a truce later on, there is a chance that Doctor Doom, who has knowledge of what these mutants who went through, might persuade them to switch sides in the final battle with a promise of restoring what they lost and transporting them to a world where a mutant paradise exist (Battleworld). If the X-Men gets manipulated by Doom in the end, then it's game over for the Avengers and the Fantastic Four.