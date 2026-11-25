For those who are terrified of the never-ending expanse of space and the bottomless, deep, cold sea, Lionsgate and star Idris Elba have the perfect movie for you: Above the Below. The film, which hits theaters on December 4, is set in the future and follows three astronauts forced to abandon their space station amid a destructive meteor storm. Having rushed into their escape pod with only a fraction of the supplies they need, they are shot down to Earth, landing in the middle of the ocean, where the situation manages to get worse after they sink hundreds of feet under the waves.

The movie, directed by Martin Owen, follows only three characters: Idris Elba's Jackson, Caitlin FitzGerald's Brooks, and Hero Fiennes Tiffin's Rhodes.

The Direct sat down with director Martin Owen and the entire cast of Above the Below to talk about how flawed each of the movie's characters is and how they brought that to life through their performances.

For those who want to see Idris Elba in more action films, on top of his appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, be sure to check out last year's Heads of State, where he starred alongside Peacemaker star John Cena.

Idris Elba and the Cast of 'Above the Below' On Their Flawed Characters

Lionsgate

At the Bottom of the Ocean, Your Shortcomings Become Clear.

The Direct: "The very concept of the movie brings the characters to a place that kind of forces them to reckon with kind of the most flawed part of who they are. Idris, for you, in your own words, can you kind of give us a peek into [your character's] mind and paint a picture of what those flaws are for [them]?"

Idris Elba: Jackson is basically one of these career pilots, you know, spacecraft pilots [who has] been doing this a long time. And in the movie, when we see him, he's just at the end of that. He's just doing a number shift, and you know, he doesn't really have the same sort of explorative passion for space as he once had. I think that he doesn't have much of a personality... He's very much like an agent, Sergeant Major, just really sort of like stiff and non-emotional. And you know, I think that was definitely a challenge to keep consistent, because he starts off this tough guy that's just like. 'Jump on, let's go!' And now he's really fighting for not only his life but the life of this young kid that's on his watch.

Caitlin FitzGerald: My character is a real rule follower. She likes the book and wants to stick with it. And I think in this film, she's sort of right about some things, and then also, you know, sometimes the book doesn't come into play, and you have to just make quick choices and do the things that scare you the very, very most.

Hero Fiennes Tiffin: I think Rhodes, the character I play, is just completely and utterly obsessed with space and what he does for a living. It's his dream job. I don't think it's even like work to him. [It's just] kind of all he wants to do, and [he's] almost more at home up in space than he is at home on Earth. And I think what you touched on is the most interesting thing. How you act in one of the most interesting things about the film is when you theorize scenarios that you don't know. That you've never, you know, experienced, and they're that extreme.

The Direct: "Martin, for you, can you talk a little bit about how you, as a director, helped guide everyone on screen in defining those flaws for their particular characters and bringing that to life?"

Martin Owen: I think the key thing in this movie I keep going back to all the time is that even though [focuses on such] extraordinary people, extraordinary circumstances [and] we try to keep the movie and the storytelling relatively simple... And ultimately it's like that fine balance of making the characters likable, empathetic, all of those things that you need when you've only got three actors, but at the same time not delving too deep into it because ultimately the nature of this film is an experience. So, I think we were very fortunate, you know, obviously with Idris, with Hero, with Caitlin, that we had three actors who really, really quickly, out of the gate, knew exactly what this needed to be and what their characters needed to be and what their journey was from A to Z. So truly, it didn't take a lot of dialing in from myself or from Idris because everyone just seemed to seem to get it, and the dynamic was there with the three of them straight away.

Our entire interviews with the director and cast of Above the Below can be enjoyed, well... below.