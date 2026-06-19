John Cena Is Ready To Leave Salvation And Reunite With Cast In Peacemaker Season 3

John Cena appears ready to come back to the role of Peacemaker and reunite with his cast after the Salvation storyline in Peacemaker Season 2. Peacemaker became one of DC's biggest HBO Max shows upon its 2022 debut, eventually leading to its integration into the greater DC Universe under DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran for Season 2.

Peacemaker star John Cena addressed his readiness to return to the role of Christopher Smith in the DC Universe. Speaking at Spacecon 2026 (per Popverse), Cena spoke on how cool he thinks Peacemaker is, especially getting to bring him to life "under the mentorship of a brilliant storyteller like James Gunn." He shouted out his castmates from Peacemaker, saying he misses them and that he hopes they "can get back together soon:"

"On the level of cool, 0 being the equator, 10 being the polar ice caps, Peacemaker is a 10. To be able to create a character out of thin air, virtually unknown, and work under the mentorship of a brilliant storyteller like James Gunn, it doesn't get much better than that. And shoutout to my 'Peacemaker' crew. I miss my 11th Street Kids. I hope we can get back together soon. I love those guys."

DC Studios

Along with two seasons of Peacemaker in 2022 and 2025, John Cena's only other DCU appearance came in 2025's Superman, where he made a short cameo on a talk show after the message from Superman's parents was revealed to the public. While he has not appeared since Peacemaker Season 2, he made it clear that he does not want that to be the end of his time in the DCU.

As of writing, there are no confirmed plans for John Cena to return as Christopher Smith/Peacemaker in any future DCU projects. While Gunn has spoken about the possibility of Peacemaker Season 3, it will have to be put on hold at least until Gunn's Man of Tomorrow movie is released in theaters on July 9, 2027.

How Peacemaker Could Escape Salvation After Season 2

DC Studios

After the Earth X storyline depicted throughout Season 2, Peacemaker's most recent set of episodes ended on a crazy note, as Frank Grillo's Rick Flag Sr. threw Peacemaker into a new dimension called Salvation through a portal. The question is how Peacemaker will get out of this conundrum and return to the real world.

After the 11th Street Kids form the new organization Checkmate, they have no idea where Peacemaker is or that he was imprisoned on Salvation when they assemble into their new unit. While it will likely take some time, they are sure to start worrying about him and try to find him, which may lead them to learn about Flag's actions and figure out a way to open the door to Salvation.

This plotline could be a good starting point for Season 3, which may focus on the team's efforts to reach Salvation and bring Peacemaker back for a new adventure. From there, they would likely try to get revenge on Rick Flag, hoping to give him the same treatment he provided Peacemaker with throughout Season 2.