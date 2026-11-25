Star Wars' next Disney+ show aims to expand the franchise's mythology in a historic manner, and the process of doing so thrust its creators into the crucible. The challenge they ran headfirst into, however, will excite many fans, especially those who have kept pace with the franchise from the original trilogy through the Clone Wars animated era. Star Wars has struggled to excite its ardent followers in recent years, and Lucasfilm's new leadership is taking painstaking care to expand one of the franchise's richest pieces of lore in live-action.

Ahsoka Season 2 is Star Wars' next show set to stream on Disney+, and Lucasfilm boss Dave Filoni has revealed one significant challenge they faced with the new episodes, which premiere on January 20, 2027. Speaking in the latest issue of Empire magazine, Filoni revealed that the Mortis Gods teased in Season 1's finale are "definitely a thing" in Ahsoka Season 2. He did admit, however, that translating these all-powerful, god-like figures to live-action was "a challenge, I can tell you."

Star Wars

The Mortis Gods are a trio of extremely powerful Force wielders consisting of the Father, Son, and Daughter. They first appeared 15 years ago in a celebrated 2011 three-episode arc in Season 3 of the animated Clone Wars series. They later featured in Star Wars Rebels, but Ahsoka is the first live-action Star Wars title to adapt the powerful trio. In the finale of Ahsoka, towering statues of them were seen on Peridea, but Season 2 will mark the first time that a live-action project will properly delve into the Mortis Gods mythology.

Star Wars

The exact nature of their role, though, remains a mystery. Filoni, who created the Mortis arc alongside George Lucas, also promised that viewers do not need to watch the Clone Wars episodes to follow Ahsoka, suggesting the concept will be reintroduced with a fresh spin for newcomers. That likely contributed to the challenge the Lucasfilm president describes.

Ahsoka Season 1 ended with Ahsoka Tano and Sabine Wren stranded on Peridea, a barren world in a neighboring galaxy. On that planet stood ancient, crumbling statues of the trio. Ezra Bridger and Grand Admiral Thrawn also escaped back to the main galaxy, where Thrawn's forces deal in dark magick of their own.

Season 2 will essentially split its story between two galaxies, one half following Thrawn and Ezra, the other following Ahsoka, Sabine, and the Mortis Gods, with Hayden Christensen also returning as Anakin Skywalker.

The mysterious entities factoring into Season 2 make room for a much stranger follow-up season, especially since Baylan Skoll, now played by Game of Thrones alum Rory McCann following Ray Stevenson's death in 2023, was last seen standing on the Father statue's outstretched arm.

How Important Are the Mortis Gods in Star Wars Lore?

As mentioned already, the Mortis Gods, also known as The Ones, were first introduced in The Clone Wars, specifically in Season 3, Episode 15, titled "Overlords." They returned in the two subsequent episodes, "Altar of Mortis" and "Ghosts of Mortis." To understand how important The Ones are in Star Wars lore, it pays to go over what transpired in those three episodes and how those events could influence Ahsoka Season 2, or which elements Filoni might bring into live-action.

Star Wars

The arc began with the Father drawing Anakin Skywalker to the hidden world of Mortis after hearing rumors of the Chosen One. His Daughter represented the light side of the Force, his Son embodied the dark side, and he kept the balance between them. These entities were very powerful, with the Father even warning that his children "could tear the very fabric of our universe." The mystical nature of this arc added even more intrigue to the concept of the Force, which had been shrouded in mystery since the inception of Star Wars.

Star Wars

George Lucas introduced the Mortis trio to offer some form of explanation for how the Force works. Now, back to what happened. After Anakin arrived on Mortis, the Father, who happened to be dying, asked him to take his place as keeper of the balance, an offer Anakin outright refused.

The Son then showed Anakin a vision of his future as Darth Vader, but the Father wiped it from Anakin's mind, since the Son had virtually broken the laws of time in doing so. A heated battle ensued between the Father and Son over what he had done, and when the Son launched an attack at the Father, the Daughter threw herself in the way, taking the hit instead. While she was dying, she poured the remainder of her life force into Ahsoka, whom the Son had also killed.

Star Wars

This brought Ahsoka back to life, with a piece of the Daughter essentially living within her to this day. To stop the Son, now fully consumed by the dark side of the Force, the Father buried the Dagger of Mortis in his own chest, a move that killed him along with the Son, since their life forces were directly tied together. The arc was a tragic one, with all three of the Mortis Gods dying.

They appeared again, though, in Star Wars Rebels, via a mural on the wall of a Jedi temple on Lothal, where it served as the gateway to the World Between Worlds, a mystical plane that Ahsoka Season 1 later brought into live-action. There are so many elements tied to the Mortis Gods that Filoni could weave into Ahsoka Season 2, but the question is which direction he will take.

How The Mortis Gods Might Factor Into Ahsoka Season 2

In Ahsoka Season 2, the Mortis Gods will likely manifest through consequences, not exposition. General audiences, after all, aren't familiar with the concept, so bringing the Gods back with glowing red eyes and crazy power isn't on the table. They're dead, remember, and resurrecting them like that would undermine their tragic Clone Wars arc.

Their statues suggest they are regarded as an ancient power long since forgotten. The Mortis Gods' presence could instead manifest through dreams and visions for the characters on Peridea, giving them an air of mysticism that works better than a physical appearance.

Ahsoka herself has the life force of the Daughter within her, and concept art shown at D23 featured Morai by her side on Peridea. Morai is the convor who serves as a manifestation of the Daughter. Her presence indicates Ahsoka will have one of the Mortis Gods on her side as a guide as she and Sabine Wren navigate this mysterious world. An arc like this typically comes with a dark side as well, which is where Baylan Skoll comes in.

Season 1 indicated that the former Jedi was drawn to a power on this planet, and whatever drew him there will likely be tied to the Mortis Gods. With both him and Ahsoka on the same planet and their fates tied to the same mystical beings, their paths are likely to cross at some point in the season, on opposite sides of the equation.

In Season 1, a winged creature was spotted in one Peridea scene bearing an eerie resemblance to the bat-like form the Son occasionally takes in the Clone Wars episodes. Although the Son is unlikely to appear in physical form, since he is, as mentioned earlier, dead, that creature could function as an Easter egg teasing his lingering presence. Since he's a representation of the dark side, he could be the entity drawing Baylan to the planet.

Theories have run rampant about the Mother being the one influencing Baylan, but she's too deep a cut even for Filoni to introduce. For those unfamiliar, the Mother began as a servant of the Mortis trio in Star Wars Legends. She drank from the Font of Power and bathed in the Pool of Knowledge, becoming so powerful she transformed into the entity known as Abeloth, a being more formidable than the Father, Son, and Daughter.

Introducing her, however, would have a huge impact on power scaling in Star Wars. An entity like Abeloth would demand protagonists power up immensely to match her, which wouldn't bode well for future adaptations, with more and more characters scaled up to immense power levels. This could create a Dragon Ball Z-like problem, where characters eventually become so overpowered that the stakes are diminished and constant upgrades become necessary to outdo what came before.

Given Baylan's obsession with wielding power to end wars, the dark side is likely using that obsession to manipulate him, offering power that eventually overwhelms him. It mirrors Anakin being offered the chance to bring balance to the Force, except Baylan's offer comes from the dark side.

That could set up an epic battle between him and Ahsoka, who wields the light side and has the Daughter by her side. The difference with the live-action adaptation, however, is that we likely won't see the Mortis Gods manifest in the flesh as they did in The Clone Wars.